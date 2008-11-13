Top-Rated Christmas Brunch Recipes

Updated June 25, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Christmas morning is one of the most magical moments of the entire year. With the excitement of going to sleep on Christmas Eve, and waking up to a Christmas tree filled with sparkling lights and surrounded by highly anticipated presents, why not keep the celebration going? Christmas Day brunch can either be a sleepy breakfast, with a few tasty treats and hot coffee, or a spread of a few of your favorite casseroles and frittatas for a sit-down affair. We've got Christmas brunch ideas for every type of Christmas morning. If there's one thing we love most about Christmas, it's the opportunity to serve delicious meals on a whim, with minimal preparation time, so you can get back to enjoying this special day with your loved ones. With these Christmas brunch recipes, you will have a quick morning feast everyone will love! From sweet rolls to strata, we have all the best Christmas brunch ideas that will transform your lack-luster breakfast into a magical experience.

Start Slideshow

1 of 76

Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

Few things can top poppable frittatas for the holiday brunch menu. Pile these on a pretty platter and we guarantee they'll disappear faster than that plate of cookies you left for Santa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 76

Everything Bagel Casserole

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Prissy Lee

Recipe: Everything Bagel Casserole

We doubt you'll find a more savory, indulgent recipe. This casserole packs all the everything-bagel flavors you love, plus adds a hefty dose of cheesy, creamy goodness.

3 of 76

Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Who has time to sit and flip pancakes all morning when friends and family are gathered? Spend more time catching up and less time in the kitchen with this sheet pan pancake recipe fit for a crowd.

Advertisement

4 of 76

Deviled Grits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Deviled Grits

You can make this comforting breakfast recipe in a baking dish, or serve it up individually by cooking in ramekins or oven-safe mugs. Be sure to adjust the cook time accordingly.

5 of 76

Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

This recipe tastes like an oatmeal cookie in casserole form. Add in whatever fruits and flourishes you prefer to make it your own.

6 of 76

Pecan Rosemary Candied Bacon

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan Rosemary Candied Bacon

Looking for an appetizer to get your brunch party started? Look no further than this crave-able finger food fit for the a.m. hours.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 76

Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake

A pretty and sweet splash of cranberry is like buried treasure in this cake that's topped with a crumbly and delicious topping of cinnamon and pecans.

8 of 76

Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche 

If you have leftover ham from pre-holiday festivities, put it to good use in this warm and savory quiche that skips the crust.

9 of 76

Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast

Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean you need to make every dish over the top. Our Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast brings a light and lemony dash of flavor to the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 76

Cranberry Eggnog Bread

Credit: Photo: Jen Causey

Recipe: Cranberry Eggnog Bread

The bread course just got a holiday makeover with a few of the seasonal ingredients we just can't get enough of this time of year.

11 of 76

Homemade Orange Rolls

Tender, buttery spirals with a hint of cinnamon and a perfectly gooey sweet orange marmalade center make this recipe irresistible.

12 of 76

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Waffles

If your holiday brunch party is a small one, opt for these individually cooked Cinnamon Roll Waffles. Instead of waffle mix, we press cinnamon roll dough between those irons. The result is absolutely decadent.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 76

Classic Baked Eggs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Classic Baked Eggs

You can dress this basic recipe up with our American, Mediterranean, and Italian riffs—each one is listed at the bottom of the recipe.

14 of 76

Cinnamon Upside-Down Coffee Cake

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cinnamon Upside-Down Coffee Cake

Brunch deserves dessert too. This sweet and spiced confection will earn a starring role on the sideboard.

15 of 76

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Who says pancakes have to be stacked vertically? This restaurant-worthy pancake casserole is full of blueberry flavor and is less than an hour bake away from your breakfast table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 76

Hash Brown Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hash Brown Frittata

Bring two dishes in one to the table and you'll soon hear shouts of glee. Top our Hash Brown Frittata with chopped fresh dill and chives for an herby finish.

17 of 76

Bacon Cheddar Scones

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Bacon Cheddar Scones

If you haven't jumped aboard the savory-scone trend yet, allow this recipe to make the introduction. It comes together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.

18 of 76

Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever

Our ambrosia is pretty as a picture, and it tastes mighty fine too. Sprinkle with toasted, sweetened coconut chips before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 76

Cream Cheese Pastries

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pastries

Pam found this recipe in an old issue of Southern Living and was making this family favorite long before joining the staff in 2003.

20 of 76

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Packed with cinnamon roll flavor with none of the cinnamon roll mess, these Cinnamon Roll Pancakes pair perfectly with Christmas morning coffee or milk.

