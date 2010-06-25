Fourth of July Recipes for Your All-American Cookout
Call your cousins, neighbors, and grandkids. This year's July 4th party is one they won't want to miss. From red, white, and blue desserts to grilled summertime staples, there's something for everyone in our round up of all-American eats. Whether you’re entertaining a few close friends or throwing your street's biggest block party, there's nothing more fun than cookout classics and freedom-themed food on Independence Day. Start your summer shindig off right with colorful cocktails and seasonal snacks. Our 4th of July Punch and Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad are sure to hold guests over while the grill gets going. Guests can pile on a plate full of Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers, Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs, Baked Beans, and Macaroni Pie for dinner, but it may be impossible to keep them away from the dessert table pre-fireworks. Can you blame them? One look at our Star Spangled Blackberry Pie, Berry Cobbler, Flag Cake, or Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars and sparks will fly. No matter what combination of 4th of July party recipes you pick, tasty, old-fashioned summer fun is a guarentee. Grab those red, white, and blue streamers, fire up the grill, and make sure you're fully stocked on berries. It's time to throw a star-spangled party.
Star Spangled Blackberry Pie
Recipe: Star Spangled Blackberry Pie
In-season blackberries will leave parade candy untouched in this centerpiece-worthy pie.
Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish
Recipe: Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish
Homemade relish takes this summer cookout staple up a notch.
Berry Cobbler
Recipe: Berry Cobbler
This mid-summer slow-cooked dessert is the ideal mix of red, white, and blue flavor.
Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs
Recipe: Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs
Put at-home barbecue in action for your backyard celebration with a recipe that would make any Memphian proud.
4th of July Punch
Recipe: 4th of July Punch
A blend of fresh fruit and bright juices, this big-batch patriotic punch can be made booze-free for the kiddos, too.
Blueberry-Thyme Pie
Recipe: Blueberry-Thyme Pie
Serve a classic American pie bursting with seasonal blueberries that's sure to delight.
Macaroni Pie
Recipe: Macaroni Pie
A trifecta of cheeses and fresh thyme are responsible for a savory depth of flavor that's begging to be sliced in the backyard.
Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Popsicles
A patriotic treat so tasty the colorful drips are worth the risk.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
This old-school cold salad pairs well with any cookout menu, but it looks especially nice on a patriotic picnic table.
Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Poke Cake
Fresh summer berries and homemade frosting combine for a summertime dessert with patriotic pizzazz.
Instant Pot Ribs
Recipe: Instant Pot Ribs
If you have a parade to attend and can't babysit the smoker all day, these fast, fall-off-the-bone ribs may be your saving grace.
Cherry Flag Pie
Recipe: Cherry Flag Pie
Meet an All-American classic that's almost too pretty to slice.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Start sparks long before fireworks with this street corn-inspired side with a jalapeño kick.
Berry Splash
Recipe: Berry Splash
This family-friendly recipe will cool off your crowd all summer long.
Flag Cake
Recipe: Flag Cake
Salute our nation's independence in the most delicious way possible. This iconic flag sheet cake will have every guest coming back for a second slice.
Ranch Turkey Burgers
Recipe: Ranch Turkey Burgers
A turkey alternative to your routine backyard burger, this recipe adds ranch and fresh toppings for flavor that just feels like summertime.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Three cheers for this summertime trio that pairs well with all things grilled.
Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars
Red, white, and blue take a swirl atop cheesecake in bars you can prepare up to two days in advance.
Heirloom Tomato Pie with Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie
Believe it or not, this Southern classic tastes even better than it looks.
Pitcher Mojitos
Recipe: Pitcher Mojitos
Hosting a crowd all day? These big-batch mojitos are up for the challenge and easy to refill again and again.
Best-Ever Succotash
Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash
With timeless flavor that just says "summer," guests will enjoy every forkful of this confetti-like side.
Firecracker Cake
Recipe: Firecracker Cake
Light up the party long before the fireworks begin with this easy-to-decorate Bundt.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
We can all agree that fresh, grilled corn is a hallmark of any Independence Day menu.
Watermelon Margaritas
Recipe: Watermelon Margaritas
We've yet to taste a more popular cookout cocktail than this refreshingly colorful margarita.
