Father's Day Cookout Menu

By Madoline Markham

Straight from the heart and fresh off the grill, these recipes are the perfect treat for an extraordinary dad.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Bring the heat with wings that use a little Gochujan and fresh ginger for their spicy kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns

No better way to throw a summer party (or celebrate dad) than with a Loaded Hot Dog. We've piled ours high with sweet onions, mild cheddar, green onions, and pickled onions.

3 of 21

Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish

Credit: Evin Photography

Recipe: Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish

The simple way to step up your Father's Day cookout game is to add a little homemade relish to the condiment lineup.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

This dip might just steal the thunder of dad's favorite steak or burger. Make it and you'll find out!

5 of 21

Banana Pudding Cake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cake 

If dad loves banana pudding, this cake is an absolute must on your Father's Day cookout menu.

6 of 21

Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing

This salad is a great way to add some greens to the cookout table. Pair juicy slices of pork with grilled peaches on a vibrant bed of baby arugula and call it good.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Rotel Sausage Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip

Just six ingredients and incredibly easy, it's not hard to whip up a batch of this beloved dip for dad.

8 of 21

Banana Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Banana Pudding

This dessert mainstay is super simple but never fails to please. Watch dad (and everyone) come around for seconds.

9 of 21

Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Packed with fresh okra, crunchy bacon, bright corn, and heirloom tomatoes, our spin on the cobb salad is a welcome side dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Summer without watermelon? Never heard of it. Make sure to served this Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw at the Father's Day cookout.

11 of 21

Chocolate Delight

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chocolate Delight

As the name implies, this creamy dessert will elicit squeals of delight. Cut us an extra slice and we'll be right now.

12 of 21

Charred Okra-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Charred Okra-Potato Salad

One of the cookout's most dependable dishes, the potato salad, gets all dressed up with crisp, smoky, grilled okra.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

What's better than plain mac and cheese? Not much, the addition of pulled pork sure does pack a nice, meaty punch.

14 of 21

Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

If dad loves French onion dip, be sure to serve him this homemade rendition on Father's Day.

15 of 21

Peach Shortcake Trifle

Credit: Pam Lolley; Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Shortcake Trifle

If you want a truly show-stopping Father's Day cookout dessert, look no further than our Peach Shortcake Trifle. It makes good use of the summer's ripest peaches, which are tucked between tender wedges of cake and pillowy whipped cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Chocolate cream pie and banana pudding got together and the result is this luscious dessert featuring a rich chocolate custard, fresh sliced bananas, and a whole mountain of whipped cream.

17 of 21

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Instead of slinging burgers at the Father's Day cookout, how about these Grilled Chicken Sandwiches? Our Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce delivers a sweet, tangy note without smothering the meat, and it stores well, too.

18 of 21

Dad's Mac and Cheese

Credit: Anisha Sisodia

Recipe: Dad's Mac and Cheese

If you had to serve only one side for Father's Day, make it Lazarus Lynch's recipe for Dad's Mac and Cheese. So the story goes, this dish never lasted long at the family restaurant. Watch it fly off the picnic table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Caramelized Onion Dip

Credit: Getty Images / 7886565

Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip

This delicious dip also couldn't be easier to prepare. The most difficult step? Turning those onions golden brown and translucent, which yields a sweet, rich flavor.

20 of 21

Red Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Red Potato Salad

Loaded with bacon, fresh herbs, and zingy dressing, this variation of the mainstay potato salad will fly off the picnic table.

21 of 21

Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Sure, grilled chicken and corn are good by themselves or with a nice, tangy barbecue sauce. But, may we suggest some Charred Scallion-Lime Butter for dad's special day? It's smoky, tangy, and can be prepared in advance, making for an effortless main dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Madoline Markham