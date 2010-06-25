Fourth of July Recipes for Your All-American Cookout

By Southern Living
Updated May 28, 2021
Credit: Evin Photography

Call your cousins, neighbors, and grandkids. This year's July 4th party is one they won't want to miss. From red, white, and blue desserts to grilled summertime staples, there's something for everyone in our round up of all-American eats. Whether you’re entertaining a few close friends or throwing your street's biggest block party, there's nothing more fun than cookout classics and freedom-themed food on Independence Day. Start your summer shindig off right with colorful cocktails and seasonal snacks. Our 4th of July Punch and Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad are sure to hold guests over while the grill gets going. Guests can pile on a plate full of Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers, Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs, Baked Beans, and Macaroni Pie for dinner, but it may be impossible to keep them away from the dessert table pre-fireworks. Can you blame them? One look at our Star Spangled Blackberry Pie, Berry Cobbler, Flag Cake, or Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars and sparks will fly. No matter what combination of 4th of July party recipes you pick, tasty, old-fashioned summer fun is a guarentee. Grab those red, white, and blue streamers, fire up the grill, and make sure you're fully stocked on berries. It's time to throw a star-spangled party.

Star Spangled Blackberry Pie

Credit: Evin Photography

Recipe: Star Spangled Blackberry Pie

In-season blackberries will leave parade candy untouched in this centerpiece-worthy pie.

Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish

Credit: Evin Photography

Recipe: Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish

Homemade relish takes this summer cookout staple up a notch.

Berry Cobbler

Recipe: Berry Cobbler

This mid-summer slow-cooked dessert is the ideal mix of red, white, and blue flavor.

Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: MindI Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs

Put at-home barbecue in action for your backyard celebration with a recipe that would make any Memphian proud.

4th of July Punch

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: 4th of July Punch

A blend of fresh fruit and bright juices, this big-batch patriotic punch can be made booze-free for the kiddos, too.

Blueberry-Thyme Pie

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Blueberry-Thyme Pie

Serve a classic American pie bursting with seasonal blueberries that's sure to delight.

Macaroni Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Macaroni Pie

A trifecta of cheeses and fresh thyme are responsible for a savory depth of flavor that's begging to be sliced in the backyard.

Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles

A patriotic treat so tasty the colorful drips are worth the risk.

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

This old-school cold salad pairs well with any cookout menu, but it looks especially nice on a patriotic picnic table.

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Fresh summer berries and homemade frosting combine for a summertime dessert with patriotic pizzazz.

Instant Pot Ribs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Instant Pot Ribs

If you have a parade to attend and can't babysit the smoker all day, these fast, fall-off-the-bone ribs may be your saving grace.

Cherry Flag Pie

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie

Meet an All-American classic that's almost too pretty to slice.

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad​​​​​​

Start sparks long before fireworks with this street corn-inspired side with a jalapeño kick.

Berry Splash

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Berry Splash

This family-friendly recipe will cool off your crowd all summer long.

Flag Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Flag Cake

Salute our nation's independence in the most delicious way possible. This iconic flag sheet cake will have every guest coming back for a second slice.

Ranch Turkey Burgers

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ranch Turkey Burgers

A turkey alternative to your routine backyard burger, this recipe adds ranch and fresh toppings for flavor that just feels like summertime.

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Three cheers for this summertime trio that pairs well with all things grilled.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Red, white, and blue take a swirl atop cheesecake in bars you can prepare up to two days in advance.

Heirloom Tomato Pie with Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust ​​​​​

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie

Believe it or not, this Southern classic tastes even better than it looks.

Pitcher Mojitos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pitcher Mojitos

Hosting a crowd all day? These big-batch mojitos are up for the challenge and easy to refill again and again.

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

With timeless flavor that just says "summer," guests will enjoy every forkful of this confetti-like side.

Firecracker Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Firecracker Cake

Light up the party long before the fireworks begin with this easy-to-decorate Bundt.

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

We can all agree that fresh, grilled corn is a hallmark of any Independence Day menu.