Patriotic Fruit Gummies
Recipe: Patriotic Fruit Gummies
Star-spangled gummies the kids will love. Who are we kidding, the adults will, too.
Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad
Recipe: Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad
Move over red and blue berries. This watermelon salad is here to prove there's a place for other fresh summer produce on your July 4th menu.
Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops
Forget premade popsicles. These boozy Red, White, and Blue Sangria Pops will be the talk of the party.
Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Peach Cobbler
It's not a Southern summer party without a classic cobbler, and this peach cobbler is sensational.
Charred Potato-Okra Salad
Recipe: Charred Potato-Okra Salad
While you've got the grilled fired up, give your potato salad an upgrade with crisp, smoky grilled okra.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Salad
Here's proof that old-school is still cool when it comes to cookouts. A favorite outdoor side of generations past, this cold salad uses chopped chicken, mayo, celery, and a splash of lemon juice.
Mini Firecracker Cakes Image
Recipe: Mini Firecracker Cakes
This pre-fireworks snack has a popping surprise of its own.
Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries
Recipe: Whiskey Pie with Tipsy Berries
Boozy berries make fore the ultimate topping to this adults-only summer pie.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese
Whether you serve it as a dip, spread, or all by itself, this recipe belongs on every outdoor summer spread.
Firework Hot Dogs Image
Recipe: Firework Hot Dogs
Kid-friendly and incredibly creative, these hot dogs are the next best thing to sparklers.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
Combine summer squash with cheese, butter, and crushed crackers, and you'll find yourself with an instant crowd-pleaser.
Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands
Recipe: Red, White, and Blue Donut Wands
Simple and oh so spirited, these donut wands salute the good ole U.S.A in a way only sugar and sprinkles can.
Classic Baked Beans
Recipe: Baked Beans
This bacon-filled baked bean recipe is a backyard party side that's simple to make and take.
Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
Recipe: Strawberry-Apricot Hand Pies
This holiday-worthy recipe is portable and packed with colorful strawberries and apricots.
Green Tomato Skillet Pie
Recipe: Green Tomato Skillet Pie
Green tomatoes will be grandfathered into your Independence Day spread after one bit of this sillet pie.
Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns
Recipe: Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns
Fire up the grill and set up a hot dog station. This recipe lets guests make the most of this cookout classic with anything but ordinary toppings and bun seasonings.
Tuna Pasta Salad
Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad
Tuna pasta salad gets a summer party-ready refresh that's as bright as the season.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
With all of the holiday-colored berries in your party lineup, a simple fruit salad can be easy to overlook but a wonderful break from the cheesy, savory, and indulgent treats on the table.
Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Carolina-Style Burgers
Two summertime favorites collide in this camp-style burger that'll make the crowd will go wild.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
Chopped, smoked ham rounds out this melt-in-your-mouth, cheesy dish that's made for outdoor dining.
Fourth of July Cupcakes
Recipe: Fourth of July Cupcakes
Red velvet cupcakes topped with smooth cream cheese frosting and fresh blueberries make up this American flag-inspired treat.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Too much on the grill? Put the oven to good use for a side that's fit for any Fourth of July menu.
Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
Recipe: Oven-Fried Zucchini Sticks
Forget French fries. Serve these crispy zucchini sticks and put that farmers' market hull to good use.
Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
Recipe: Watermelon-Lime Pops with Chile Dipping Salt
The only way to upgrade standalone slice of fresh watermelon? Turn it into a zingy watermelon pop.
Edamame and Bacon Succotash
Recipe: Edamame and Bacon Succotash
Put a summertime spin on this traditional Southern dish by mixing together edamame, corn, red pepper, scallion, and bacon.
Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Recipe: Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
When it comes to the 4th, there's no such thing as too many berry-topped desserts.
Summer Fruit Skewers
Recipe: Summer Fruit Skewers
Use star-shaped cookie cutters to create these patriotic skewers. Tossing the apples in lemon juice keeps them from browning.
Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce
Recipe: Salmon Burgers with Creamy Tartar Sauce
Dress up your burger offerings with this flavorful salmon version. The tartar sauce is not to be missed.
Cucumber-Jalapeno Coolers
Recipe: Cucumber-Jalapeno Coolers
Chill out with this refreshing cocktail that packs a punch. Make sure you chill your club soda prior to mixing up a batch.