21 of 76

Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chistmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Make sure your butter is very soft when you spread it on the rolled dough so the dough doesn't tear.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 76

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

With only 20 minutes of hands-on time, this family-favorite cinnamon roll casserole will keep your hands out of the kitchen so they can open presents instead.

23 of 76

Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Flip-less pancakes with a cinnamon streusel the whole family will flip for on Christmas Day.

24 of 76

Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping

Toasted pecans add a nutty flavor to these pancakes. Skip the syrup and make our sweet Caramel-Apple Topping instead.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 76

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

Reminiscent of bread pudding, your whole family will thank you for this hearty and healthy addition to your brunch spread.

26 of 76

Apple-Pecan Streusel Muffins

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Apple-Pecan Streusel Muffins

These muffins are simple enough to make with kids. Reheat by wrapping in foil and popping into a 325° oven for 15 minutes.

27 of 76

Make-Ahead Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Make-Ahead Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Put your leftover bread to work with this family favorite breakfast casserole. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard, this breakfast casserole can be assembled a day in advance assemble and refrigerated overnight.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 76

Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Is it even breakfast without biscuits and gravy? Combine these classic brunch flavors in one skillet for easier prep work.

29 of 76

Blueberry Muffins with Lemon-Cream Cheese Glaze

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Blueberry Muffins with Lemon-Cream Cheese Glaze

These aren't ordinary blueberry muffins! The tart-and-sugary glaze turns plain blueberry muffins extraordinary blueberry muffins.

30 of 76

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

You can get a head start on this breakfast side dish by chopping all of the vegetables a day in advance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 76

Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits

This no-fail biscuit recipe will make you look like a pro come Christmas Day.

32 of 76

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

The key to this delicious brunch dish is in the smoked sausage. Salt, thyme, garlic powder, and cheddar cheese give depth to the casserole's savory flavor, but the most rich and filling flavor comes from the sausage. Choose local links for unique flavor. We love Conecuh Hickory Smoked Sausage, made in Evergreen, Alabama, since 1947. You can also opt for a breakfast sausage, flavored with sage and black pepper, for a classic breakfast dish. Low on time? You can assemble this up to four days ahead, and keep in the fridge; then let it stand at room temp for 30 minutes before baking.

33 of 76

Orange Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Orange Rolls

Rise, shine, and dine (after digging into your Christmas present pile, of course), with these warm orange rolls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 76

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

If you make tarts often, Pam suggests investing in a tart tamper. It will make quick work of fitting dough rounds into the pan. Another quick-prep tip: Stack piecrusts to cut multiple rounds in one turn.

35 of 76

One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Credit: Beth Hontzas

Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Our readers love this family friendly favorite, decadent French toast. Perfect for a holiday breakfast or a weekend brunch, this French toast recipe is loaded with tasty, sweet ingredients like cinnamon, vanilla, and brown sugar, but the reduced fat cream cheese helps lighten the meal. Although this recipe calls for French bread, you can sub sweet Italian bread, a dense, crumbed white Pullman, challah, or brioche for varied density and flavor. This one-pan dish is great to make the night before for company, or for a family member's birthday breakfast. It is sweet on its own, but of course, you can always add a little extra sweetness with maple syrup or whipped cream for special occasions.

36 of 76

Eggs Benedict Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

Your holiday crowd won't believe you whipped up a big batch version of their brunch favorite. Just be sure to allow a total of nine hours to ensure it properly chills prior to baking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 76

Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

For a delicious variation, omit softened butter, sugars, and cinnamon, and spread with 1 cup of your favorite preserves. Roll up, and bake as directed.

38 of 76

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

Dough-wrapped chicken-apple sausages are best fresh from the oven, so bake one batch at a time and serve warm.

39 of 76

Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon

Dress up your bacon with this oh-so-Southern crispy coating. Once you've prepared it for the pan, you can stick the bacon in the oven and free your hands up to prepare other parts of your meal.

Bacon Cooking Basics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 76

Beet-and-Citrus Salad

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Beet-and-Citrus Salad

Play with different citrus here, such as tangelos, blood oranges, or clementines.

41 of 76

Holiday Ham with Apricot Glaze

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Holiday Ham with Apricot Glaze

Refrigerate any leftover ham in individual servings. In the days after Christmas when your house is still full and your energy is waning, this will make it easy for guests to fix a meal on their own.

42 of 76

Cinnamon Roll Strata

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Strata

Let's mix up your holiday cinnamon roll tradition with this strata that still packs up all the same flavor, but with an extra dose of rich and satisfying flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 76

King Ranch Breakfast Strata

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: King Ranch Breakfast Strata

This is the ultimate make-ahead breakfast casserole. For the best results, assemble it the night before. The next morning, pour the remaining milk over top, and knock off the chill by letting it stand 45 minutes before baking.

