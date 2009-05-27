47 Ways with Fresh Tomatoes
Incorporate ripe, juicy tomatoes into your everyday meals with these fresh ideas.Tomatoes are a fresh taste of summer, and these tomato recipes will give you new ideas on the wonderful ways to use them. Whether your tomatoes are red or green, plum or heirloom, what matters the most about tomatoes is how you use them. To enjoy one of the easiest tomato recipes start your fire for the Grilled Tomatoes with Basil Vinaigrette. With any remaining fresh yellow tomatoes, you can make the Two Tomato Linguine. The Tomato-Egg Sandwiches are also proof of how tasty fresh tomatoes truly are, pairing them with a ranch-cream cheese spread. Or, go big with the Over-the-Top Tomato Sandwich. For something truly summery, enjoy the Tomato-Watermelon Sorbet—a frozen treat. However you squeeze it, these fabulous tomato recipes are fresh takes on this wonderful taste of summer.
Best-Ever Succotash
Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash
There's no suffering with this succotash—it's quick, easy, and delicious. Succotash is hearty enough to be not only a light entrée but also a blue-ribbon accompaniment to fish, fried chicken, or grilled pork chops. This recipe brings together some of our favorite Southern vegetables, including lima beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, and sweet onion. You'll want to throw in some crumbled bacon because that simply makes it more delicious.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes are a Southern delicacy. In fact, they're so well known they appear in the title of a well-known book. Add this recipe to your repertoire for a no-fail crowd pleaser that will be a winner with friends and family no matter what the occasion. You'll want to fry these until they're golden brown and crispy.
Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes
Recipe: Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes
You'll savor every bite of this dish, which combines beautifully marinated tomatoes with the al dente deliciousness of penne pasta. This shape of pasta is a tube with a hole in the center which is great for grabbing and absorbing sauce, so it is perfect for this recipe.
Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad Recipe
Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
Few fruits and vegetables say summer more than tomatoes and watermelon, and goat cheese crumbles creaminess. After the tomatoes and melon soak up the tangy vinaigrette, just gently toss into a salad bowl to serve as a fresh side for grilled meats. And the extra hit of freshness that you can't quite put your finger on? That's the taste of fresh mint, bringing in just a little sharpness and more fresh sweetness to this treat.
Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs Recipe
Recipe: Halloumni-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs
Fire up the grill for these colorful kabobs featuring cherry tomatoes. You'll love their flavor, especially after they've been lightly charred on the grill since the heat will bring out all of their natural sugars and give them just the perfect amount of delicate sweetness. This side dish pairs well with a whole range of dishes including grilled chicken or fish.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise Recipe
Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise
This is a gorgeous, mini approach to the classic tomato sandwich. Beefsteak and yellow heirloom tomatoes are the basics for this simple sandwich. Add in mayonnaise and bacon, and you've created delicious delights for any outdoor picnic, baby shower, or church brunch.
Heirloom Tomato Pie
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie
We raised the ante on your Grandma's tomato pie with an Heirloom studded stunner that makes the most of your favorite Dukes Mayonnaise. Inside, layers of tomatoes topped with a mixture of bacon, plenty of cheese and herbs to tie it all together. You'll love the flavor and texture of this incredible handmade crust too. For best results, we suggest that roast the tomatoes to drain excess water before baking.
Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
Recipe: Fusilli Pasta with Spinach, Tomato, and Bacon
You won't have to encourage gets to get started as soon this colorful dish hits the table. This simple sheet pan pasta incorporates cherry tomatoes, spinach, bacon, and shredded Italian cheese and uses refrigerated Alfredo sauce to keep things simple. Plus, the coils of the Fusilli pasta are sure to grab onto the sauce for tomato-filled flavor in every bite.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
This fresh, seasonal salad is one of the easiest ways to show off peak season summer flavor. With just 7 ingredients, you'll be the hostess with the mostess when you add this combination of tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella cheese to your party spread.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Just like Grandma's, but better, these Tomato Tea Sandwiches offer a slight twist to the Southern luncheon staple. Sliced tomatoes combine with a summer sauce that you'll want to use on everything from salads to sandwiches all season long. It gives these tomato sandwiches something extra. These work wonders on any party menu, so serve these quick and easy finger sandwiches at your next summer gathering.
