Our Best Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes

Updated November 09, 2020
Alison Miksch

Thanksgiving is a heartwarming time of year when stories are told, blessings are shared, and a gigantic and delicious Thanksgiving meal is served. The true treasure of Thanksgiving is appreciating the traditions that were established years and years ago, whether as a country, or as a family. But, with food allergies on the rise and healthy choices in the spotlight, Thanksgiving can warrant the unwanted stress of accommodating everyone near and dear to your heart. So, we took a twist on Thanksgiving traditions and rounded up a few of our favorite gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes for you to pick from this holiday. From gluten-free stuffing to gluten-free apple pie, this list of our most delicious gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes will help you host a divine Thanksgiving dinner that all of your guests can enjoy. With these gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes, we're sure all of your guests will have options and leave with full bellies and thankful hearts.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

What's Thanksgiving without a squash casserole on the table?Simply leave off the crushed cracker toping for this recipe to meet gluten-free requirements. 

Creamed Corn

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamed Corn

Rich, velvety, and flavorful - who needs gluten on the table with dishes like Creamed Corn nearby? 

Melting Potatoes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Melting Potatoes

This recipe puts classic roasted potatoes to shame - trust us. 

Gluten-Free Cornbread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Gluten-Free Cornbread

Thrill your gluten-free Thanksgiving guests this year with a simple and satisfying cornbread recipe. 

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Credit: Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

You can never go wrong with this Southern dish on the table. Ham hocks and bacon make this recipe absolutely delicious - no gluten needed. 

Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

Shake things up this year and serve sinfully sweet cinnamon rolls for Thanksgiving dessert; we guarantee your guests will not be disappointed. 

Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler

If you're getting tired of traditional pies for Thanksgiving dessert, give this indulgent cobbler a try. 

Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan Cream

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan Cream

Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Roasted Garlic Duchess Potatoes

Dry-Brined-And-Marinated Smoked Turkey & Turkey Dry Rub

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipes: Dry-Brined-And-Marinated Smoked Turkey & Turkey Dry Rub

Classic Roasted Duck with Orange-Bourbon-Molasses

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Roasted Duck with Orange-Bourbon-Molasses

Cane Syrup-Glazed Acorn Squash

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cane Syrup-Glazed Acorn Squash

Bloody Mary Green Bean Salad

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Bloody Mary Green Bean Salad

Citrus-Kale Salad

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Citrus-Kale Salad

Roasted Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipes: Roasted Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Gluten-Free Buttermilk-Pecan-Walnut Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Gluten-Free Buttermilk-Pecan-Walnut Cake

New-School Cranberry Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: New-School Cranberry Salad

