Father's Day Cookout Menu
Straight from the heart and fresh off the grill, these recipes are the perfect treat for an extraordinary dad.
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings
Bring the heat with wings that use a little Gochujan and fresh ginger for their spicy kick.
Recipe: Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns
No better way to throw a summer party (or celebrate dad) than with a Loaded Hot Dog. We've piled ours high with sweet onions, mild cheddar, green onions, and pickled onions.
Recipe: Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish
The simple way to step up your Father's Day cookout game is to add a little homemade relish to the condiment lineup.
Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
This dip might just steal the thunder of dad's favorite steak or burger. Make it and you'll find out!
Recipe: Banana Pudding Cake
If dad loves banana pudding, this cake is an absolute must on your Father's Day cookout menu.
Recipe: Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing
This salad is a great way to add some greens to the cookout table. Pair juicy slices of pork with grilled peaches on a vibrant bed of baby arugula and call it good.
Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip
Just six ingredients and incredibly easy, it's not hard to whip up a batch of this beloved dip for dad.
Recipe: Banana Pudding
This dessert mainstay is super simple but never fails to please. Watch dad (and everyone) come around for seconds.
Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad
Packed with fresh okra, crunchy bacon, bright corn, and heirloom tomatoes, our spin on the cobb salad is a welcome side dish.
Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw
Summer without watermelon? Never heard of it. Make sure to served this Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw at the Father's Day cookout.
Recipe: Chocolate Delight
As the name implies, this creamy dessert will elicit squeals of delight. Cut us an extra slice and we'll be right now.
Recipe: Charred Okra-Potato Salad
One of the cookout's most dependable dishes, the potato salad, gets all dressed up with crisp, smoky, grilled okra.
Recipe: Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
What's better than plain mac and cheese? Not much, the addition of pulled pork sure does pack a nice, meaty punch.
Recipe: Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip
If dad loves French onion dip, be sure to serve him this homemade rendition on Father's Day.
Recipe: Peach Shortcake Trifle
If you want a truly show-stopping Father's Day cookout dessert, look no further than our Peach Shortcake Trifle. It makes good use of the summer's ripest peaches, which are tucked between tender wedges of cake and pillowy whipped cream.
Recipe: Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie
Chocolate cream pie and banana pudding got together and the result is this luscious dessert featuring a rich chocolate custard, fresh sliced bananas, and a whole mountain of whipped cream.
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
Instead of slinging burgers at the Father's Day cookout, how about these Grilled Chicken Sandwiches? Our Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce delivers a sweet, tangy note without smothering the meat, and it stores well, too.
Recipe: Dad's Mac and Cheese
If you had to serve only one side for Father's Day, make it Lazarus Lynch's recipe for Dad's Mac and Cheese. So the story goes, this dish never lasted long at the family restaurant. Watch it fly off the picnic table.
Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip
This delicious dip also couldn't be easier to prepare. The most difficult step? Turning those onions golden brown and translucent, which yields a sweet, rich flavor.
Recipe: Red Potato Salad
Loaded with bacon, fresh herbs, and zingy dressing, this variation of the mainstay potato salad will fly off the picnic table.
Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
Sure, grilled chicken and corn are good by themselves or with a nice, tangy barbecue sauce. But, may we suggest some Charred Scallion-Lime Butter for dad's special day? It's smoky, tangy, and can be prepared in advance, making for an effortless main dish.