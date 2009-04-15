Our Favorite Grilled Chicken Recipes

If you're bored with the flavors of your traditional baked or fried chicken dinners, we're here to help. Use one of these flavor-packed grilled chicken recipes to turn chicken thighs, breasts, and wings into great grilled entrées that the whole family will love. We've even got grilled chicken recipes that make use of the whole bird. Plus, we love taking dinner to the grill because it's a quick and easy way to get dinner on the table without having to turn on the oven.

These recipes are here to prove that grilled chicken is anything but boring. Recipes like Grilled Curried Chicken Thighs with Charred-Vegetable Rice and Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon, just to name a couple, pack plenty of flavor onto your supper plate. Whether it's a weeknight or a weekend, turning to the grill is a surefire way to instantly upgrade chicken by adding extra flavor from the help of your grill.