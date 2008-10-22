40 Halloween Desserts That Are Better Than Candy

Updated June 10, 2020
Credit: Micah Leal

Halloween is a wonderfully spooky time of year, and these dessert recipes make creating Halloween treats for kids a pleasure. You can get your inspiration for Halloween desserts and treats for kids from the fantastic flavors of the season: think Pumpkin Fudge, or Candy Apples. Ghost Cookies, Monster Cupcakes, and Witches' Hats that are so delicious you may even say they are scary-good. You can also conjure the spirits of the season with our Homemade Candy Corn and our Witch Finger Cookies, both of which are bewitchingly tasty. So trade in the candy and enjoy your favorite Halloween desserts and tasty treats. And even if you're making these Halloween treats for kids, you just might end up making some extra for yourself, too. Whether you're throwing a Halloween party or simply making an after-school treat, these frighteningly delicious recipes are sure to please.

1 of 40

Candy Corn Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Candy Corn Cookies

Easy homemade sugar cookies get a festive upgrade with a trio of candy corn pieces pressed into the still-warm cookies. They're the Halloween version of Grandma's beloved Peanut Butter Kisses.

2 of 40

Ghost Cookies

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Ghost Cookies

Boo! All it takes is a simple shortbread and a coating of shiny royal icing to create these ghoulish ghost cookies.

3 of 40

Graveyard Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Graveyard Cake

RIP our will power. You won't be able to have just one slice of this devil's food cake, coated in chocolate frosting and crumbled Oreos. It's also got Milano cookies as headstones to complete the spooky effect.

4 of 40

Mummy Cookies

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Mummy Cookies

A splash of almond extract adds a grown-up element to these classic sugar cookies. Decorate with melted vanilla-almond bark for even more nutty flavor.

5 of 40

Candy Corn Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Candy Corn Cupcakes

With layers of yellow, orange, and white frosting, these candy corn cupcakes look like the real deal. Yet unlike the Halloween candies, these cupcakes aren't overloaded with a cloyingly sugary flavor, making them the perfect option for adults to enjoy.

6 of 40

Eyeball Cake Balls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Eyeball Cake Balls

I see you! These creepy cartoonized Eyeball Cake Balls are sure to scare.

7 of 40

Witch Finger Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Witch Finger Cookies

These bright green Witch Finger Cookies are creepily life-like. Red decorating gel poses as bloody nail beds and almond slices replicate long, clawed fingernails.

8 of 40

Halloween Spider Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Halloween Spider Cookies

Normally, we'd jump at the sight of a spider, but these chocolate-truffle spider cookies are just too adorable.

9 of 40

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Pumpkin spice and everything nice! These cookies let all those warm seasonal spices shine.

10 of 40

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Fall is the season for everything pumpkin spice, and we'd be remiss not to include a dash of festive flavor in our Halloween spread.

11 of 40

Frankenstein's Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Frankenstein's Cupcakes

We're doing the "Monster Mash" all night long with these simple Frankenstein Cupcakes.

12 of 40

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Flavor-wise, this cake has everything going for it. And as an extra bonus, guests will love the all-orange color palate.

13 of 40

Easy Witch Hat Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Witch Hat Cookies

This recipe proves that Ritz Crackers can do just about anything. Not only are these Witch Hat Cookies confoundingly easy to make, they're a sweet-and-salty treat no guest will be able to resist.

14 of 40

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Muffins

If you're looking for a dessert with a more balanced, subtle sweetness, these Pumpkin Spice Muffins will do the trick.

15 of 40

Southern Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Southern Pumpkin Pie by Back in the Day Bakery

With extra pieces of crust cut into festive shapes and circling the perimeter of the pie, this Pumpkin Pie will be the star of the Halloween dessert lineup.

16 of 40

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies

When we're hosting, we love to make bite-sized, grab-and-go foods that'll keep the buffet line moving and leave virtually no mess behind. These Mini Pumpkin Pies are ideal for larger parties and pre-set portion control.

17 of 40

Mummy Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mummy Cupcakes

We can almost guarantee that you haven't ever seen such tasty mummy wrap. These cupcakes are all about the piping technique, which creates the effect of mummy bandaging.

18 of 40

Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Chocolate Marble Bread

The marbled effect of swirled chocolate and pumpkin batters dresses this Spice Bread up oh-so-well for your Halloween party.

