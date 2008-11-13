Christmas morning is one of the most magical moments of the entire year. With the excitement of going to sleep on Christmas Eve, and waking up to a Christmas tree filled with sparkling lights and surrounded by highly anticipated presents, why not keep the celebration going? Christmas Day brunch can either be a sleepy breakfast, with a few tasty treats and hot coffee, or a spread of a few of your favorite casseroles and frittatas for a sit-down affair. We've got Christmas brunch ideas for every type of Christmas morning. If there's one thing we love most about Christmas, it's the opportunity to serve delicious meals on a whim, with minimal preparation time, so you can get back to enjoying this special day with your loved ones. With these Christmas brunch recipes, you will have a quick morning feast everyone will love! From sweet rolls to strata, we have all the best Christmas brunch ideas that will transform your lack-luster breakfast into a magical experience.