44 of 76

Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Turn a classic Southern dish into a light, fluffy soufflé for the ultimate holiday brunch.

45 of 76

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits

Serve these from-scratch biscuits warm with butter, honey, and jam, along with two platters-one with seared slices of country ham and pepper jelly and another with deli ham and pimiento cheese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 76

Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

The butter you spread on the rolled-out dough should be very soft so that the dough won't tear. The sweet Cream Cheese Icing is a perfect finish for the warm, decadent rolls.

47 of 76

Cream Cheese-Filled Wreath

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Cream Cheese-Filled Wreath

A Vanilla Glaze and sparkling sugar make for a pretty presentation, but it's the sweet Cream Cheese Filling that will get rave reviews.

48 of 76

Festive Fresh Fruit Salad with Mint-Lime Simple Syrup

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Festive Fresh Fruit Salad with Mint-Lime Simple Syrup

Mint-Lime Simple Syrup may be kept in refrigerator up to 2 weeks. Use leftovers in cocktails and to sweeten iced tea. Or spoon it over any fresh fruit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 76

Praline Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Beth Hontzas

Recipe: Praline Pull-Apart Bread

This indulgent bread tastes as good as it looks. Don't skip the quick step of whipping the cream before stirring in the brown sugar-that's the secret to the smooth texture of the caramel-flavored sauce.

Watch: Our Best Praline Pull-Apart Bread

50 of 76

Breakfast Enchiladas

Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

Prepare the recipe, without baking, and refrigerate overnight. Tip: Make the Cheese Sauce before scrambling the eggs so the sauce will be ready to add at the proper time.

Watch Us Make It!

51 of 76

Italian Bread Pudding

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Rose Nguyen; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Italian Bread Pudding

Just when we thought make-ahead breakfasts couldn't get any easier, they do. This reader-inspired recipe starts with frozen Texas toast and assembles in about 15 minutes. After assembling, simply chill for at least 4 hours and then bake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 76

Easy Orange Rolls

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Orange Rolls

Your family will definitely want to rise, shine, and dine when they smell these rolls baking in the oven.

53 of 76

Sweet Potato Coffee Cake with Caramel Glaze

Credit: Photo: Luva Trovato

Recipe: Sweet Potato Coffee Cake with Caramel Glaze

Sweet potato, orange zest, and ground cinnamon offer flavors of the season in this morning treat. Top it all off with a drizzle of Caramel Glaze.

54 of 76

Cranberry-Orange Bread

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Bread

Sweetened dried cranberries, grated orange rind and orange marmalade add festive flavor to this hearty quick bread. And if you prefer muffins, you can spoon this same batter into muffin pans instead of a loaf pan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 76

Praline Coffee

Recipe: Praline Coffee

This enticing coffee treat featuring praline liqueur, brown sugar, and half-and-half will warm up even the coolest of holiday mornings.

56 of 76

Mini Banana-Cranberry-Nut Bread Loaves

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Mini Banana-Cranberry-Nut Bread Loaves

Cranberries and a citrus glaze add a sweet-and-tart note to this delicious bread. The recipe makes five mini loaves-great for hostess gifts!

57 of 76

Overnight Coffee Crumble Cake

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Overnight Coffee Crumble Cake

Pep up your morning with a warm slice of this irresistable coffee cake. The Sweet Bourbon Drizzle and Cinnamon-Nut Crumble topping add richness and umph to this homemade coffee cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 76

Brunch Eggs

Credit: Photo: Charles Walton

Recipe: Brunch Eggs

Baked in a casserole dish, these easy eggs served on English muffins are a delicious twist on Eggs Benedict.

59 of 76

Mixed Fruit Granola

Recipe: Mixed Fruit Granola

This makes a good treat for a quick breakfast side. Serve the granola and fat-free yogurt with Orange Syrup.

60 of 76

Baked Cheese Grits

Recipe: Baked Cheese Grits

Calorie counters rejoice! Not only is this baked version of the breakfast favorite easy to make, but it is also light and healthy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 76

Confetti Omelet Casserole

Recipe: Confetti Omelet Casserole

We've revised the recipe for cheesy egg casserole to lower the calories and fat but maintain the rich flavor of this classic morning favorite.

62 of 76

Pork Tenderloin on Cornmeal Biscuits

Recipe: Pork Tenderloin on Cornmeal Biscuits

Running out of time to assemble sandwiches yourself? Let guests make their own-serve sliced pork on a platter with chutney and biscuits on the side.

63 of 76