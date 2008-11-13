Top-Rated Christmas Brunch Recipes
Christmas morning is one of the most magical moments of the entire year. With the excitement of going to sleep on Christmas Eve, and waking up to a Christmas tree filled with sparkling lights and surrounded by highly anticipated presents, why not keep the celebration going? Christmas Day brunch can either be a sleepy breakfast, with a few tasty treats and hot coffee, or a spread of a few of your favorite casseroles and frittatas for a sit-down affair. We've got Christmas brunch ideas for every type of Christmas morning. If there's one thing we love most about Christmas, it's the opportunity to serve delicious meals on a whim, with minimal preparation time, so you can get back to enjoying this special day with your loved ones. With these Christmas brunch recipes, you will have a quick morning feast everyone will love! From sweet rolls to strata, we have all the best Christmas brunch ideas that will transform your lack-luster breakfast into a magical experience.
Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
Recipe: Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
Few things can top poppable frittatas for the holiday brunch menu. Pile these on a pretty platter and we guarantee they'll disappear faster than that plate of cookies you left for Santa.
Everything Bagel Casserole
Recipe: Everything Bagel Casserole
We doubt you'll find a more savory, indulgent recipe. This casserole packs all the everything-bagel flavors you love, plus adds a hefty dose of cheesy, creamy goodness.
Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Who has time to sit and flip pancakes all morning when friends and family are gathered? Spend more time catching up and less time in the kitchen with this sheet pan pancake recipe fit for a crowd.
Deviled Grits
Recipe: Deviled Grits
You can make this comforting breakfast recipe in a baking dish, or serve it up individually by cooking in ramekins or oven-safe mugs. Be sure to adjust the cook time accordingly.
Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
This recipe tastes like an oatmeal cookie in casserole form. Add in whatever fruits and flourishes you prefer to make it your own.
Pecan Rosemary Candied Bacon
Recipe: Pecan Rosemary Candied Bacon
Looking for an appetizer to get your brunch party started? Look no further than this crave-able finger food fit for the a.m. hours.
Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake
A pretty and sweet splash of cranberry is like buried treasure in this cake that's topped with a crumbly and delicious topping of cinnamon and pecans.
Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
Recipe: Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche
If you have leftover ham from pre-holiday festivities, put it to good use in this warm and savory quiche that skips the crust.
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Recipe: Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast
Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean you need to make every dish over the top. Our Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast brings a light and lemony dash of flavor to the table.
Cranberry Eggnog Bread
Recipe: Cranberry Eggnog Bread
The bread course just got a holiday makeover with a few of the seasonal ingredients we just can't get enough of this time of year.
Homemade Orange Rolls
Tender, buttery spirals with a hint of cinnamon and a perfectly gooey sweet orange marmalade center make this recipe irresistible.
Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Waffles
If your holiday brunch party is a small one, opt for these individually cooked Cinnamon Roll Waffles. Instead of waffle mix, we press cinnamon roll dough between those irons. The result is absolutely decadent.
Classic Baked Eggs
Recipe: Classic Baked Eggs
You can dress this basic recipe up with our American, Mediterranean, and Italian riffs—each one is listed at the bottom of the recipe.
Cinnamon Upside-Down Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Upside-Down Coffee Cake
Brunch deserves dessert too. This sweet and spiced confection will earn a starring role on the sideboard.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Who says pancakes have to be stacked vertically? This restaurant-worthy pancake casserole is full of blueberry flavor and is less than an hour bake away from your breakfast table.
Hash Brown Frittata
Recipe: Hash Brown Frittata
Bring two dishes in one to the table and you'll soon hear shouts of glee. Top our Hash Brown Frittata with chopped fresh dill and chives for an herby finish.
Bacon Cheddar Scones
Recipe: Bacon Cheddar Scones
If you haven't jumped aboard the savory-scone trend yet, allow this recipe to make the introduction. It comes together with just 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever
Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever
Our ambrosia is pretty as a picture, and it tastes mighty fine too. Sprinkle with toasted, sweetened coconut chips before serving.
Cream Cheese Pastries
Recipe: Cream Cheese Pastries
Pam found this recipe in an old issue of Southern Living and was making this family favorite long before joining the staff in 2003.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Packed with cinnamon roll flavor with none of the cinnamon roll mess, these Cinnamon Roll Pancakes pair perfectly with Christmas morning coffee or milk.
Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Recipe: Chistmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Make sure your butter is very soft when you spread it on the rolled dough so the dough doesn't tear.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
With only 20 minutes of hands-on time, this family-favorite cinnamon roll casserole will keep your hands out of the kitchen so they can open presents instead.
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Flip-less pancakes with a cinnamon streusel the whole family will flip for on Christmas Day.
Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping
Recipe: Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping
Toasted pecans add a nutty flavor to these pancakes. Skip the syrup and make our sweet Caramel-Apple Topping instead.
Baked Oatmeal
Recipe: Baked Oatmeal
Reminiscent of bread pudding, your whole family will thank you for this hearty and healthy addition to your brunch spread.
Apple-Pecan Streusel Muffins
Recipe: Apple-Pecan Streusel Muffins
These muffins are simple enough to make with kids. Reheat by wrapping in foil and popping into a 325° oven for 15 minutes.
Make-Ahead Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Make-Ahead Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Put your leftover bread to work with this family favorite breakfast casserole. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard, this breakfast casserole can be assembled a day in advance assemble and refrigerated overnight.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Is it even breakfast without biscuits and gravy? Combine these classic brunch flavors in one skillet for easier prep work.
Blueberry Muffins with Lemon-Cream Cheese Glaze
Recipe: Blueberry Muffins with Lemon-Cream Cheese Glaze
These aren't ordinary blueberry muffins! The tart-and-sugary glaze turns plain blueberry muffins extraordinary blueberry muffins.
Country Ham Hash
Recipe: Country Ham Hash
You can get a head start on this breakfast side dish by chopping all of the vegetables a day in advance.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits
This no-fail biscuit recipe will make you look like a pro come Christmas Day.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
The key to this delicious brunch dish is in the smoked sausage. Salt, thyme, garlic powder, and cheddar cheese give depth to the casserole's savory flavor, but the most rich and filling flavor comes from the sausage. Choose local links for unique flavor. We love Conecuh Hickory Smoked Sausage, made in Evergreen, Alabama, since 1947. You can also opt for a breakfast sausage, flavored with sage and black pepper, for a classic breakfast dish. Low on time? You can assemble this up to four days ahead, and keep in the fridge; then let it stand at room temp for 30 minutes before baking.
Orange Rolls
Recipe: Homemade Orange Rolls
Rise, shine, and dine (after digging into your Christmas present pile, of course), with these warm orange rolls.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
If you make tarts often, Pam suggests investing in a tart tamper. It will make quick work of fitting dough rounds into the pan. Another quick-prep tip: Stack piecrusts to cut multiple rounds in one turn.
One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Recipe: One-Dish Blackberry French Toast
Our readers love this family friendly favorite, decadent French toast. Perfect for a holiday breakfast or a weekend brunch, this French toast recipe is loaded with tasty, sweet ingredients like cinnamon, vanilla, and brown sugar, but the reduced fat cream cheese helps lighten the meal. Although this recipe calls for French bread, you can sub sweet Italian bread, a dense, crumbed white Pullman, challah, or brioche for varied density and flavor. This one-pan dish is great to make the night before for company, or for a family member's birthday breakfast. It is sweet on its own, but of course, you can always add a little extra sweetness with maple syrup or whipped cream for special occasions.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole
Your holiday crowd won't believe you whipped up a big batch version of their brunch favorite. Just be sure to allow a total of nine hours to ensure it properly chills prior to baking.
Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
Recipe: Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
For a delicious variation, omit softened butter, sugars, and cinnamon, and spread with 1 cup of your favorite preserves. Roll up, and bake as directed.
Chicks in a Blanket
Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket
Dough-wrapped chicken-apple sausages are best fresh from the oven, so bake one batch at a time and serve warm.
Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon
Recipe: Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon
Dress up your bacon with this oh-so-Southern crispy coating. Once you've prepared it for the pan, you can stick the bacon in the oven and free your hands up to prepare other parts of your meal.
Beet-and-Citrus Salad
Recipe: Beet-and-Citrus Salad
Play with different citrus here, such as tangelos, blood oranges, or clementines.
Holiday Ham with Apricot Glaze
Recipe: Holiday Ham with Apricot Glaze
Refrigerate any leftover ham in individual servings. In the days after Christmas when your house is still full and your energy is waning, this will make it easy for guests to fix a meal on their own.
Cinnamon Roll Strata
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Strata
Let's mix up your holiday cinnamon roll tradition with this strata that still packs up all the same flavor, but with an extra dose of rich and satisfying flavor.
