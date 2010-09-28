8 Instant Pumpkin Displays
Bring in the season with pumpkins, gourds, and squash arranged all around your home. From the front door to the mantel, we've got you covered for fall pumpkin displays.
Line Your Path
Welcome guests to your front door with a display of pumpkins with glass hurricanes and candles. Carve out the center of your pumpkins a little wider than your hurricane. Place the hurricane and pillar candle in the pumpkin and you're all set. Vary the height of your pumpkins by stacking a few.
Flank the Steps
A cascading display down the stairs allows you to use bigger pumpkins that have more presence and are visible from the road. This vertical arrangement also draws the eye up the stairs. Position them on their sides or stack them on planters for an original look. Other garden spaces are just as easily accented with pumpkins, gourds, and squash of various sizes and colors placed among potted plants and furnishings.
Place in a Vase
Instead of the usual flower arrangement on your side table, create a festive display that shows off some of your favorite pumpkins. Arrange branches, dried grasses, moss, squash, and small pumpkins in a vase as you would a traditional flower display. Then, choose a single pumpkin with an interesting shape or a twisted stem to showcase. Place it on a smaller table or stool to help set it apart from the rest. This height variation, in addition to the mixture of pumpkin and squash sizes and colors, makes an otherwise formal table much more playful and vibrant. This is a great display for families with young children, because the pumpkins and squash are at an easy height for kids to admire and touch.
Adorn a Mantel, Traditional Style
For the traditional look, choose an assortment of small pumpkins and squash in muted colors that complement the surrounding style. This allows the pumpkins and squash to be on display without being the focal point of the room. Use other items from around your home that you wouldn't normally think to pair with pumpkins, such as julep cups and old books covered in elegant paper. The key is to keep the look simple by sticking to the same basic color tones.
Transform Your Mantel, Halloween Style
For households with kids or with kids at heart, a spooky Halloween pumpkin look can be achieved just as easily as the traditional look. Use small containers in a black or dark wood finish along with items such as horns, crooked sticks, and moss. The darker colors will help the bright orange pumpkins stand out.
Pile Them On
For a quick and easy approach, group your favorite tiny pumpkins on a side table, and let the collection speak for itself. There is no right or wrong way to create this display. This arrangement looks unintentional, adding a carefree, casual seasonal touch.
Mix Colors
Don't limit yourself to just traditional orange in your display. Orange and yellow pumpkins really pop when mixed with bright greens. Try using small green plants as well as gourds and squash with green tones.
Incorporate Garden Design
Great for indoors and out, a stacked topiary pumpkin display plays off classical garden design, especially if you place it on a garden urn. We like mixing different shades of pumpkins. Cinderella pumpkins are the best for the lower layers because of their flat, but wide shape. Fill in the spaces between pumpkins with moss.