Crusty Broiled Tomatoes
Recipe: Crusty Broiled Tomatoes
This simple recipe brings together the fresh taste of tomatoes with the savory-flavors of Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs . First delicately seasoned with salt and pepper and topped with mustard, these treats are popped under the broiler for a few minutes to emerge with the cheese and crumbs well browned and the tomatoes warmed.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
This recipe keeps it simple with a few savory ingredients. Tangy feta cheese pairs perfectly with the sweetness of beefsteak tomato wedges, honey vinaigrette, corn, and peaches for the ultimate summer side. What you'll love about this salad is the chunks of feta—they're bold, and they add creaminess to every tomato-filled taste and complement the confetti-like produce in every bite.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
This salad brings together some of the great tastes of summer—tomatoes and zucchini, with some of our other favorite tastes. One of these is sourdough croutons, because a few crispy carbs are a great add to any salad. If you're lucky enough to find baby zucchini at the market, this is the perfect way to show it off. If not, any fresh zucchini will do. We add a zingy mustard-and-shallot vinaigrette to top it off.
Smoky Grilled BLTs
Recipe: Smoky Grilled BLTs
This hearty sandwich will take your definition of a BLT to the next level. Easy to assemble anytime for a quick bite but substantial enough to serve at any casual party, this grilled version of the lunchtime classic is best with thick-cut bacon to avoid crumbles.
Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches
Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwiches
Fans of this famous Kentucky dish will dig in to this homemade sandwich. Open-faced and similar to The Brown Hotel's original sandwich, this recipe layers thinly sliced turkey breast, a smooth Mornay sauce, crisp bacon, and of course, fresh tomatoes.
Pasta with Beans, Blistered Tomatoes, and Breadcrumbs
Recipe: Pasta with Beans, Blistered Tomatoes, and Breadcrumbs
For this colorful pasta recipe, great olive oil is key. Another trick? Try shaking the sheet pan half way through roasting the tomatoes to make sure nothing gets too stuck on the pan. It will help create perfectly charred and caramelized tomatoes to pair with your pasta shells. Ready in less than an hour, this works wonderfully as a quick fix supper.
Grilled Pork Chops with Pico de Gallo
Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Pico de Gallo
Take a weekday dinner pork chop South of the border with a fresh, homemade pico de gallo. It's a zesty way to use up over-ripe tomatoes. Cut your tomatoes and onion in the to the same size to create a beautiful presentation. Add in a bit of diced avocado for extra flavor and creaminess.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
The king and queen of Southern farmer's markets, okra and tomatoes are a timeless summer treat. Here we add chickpeas to the mix for a trio that's as flavorful as it is filling. Serve it on the side of grilled chicken or bbq ribs. Either way, it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Bartaco's Gazpacho
Recipe: Bartaco's Gazpacho
This cold soup brings together all the great flavors of summer in a single bowl for when you want to chill out and cool down. While it makes the most of all your seasonal bounty, vine-ripened, homegrown tomatoes are the base that gets it going. The best part? You don't even have to turn on your stove.
Smoked-Tomato Salsa
Recipe: Smoked-Tomato Salsa
Turn Taco Tuesday up a notch with a freshly smoked salsa that beats anything you'll find in the pantry. This simple salsa has a depth of flavor that's achieved by smoking jalapeños and tomatoes. Fair warning: you're sure to go through a whole bag of tortilla chips with this dip on the table.
Tomato-Basil Couscous with Chicken and Smoked Sausage
Recipe: Tomato-Basil Couscous with Chicken and Smoked Sausage
You might think chicken and smoked sausage are the stars of this bright dish, but it's really the vibrant flavor of the tomato-basil couscous. Hearty in volume yet light on the plate, this Israeli-inspired side offers just the right amount of texture. If you've got extra produce on hand, add zucchini or okra to up the ante.
