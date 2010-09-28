8 Instant Pumpkin Displays

Instead of the usual flower arrangement on your side table, create a festive display that shows off some of your favorite pumpkins. Arrange branches, dried grasses, moss, squash, and small pumpkins in a vase as you would a traditional flower display. Then, choose a single pumpkin with an interesting shape or a twisted stem to showcase. Place it on a smaller table or stool to help set it apart from the rest. This height variation, in addition to the mixture of pumpkin and squash sizes and colors, makes an otherwise formal table much more playful and vibrant. This is a great display for families with young children, because the pumpkins and squash are at an easy height for kids to admire and touch.