19 of 40

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Their cake-like texture and melty pockets of chocolate make these Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies a new favorite on our seasonal dessert spread.

20 of 40

Candy Apples

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Candy Apples

No Halloween celebration is complete without shiny red Candy Apples. All of the children will be delighted by this surprisingly simple, wonderfully sweet treat.

21 of 40

Pumpkin Roll

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Roll

A roulade may look difficult, but once you've mastered the technique you'll never look back. This festive Pumpkin Roll is as pretty as it is delicious!

22 of 40

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

Halloween is all about orange and black, and these brownies will fit in perfectly on your party spread.

23 of 40

Monster Cupcakes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

No recipe needed! To make these festive cakes, order six unfrosted bakery cupcakes, or bake your own. Stir 8 drops of purple liquid food coloring into 1 (16-oz.) can of creamy supreme vanilla frosting. Pipe onto cupcakes; add edible toppers (available at party stores). Place each cupcake in a glass "specimen" jar (widemouthed canning jar) for a creative favor.

24 of 40

Pumpkin Fudge

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Pumpkin Fudge

This sweet treat combines pumpkin with white chocolate chips, marshmallow crème and chopped pecans to make a delicious new staple for the Halloween season.

25 of 40

Easy Owl-Ween Treats

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

No recipe needed! Open-faced Oreos, M & M's, candy corn, and sprinkles bring a convenience store treat―a MoonPie―to life. Secure cookies and candy to your MoonPie with melted chocolate candy coating. Then insert a 12- x ¼-inch dowel, available at craft stores, into marshmallow center and secure with more chocolate for an eye-popping, kid-friendly sweet.

26 of 40

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Toasted pecans, cream cheese, and meringue make this tart an irresistible Halloween treat for adults.   

27 of 40

Halloween Cake Pops

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Halloween Cake Pops

Have your pick of a mummy, a spiderweb, or a pumpkin- or try all three! Display these cake pops on a decorated Styrofoam block for even more fun.

28 of 40

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

A match made in heaven: pumpkin and caramel. This cake is the cure for anyone with a Halloween-inspired sweet tooth. 

29 of 40

Friendly Ghost Sugar Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Friendly Ghost Sugar Cookies 

There's nothing spooky about these cookies! Make them as a fun project with the kids and then serve as festive party favors.  

30 of 40

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Just like the ones grandma makes but with a seasonal twist. Who doesn't love the flavors of fall in sweet sandwich form?

31 of 40

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Pumpkin Sugar Cookies 

If you don't feel like carving actual pumpkins this year, try your hand at icing some jack-o'-lantern cookies instead! Pro tip: Let each layer of icing set before adding more details to the cookie. 

32 of 40

Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

Halloween is for all ages with this delicious combination of chocolate, pumpkin, and cinnamon. Spooky good!

33 of 40

Candy Corn Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Candy Corn Cake

Grab some box mix and food coloring to complete this easy, yet festive tricolor cake. Add frosting and candy corn decorations to complete the look. 

34 of 40

Salted Caramel Gingerbread Poke Cake with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Daniel Agee

Recipe: Salted Caramel Gingerbread Poke Cake with Pumpkin Cream Cheese Frosting

Enjoy the flavors of two holidays in one with this spooky twist on a gingerbread cake. The spice from the cake and the pumpkin frosting combines for an irresistible party dessert.

35 of 40

Spider Web Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Spider Web Cookies

Trick your party guests into thinking you spent hours on this deceptively easy icing design. Simply drag a toothpick through the icing while it's still wet to create the web.

36 of 40

Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisu

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin-Espresso Tiramisu

Parents, beware! This dessert is guaranteed to give a sugar and caffeine rush. Smooth pumpkin-cream cheese filling and moist lady fingers results in the ultimate adult Halloween dessert. 

37 of 40

Homemade Candy Corn

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Homemade Candy Corn 

Skip the store and make your own Candy Corn. This sugary trio of color will round out any Halloween dessert feast.

38 of 40

Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Everybody loves a classic pumpkin pie recipe. Silky chiffon and toasted coconut are the exact topping for this pie to be the best dessert at your Halloween party.

39 of 40

Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Battenberg

Pumpkin spice can come in any form this season. Grab some Marzipan from the store and test your skills at a fall-themed Battenberg.

40 of 40

Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

You'll experience all of the flavors of the season with one bite of this bundt. The candied pecans are a delicious nutty topping. 

