Hanukkah Tradition With a Twist
Tradition With a Twist
amily tradition evolves, and your menus can too," says David Poran, culinary director of Balducci's Food Lover's Market in Washington, D.C. "Latkes made into bite-size appetizers are a nice change of pace from the side-dish version. Top with Salmon-Olive Relish, and you've updated a classic dish." David pulls from his Eastern European Jewish heritage, French culinary training, and an understanding of doable recipes to come up with these gems. He and his wife, Leslie, truly gave their friends a treat with this meal.
The Happy Hosts
David and Leslie Poran invited guests over for a Hanukkah celebration.
Warm Frise Salad With Crispy Kosher Sala
Don't shy away from Warm Frise Salad With Crispy Kosher Salami. The vinaigrette includes slightly sweet sherry vinegar to balance the sharp flavor of frise.
Mini Latkes With Salmon-Olive Relish
Recipe: Mini Latkes With Salmon-Olive Relish
These mini latkes make a delicious bite-size appetizer. The key to the best latkes is patting the potato-and-onion mixture very dry on paper towels before adding eggs and matzo meal. Get everything ready, including the salt for sprinkling on the cooked latkes, before you grate the potatoes and onion.
Roasted Paprika Chicken
A five-ingredient paprika rub and lemon slices give Roasted Paprika Chicken its rich flavor.
Pomegranate-Cider Baked Apples
Recipe: Pomegranate-Cider Baked Apples
Granny Smith apples work beautifully in this sweet and tangy dessert.
Candle Centerpieces
Low centerpieces-shallow bowls of water with floating candles-allow for easy conversation across the table.
Bold flavors and a great look are the hallmarks of this updated Hanukkah feast.
Holiday Menu: Hanukkah Tradition with a Twist