King Ranch Breakfast Strata
Recipe: King Ranch Breakfast Strata
This is the ultimate make-ahead breakfast casserole. For the best results, assemble it the night before. The next morning, pour the remaining milk over top, and knock off the chill by letting it stand 45 minutes before baking.
Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Turn a classic Southern dish into a light, fluffy soufflé for the ultimate holiday brunch.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits
Serve these from-scratch biscuits warm with butter, honey, and jam, along with two platters-one with seared slices of country ham and pepper jelly and another with deli ham and pimiento cheese.
Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
Recipe: Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
The butter you spread on the rolled-out dough should be very soft so that the dough won't tear. The sweet Cream Cheese Icing is a perfect finish for the warm, decadent rolls.
Cream Cheese-Filled Wreath
Recipe: Cream Cheese-Filled Wreath
A Vanilla Glaze and sparkling sugar make for a pretty presentation, but it's the sweet Cream Cheese Filling that will get rave reviews.
Festive Fresh Fruit Salad with Mint-Lime Simple Syrup
Recipe: Festive Fresh Fruit Salad with Mint-Lime Simple Syrup
Mint-Lime Simple Syrup may be kept in refrigerator up to 2 weeks. Use leftovers in cocktails and to sweeten iced tea. Or spoon it over any fresh fruit.
Praline Pull-Apart Bread
Recipe: Praline Pull-Apart Bread
This indulgent bread tastes as good as it looks. Don't skip the quick step of whipping the cream before stirring in the brown sugar-that's the secret to the smooth texture of the caramel-flavored sauce.
Breakfast Enchiladas
Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas
Prepare the recipe, without baking, and refrigerate overnight. Tip: Make the Cheese Sauce before scrambling the eggs so the sauce will be ready to add at the proper time.
Italian Bread Pudding
Recipe: Italian Bread Pudding
Just when we thought make-ahead breakfasts couldn't get any easier, they do. This reader-inspired recipe starts with frozen Texas toast and assembles in about 15 minutes. After assembling, simply chill for at least 4 hours and then bake.
Easy Orange Rolls
Recipe: Easy Orange Rolls
Your family will definitely want to rise, shine, and dine when they smell these rolls baking in the oven.
Sweet Potato Coffee Cake with Caramel Glaze
Recipe: Sweet Potato Coffee Cake with Caramel Glaze
Sweet potato, orange zest, and ground cinnamon offer flavors of the season in this morning treat. Top it all off with a drizzle of Caramel Glaze.
Cranberry-Orange Bread
Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Bread
Sweetened dried cranberries, grated orange rind and orange marmalade add festive flavor to this hearty quick bread. And if you prefer muffins, you can spoon this same batter into muffin pans instead of a loaf pan.
Praline Coffee
Recipe: Praline Coffee
This enticing coffee treat featuring praline liqueur, brown sugar, and half-and-half will warm up even the coolest of holiday mornings.
Mini Banana-Cranberry-Nut Bread Loaves
Recipe: Mini Banana-Cranberry-Nut Bread Loaves
Cranberries and a citrus glaze add a sweet-and-tart note to this delicious bread. The recipe makes five mini loaves-great for hostess gifts!
Overnight Coffee Crumble Cake
Recipe: Overnight Coffee Crumble Cake
Pep up your morning with a warm slice of this irresistable coffee cake. The Sweet Bourbon Drizzle and Cinnamon-Nut Crumble topping add richness and umph to this homemade coffee cake.
Brunch Eggs
Recipe: Brunch Eggs
Baked in a casserole dish, these easy eggs served on English muffins are a delicious twist on Eggs Benedict.
Mixed Fruit Granola
Recipe: Mixed Fruit Granola
This makes a good treat for a quick breakfast side. Serve the granola and fat-free yogurt with Orange Syrup.
Baked Cheese Grits
Recipe: Baked Cheese Grits
Calorie counters rejoice! Not only is this baked version of the breakfast favorite easy to make, but it is also light and healthy.
Confetti Omelet Casserole
Recipe: Confetti Omelet Casserole
We've revised the recipe for cheesy egg casserole to lower the calories and fat but maintain the rich flavor of this classic morning favorite.
Pork Tenderloin on Cornmeal Biscuits
Recipe: Pork Tenderloin on Cornmeal Biscuits
Running out of time to assemble sandwiches yourself? Let guests make their own-serve sliced pork on a platter with chutney and biscuits on the side.