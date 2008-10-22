40 Halloween Desserts That Are Better Than Candy
Halloween is a wonderfully spooky time of year, and these dessert recipes make creating Halloween treats for kids a pleasure. You can get your inspiration for Halloween desserts and treats for kids from the fantastic flavors of the season: think Pumpkin Fudge, or Candy Apples. Ghost Cookies, Monster Cupcakes, and Witches' Hats that are so delicious you may even say they are scary-good. You can also conjure the spirits of the season with our Homemade Candy Corn and our Witch Finger Cookies, both of which are bewitchingly tasty. So trade in the candy and enjoy your favorite Halloween desserts and tasty treats. And even if you're making these Halloween treats for kids, you just might end up making some extra for yourself, too. Whether you're throwing a Halloween party or simply making an after-school treat, these frighteningly delicious recipes are sure to please.
Candy Corn Cookies
Recipe: Candy Corn Cookies
Easy homemade sugar cookies get a festive upgrade with a trio of candy corn pieces pressed into the still-warm cookies. They're the Halloween version of Grandma's beloved Peanut Butter Kisses.
Ghost Cookies
Recipe: Ghost Cookies
Boo! All it takes is a simple shortbread and a coating of shiny royal icing to create these ghoulish ghost cookies.
Graveyard Cake
Recipe: Graveyard Cake
RIP our will power. You won't be able to have just one slice of this devil's food cake, coated in chocolate frosting and crumbled Oreos. It's also got Milano cookies as headstones to complete the spooky effect.
Mummy Cookies
Recipe: Mummy Cookies
A splash of almond extract adds a grown-up element to these classic sugar cookies. Decorate with melted vanilla-almond bark for even more nutty flavor.
Candy Corn Cupcakes
Recipe: Candy Corn Cupcakes
With layers of yellow, orange, and white frosting, these candy corn cupcakes look like the real deal. Yet unlike the Halloween candies, these cupcakes aren't overloaded with a cloyingly sugary flavor, making them the perfect option for adults to enjoy.
Eyeball Cake Balls
Recipe: Eyeball Cake Balls
I see you! These creepy cartoonized Eyeball Cake Balls are sure to scare.
Witch Finger Cookies
Recipe: Witch Finger Cookies
These bright green Witch Finger Cookies are creepily life-like. Red decorating gel poses as bloody nail beds and almond slices replicate long, clawed fingernails.
Halloween Spider Cookies
Recipe: Halloween Spider Cookies
Normally, we'd jump at the sight of a spider, but these chocolate-truffle spider cookies are just too adorable.
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Pumpkin spice and everything nice! These cookies let all those warm seasonal spices shine.
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes
Fall is the season for everything pumpkin spice, and we'd be remiss not to include a dash of festive flavor in our Halloween spread.
Frankenstein's Cupcakes
Recipe: Frankenstein's Cupcakes
We're doing the "Monster Mash" all night long with these simple Frankenstein Cupcakes.
Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Flavor-wise, this cake has everything going for it. And as an extra bonus, guests will love the all-orange color palate.
Easy Witch Hat Cookies
Recipe: Easy Witch Hat Cookies
This recipe proves that Ritz Crackers can do just about anything. Not only are these Witch Hat Cookies confoundingly easy to make, they're a sweet-and-salty treat no guest will be able to resist.
Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Muffins
If you're looking for a dessert with a more balanced, subtle sweetness, these Pumpkin Spice Muffins will do the trick.
Southern Pumpkin Pie
Recipe: Southern Pumpkin Pie by Back in the Day Bakery
With extra pieces of crust cut into festive shapes and circling the perimeter of the pie, this Pumpkin Pie will be the star of the Halloween dessert lineup.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies
When we're hosting, we love to make bite-sized, grab-and-go foods that'll keep the buffet line moving and leave virtually no mess behind. These Mini Pumpkin Pies are ideal for larger parties and pre-set portion control.
Mummy Cupcakes
Recipe: Mummy Cupcakes
We can almost guarantee that you haven't ever seen such tasty mummy wrap. These cupcakes are all about the piping technique, which creates the effect of mummy bandaging.
Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread
The marbled effect of swirled chocolate and pumpkin batters dresses this Spice Bread up oh-so-well for your Halloween party.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Their cake-like texture and melty pockets of chocolate make these Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies a new favorite on our seasonal dessert spread.
Candy Apples
Recipe: Candy Apples
No Halloween celebration is complete without shiny red Candy Apples. All of the children will be delighted by this surprisingly simple, wonderfully sweet treat.
Pumpkin Roll
Recipe: Pumpkin Roll
A roulade may look difficult, but once you've mastered the technique you'll never look back. This festive Pumpkin Roll is as pretty as it is delicious!
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Halloween is all about orange and black, and these brownies will fit in perfectly on your party spread.
Monster Cupcakes
No recipe needed! To make these festive cakes, order six unfrosted bakery cupcakes, or bake your own. Stir 8 drops of purple liquid food coloring into 1 (16-oz.) can of creamy supreme vanilla frosting. Pipe onto cupcakes; add edible toppers (available at party stores). Place each cupcake in a glass "specimen" jar (widemouthed canning jar) for a creative favor.
Pumpkin Fudge
Recipe: Pumpkin Fudge
This sweet treat combines pumpkin with white chocolate chips, marshmallow crème and chopped pecans to make a delicious new staple for the Halloween season.
Easy Owl-Ween Treats
No recipe needed! Open-faced Oreos, M & M's, candy corn, and sprinkles bring a convenience store treat―a MoonPie―to life. Secure cookies and candy to your MoonPie with melted chocolate candy coating. Then insert a 12- x ¼-inch dowel, available at craft stores, into marshmallow center and secure with more chocolate for an eye-popping, kid-friendly sweet.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
Toasted pecans, cream cheese, and meringue make this tart an irresistible Halloween treat for adults.
Halloween Cake Pops
Recipe: Halloween Cake Pops
Have your pick of a mummy, a spiderweb, or a pumpkin- or try all three! Display these cake pops on a decorated Styrofoam block for even more fun.
Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
A match made in heaven: pumpkin and caramel. This cake is the cure for anyone with a Halloween-inspired sweet tooth.
Friendly Ghost Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Friendly Ghost Sugar Cookies
There's nothing spooky about these cookies! Make them as a fun project with the kids and then serve as festive party favors.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Just like the ones grandma makes but with a seasonal twist. Who doesn't love the flavors of fall in sweet sandwich form?
Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
If you don't feel like carving actual pumpkins this year, try your hand at icing some jack-o'-lantern cookies instead! Pro tip: Let each layer of icing set before adding more details to the cookie.
Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie
Recipe: Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie
Halloween is for all ages with this delicious combination of chocolate, pumpkin, and cinnamon. Spooky good!
Candy Corn Cake
Recipe: Candy Corn Cake
Grab some box mix and food coloring to complete this easy, yet festive tricolor cake. Add frosting and candy corn decorations to complete the look.
Salted Caramel Gingerbread Poke Cake with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Salted Caramel Gingerbread Poke Cake with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting
Enjoy the flavors of two holidays in one with this spooky twist on a gingerbread cake. The spice from the cake and the pumpkin frosting combines for an irresistible party dessert.
Spider Web Cookies
Recipe: Spider Web Cookies
Trick your party guests into thinking you spent hours on this deceptively easy icing design. Simply drag a toothpick through the icing while it's still wet to create the web.
Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisu
Recipe: Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisu
Parents, beware! This dessert is guaranteed to give a sugar and caffeine rush. Smooth pumpkin-cream cheese filling and moist lady fingers results in the ultimate adult Halloween dessert.
Homemade Candy Corn
Recipe: Homemade Candy Corn
Skip the store and make your own Candy Corn. This sugary trio of color will round out any Halloween dessert feast.
Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Recipe: Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
Everybody loves a classic pumpkin pie recipe. Silky chiffon and toasted coconut are the exact topping for this pie to be the best dessert at your Halloween party.
Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg
Pumpkin spice can come in any form this season. Grab some Marzipan from the store and test your skills at a fall-themed Battenberg.
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
You'll experience all of the flavors of the season with one bite of this bundt. The candied pecans are a delicious nutty topping.