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Make this simple, stunning tomato salad in the height for summer for a centerpiece-worthy side that just might steal the spotlight from any BBQ main. Heirloom tomatoes and cherry tomatoes tango in this recipe, though it doesn't matter what kind of tomatoes you use. It's all ready to serve in less than 30 minutes–no cooking needed.
Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
If you were planning a classic Southern meal, you'll want to include this Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole. A baked take on the classic open-faced sandwich, this casserole is dotted with diced tomatoes and filled with turkey and bacon. It's sure to top your list of comfort food favorites.
Chicken and Charred Succotash Salad
Recipe: Chicken and Charred Succotash Salad
It's not summer without succotash. The stars of this dish are the seasonal vegetables. The corn, green beans, red bell pepper, tomatoes, and zucchini, make this salad as bright as the season. Serve it alongside chicken for a lovely light dinner on a warm summer day.
Marinated Tomatoes
Recipe: Marinated Tomatoes
Think of this as what you want to have when the usual toppings like ketchup or mustard just won't do. Instead, this is a blend of colorful heirloom tomatoes combines with olive oil, shallots, garlic, red wine vinegar, and seasonings to create a versatile dish that can be enjoyed solo or added to other recipes to enhance their flavor. These Marinated Tomatoes travel well, and they are perfect for spooning over grilled fish, chicken, or steak, or tossing with pasta.
Pickled Tiny Tomatoes
Recipe: Pickled Tiny Tomatoes
This is a great way to pickle some tomatoes that you would like to use over the next few weeks, or for when you want the taste and flavors of pickled tomatoes without having to put up a whole batch. Use a mixture of baby tomatoes such as 'Sweet 100,' 'Yellow Pear,' or 'Sun Gold'—all are available at farmers' markets in summer months. This dish uses 3 pints of tomatoes, but feel free to halve the recipe. If you want to add a little extra spice to your pickled tomatoes, you can peel and slice some fresh ginger, and add it in with the other ingredients while you are preparing your pickling spice. With or without the ginger, keep these in an airtight container in the refrigerator and these Pickled Tiny Tomatoes will taste great for up to two weeks.
Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Recipe: Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Two pounds of large shrimp, cooked to perfection on the grill, bring a sweet richness to this salad. Toss them with a vinaigrette filled with fresh herbs, and it will only enhance their delicate flavor and subtle smokiness. The tomatoes add a little sweetness to this salad, so be sure to choose those that are fresh and ripe. Look for beautiful and tasty heirloom tomatoes in a rainbow of colors at your local farmers' market, and keep them at room temperature until you're ready to slice and serve them. The same vinaigrette that seasons the shrimp also makes the tomatoes tart yet delicate. Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp is a great fresh take on seasonal seafood.
Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Just the thing for a warm evening meal, this salad makes use of juicy, marinated tomatoes in a way that screams summer. Sliced beefsteak tomatoes mingle with marinated heirlooms and cherry tomatoes for a truly delicious triple threat. You'll want some crusty bread—a lot of it—to soak up all the delicious tomato juices from this salad.
Charred Tomato Relish
Recipe: Charred Tomato Relish
What if we told you one of our favorite ways to upgrade your grilling game takes just 10 minutes and doesn't even take place near the charcoal? Meet our Charred Tomato Relish. Spoon it over grilled meats, from steak or chicken to fish, to a smoky flavor boost.
Corn, Tomato, & Acocado Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing
Recipe: Corn, Tomato, & Avocado Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing
Though it may only call for 5 ingredients, ripe ingredients are key to this simple, creamy dish. While it's wonderful as a seasonal side at any cookout, you can also top this summer salad with chicken, feta cheese, and cilantro to turn it into a hearty supper.
Stuffed Tomatoes with Pesto Rice
Recipe: Stuffed Tomatoes with Pesto Rice
If you're used to chopping your tomatoes for recipe after recipe, switch things up with this hulled tomato recipe that's overflowing with flavor. To help keep things quick, the rice stuffing calls for a store-bough pesto, but you can always switch things up with something homemade. You can also sprinkle in ground beef, sausage, or shredded chicken to add a heartiness to this hulled tomato recipe.