Watermelon Margaritas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Watermelon Margaritas

We've yet to taste a more popular cookout cocktail than this refreshingly colorful margarita.

Patriotic Fruit Gummies

Recipe: Patriotic Fruit Gummies

Star-spangled gummies the kids will love. Who are we kidding, the adults will, too.

Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad

Move over red and blue berries. This watermelon salad is here to prove there's a place for other fresh summer produce on your July 4th menu.

Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops

Forget premade popsicles. These boozy Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops will be the talk of the party.

Peach Cobbler

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Peach Cobbler

It's not a Southern summer party without a classic cobbler, and this peach cobbler is sensational.

Charred Potato-Okra Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Charred Potato-Okra Salad

While you've got the grilled fired up, give your potato salad an upgrade with crisp, smoky grilled okra.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad

Here's proof that old-school is still cool when it comes to cookouts. A favorite outdoor side of generations past, this cold salad uses chopped chicken, mayo, celery, and a splash of lemon juice.

Mini Firecracker Cakes Image

Recipe: Mini Firecracker Cakes

This pre-fireworks snack has a popping surprise of its own.

Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake

This poke cake has not one, but two fresh fruit fillings for a touch of holiday color.

Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries

Boozy berries make fore the ultimate topping to this adults-only summer pie.

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese

Whether you serve it as a dip, spread, or all by itself, this recipe belongs on every outdoor summer spread.

Firework Hot Dogs Image

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Firework Hot Dogs

Kid-friendly and incredibly creative, these hot dogs are the next best thing to sparklers.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Combine summer squash with cheese, butter, and crushed crackers, and you'll find yourself with an instant crowd-pleaser.

Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands

Simple and oh so spirited, these donut wands salute the good ole U.S.A in a way only sugar and sprinkles can.

Classic Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Baked Beans

This bacon-filled baked bean recipe is a backyard party side that's simple to make and take.

Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies

This holiday-worthy recipe is portable and packed with colorful strawberries and apricots.

Green Tomato Skillet Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Green Tomato Skillet Pie 

Green tomatoes will be grandfathered into your Independence Day spread after one bit of this sillet pie.

Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns

Fire up the grill and set up a hot dog station. This recipe lets guests make the most of this cookout classic with anything but ordinary toppings and bun seasonings.

Tuna Pasta Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

Tuna pasta salad gets a summer party-ready refresh that's as bright as the season.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

With all of the holiday-colored berries in your party lineup, a simple fruit salad can be easy to overlook but a wonderful break from the cheesy, savory, and indulgent treats on the table.

Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers

Two summertime favorites collide in this camp-style burger that'll make the crowd will go wild.

Mac and Cheese with Ham

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham

Chopped, smoked ham rounds out this melt-in-your-mouth, cheesy dish that's made for outdoor dining.

Fourth of July Cupcakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fourth of July Cupcakes

Red velvet cupcakes topped with smooth cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries make up this American flag-inspired treat.

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Too much on the grill? Put the oven to good use for a side that's fit for any Fourth of July menu.

Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks

Forget French fries. Serve these crispy zucchini sticks and put that farmers' market hull to good use.

Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt

The only way to upgrade standalone slice of fresh watermelon? Turn it into a zingy watermelon pop.

Edamame and Bacon Succotash

Credit: Evin Photography

Recipe: Edamame and Bacon Succotash

Put a summertime spin on this traditional Southern dish by mixing together edamame, corn, red pepper, scallion, and bacon.

Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart

When it comes to the 4th, there's no such thing as too many berry-topped desserts.

Summer Fruit Skewers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Summer Fruit Skewers

Use star-shaped cookie cutters to create these patriotic skewers. Tossing the apples in lemon juice keeps them from browning.  

Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce

Dress up your burger offerings with this flavorful salmon version. The tartar sauce is not to be missed.

Cucumber-Jalapeno Coolers

Credit: Photographer Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist Torie Cox

Recipe: Cucumber-Jalapeno Coolers

Chill out with this refreshing cocktail that packs a punch. Make sure you chill your club soda prior to mixing up a batch.

