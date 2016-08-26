Our Best Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes
Thanksgiving is a heartwarming time of year when stories are told, blessings are shared, and a gigantic and delicious Thanksgiving meal is served. The true treasure of Thanksgiving is appreciating the traditions that were established years and years ago, whether as a country, or as a family. But, with food allergies on the rise and healthy choices in the spotlight, Thanksgiving can warrant the unwanted stress of accommodating everyone near and dear to your heart. So, we took a twist on Thanksgiving traditions and rounded up a few of our favorite gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes for you to pick from this holiday. From gluten-free stuffing to gluten-free apple pie, this list of our most delicious gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes will help you host a divine Thanksgiving dinner that all of your guests can enjoy. With these gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes, we're sure all of your guests will have options and leave with full bellies and thankful hearts.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
What's Thanksgiving without a squash casserole on the table?Simply leave off the crushed cracker toping for this recipe to meet gluten-free requirements.
Creamed Corn
Recipe: Creamed Corn
Rich, velvety, and flavorful - who needs gluten on the table with dishes like Creamed Corn nearby?
Melting Potatoes
Recipe: Melting Potatoes
This recipe puts classic roasted potatoes to shame - trust us.
Gluten-Free Cornbread
Recipe: Gluten-Free Cornbread
Thrill your gluten-free Thanksgiving guests this year with a simple and satisfying cornbread recipe.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens
You can never go wrong with this Southern dish on the table. Ham hocks and bacon make this recipe absolutely delicious - no gluten needed.
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls
Recipe: Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls
Shake things up this year and serve sinfully sweet cinnamon rolls for Thanksgiving dessert; we guarantee your guests will not be disappointed.
Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
If you're getting tired of traditional pies for Thanksgiving dessert, give this indulgent cobbler a try.
Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan Cream
Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes
Recipe: Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes
Dry-Brined-And-Marinated Smoked Turkey & Turkey Dry Rub
Classic Roasted Duck with Orange-Bourbon-Molasses
Cane Syrup-Glazed Acorn Squash
Recipe: Cane Syrup-Glazed Acorn Squash
Bloody Mary Green Bean Salad
Recipe: Bloody Mary Green Bean Salad
Citrus-Kale Salad
Recipe: Citrus-Kale Salad
Roasted Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Recipes: Roasted Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Gluten-Free Buttermilk-Pecan-Walnut Cake
New-School Cranberry Salad
Recipe: New-School Cranberry Salad