Our Favorite Grilled Chicken Recipes
If you're bored with the flavors of your traditional baked or fried chicken dinners, we're here to help. Use one of these flavor-packed grilled chicken recipes to turn chicken thighs, breasts, and wings into great grilled entrées that the whole family will love. We've even got grilled chicken recipes that make use of the whole bird. Plus, we love taking dinner to the grill because it's a quick and easy way to get dinner on the table without having to turn on the oven.
These recipes are here to prove that grilled chicken is anything but boring. Recipes like Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice and Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon, just to name a couple, pack plenty of flavor onto your supper plate. Whether it's a weeknight or a weekend, turning to the grill is a surefire way to instantly upgrade chicken by adding extra flavor from the help of your grill.
Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces
Recipe: Brined Grilled Chicken with Dipping Sauces
Condiment lovers will rejoice when they're served three different dipping sauce options.
Grilled Lemon Chicken with Herb Couscous
Recipe: Grilled Lemon Chicken with Herb Couscous
This recipe makes use of a whole chicken so you can feed a crowd or have leftovers.
Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon
Recipe: Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon
A 30-minute marinade helps get dinner on the table in under an hour.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Breasts
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Breasts
Brining chicken before placing it on the grill is the secret to tender and juicy chicken.
Beer-Can Chicken
Recipe: Beer-Can Chicken
Chicken in a beer can? You bet. Grilling is a delicious way to "roast" a whole bird, especially when beer is involved. Use a milder brew if you wish, but skip hoppy IPAs.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
These grilled sandwiches, complete with homemade BBQ sauce, come together in just 25 minutes start to finish.
Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberries, Goat Cheese, and Pickled Onion
To make sure there's plenty of flavor in every bite, we've upgraded this grilled chicken salad with blueberries, goat cheese, and pickled onions.
Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
When put on the grill, these wings get a caramelized flavor from the honey, which helps balance out the spice from the gochujang.
Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice
Recipe: Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice
When cooking chicken thighs with the skin on, it's important to make sure the grill doesn't get too hot. This can cause the skin to burn before the chicken is cooked thoroughly.
Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
With this summertime dinner recipe, you can cook not only the chicken on the grill but also the corn so you don't even have to turn on the oven. Win, win!
Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
Recipe: Top-Shelf Chicken Under a Brick
The "top-shelf" in this recipe speaks to the crispy skin, superior flavor, and juiciness of the bird.
Greek Grilled Chicken Pita
Recipe: Greek Grilled Chicken Pita
Add an extra layer of flavor to this recipe by giving the pita a quick char on the grill.
Spiced Chicken and Veggie Kebabs With Grilled Pita Bread
Recipe: Spiced Chicken and Veggie Kebabs With Grilled Pita Bread
These flavor-packed kebabs will be on the table in just 30 minutes.
Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra
Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra
This recipe turns up the heat—but don't worry: You can omit the hot sauce if you don't want the extra heat.
Smoky Chicken Panini with Basil Mayo
Recipe: Smoky Chicken Panini with Basil Mayo
Smoky Gouda cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and baby spinach join grilled chicken breasts in this panini that's slathered with fresh Basil Mayo.
Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
Recipe: Pan-Grilled Chicken with Fresh Plum Salsa
A sweet and spicy dish that's ready in just 26 minutes.
Buttermilk-and-Honey Chicken Kabobs
Recipe: Buttermilk-and-Honey Chicken Kabobs
We've found another use for that buttermilk in your fridge.
Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
This complete meal comes together quickly with help from frozen tortellini and store-bought pesto.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce
A meat thermometer will help you determine when these chicken thighs are ready to come off the grill.