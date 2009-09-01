Instead of carving a creepy or silly face, try a tasteful pattern to add Halloween cheer to your porch. Turn standard grocery store Halloween pumpkins into decorative votive holders that are embellished with polka-dot cutouts, or whichever pattern you would like. Gather small to medium orange pumpkins, opting for round shapes. After removing the pumpkin guts, begin carving the various lantern patterns. you’ll need a carving knife, a wooden spoon, a pencil, and a cordless drill with various-sized drill bits. The easiest pumpkin carving pattern is the polka-dots. All you need to do is mark a pattern of dots on the pumpkin using your pencil, and then drill through the holes! The possible patterns are endless, and kids will love the chance to be creative.

How To Make It: Decorative Pumpkin Votive Holders