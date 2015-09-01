36 Fall Bread Recipes To Bake This Year
When you think about fall baking, what do you imagine? We imagine cozying up on our screened porches on a weekend morning, wrapped under a plaid blanket, holding a cup of hot coffee, and enjoying the steaming slice of coffee cake we just pulled from the oven.
Perhaps you imagine gathering around the family dinner table with a large pot of hearty chili and a basket of fresh, homemade dinner rolls. Whatever fall baking recipe you choose, these delicious bread recipes will suit the occasion.
Whether you want a coffee cake coated in sugary glazes or icebox dinner rolls perfect for sopping up Thanksgiving gravy, these bread and baking ideas are for you. These recipes are classic, heart-warming Southern comfort foods like grandma used to bake. Find your new favorite baking bread and prepare to make extra for every fall occasion and holiday where guests will discover and love it too.
Pumpkin Bread
Classic pumpkin bread is usually first on our baking list as soon as the temperatures dip below 80 degrees. This easy recipe requires only 10 minutes of hands-on time, two bowls, and a whisk to pull together. This pumpkin bread is a base, so any additional options, like chocolate chips or nuts, can be added if desired.
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
Eating this bread will be just as fun as baking it. Layering dough rectangles creates a unique and forgiving finish. The cinnamon-sugar finish makes this bread light enough for breakfast but sweet enough for a dessert.
Cherry-Pecan Swirl Bread
A homemade dough, cherry-pecan filling, and glaze with orange zest create an impressive bread that's equally as beautiful as delicious. Don't overwork the dough or add too much flour when making it from scratch to help it retain its light and soft texture. The orange juice-based and powdered sugar glaze perfectly complement the cherry pecan filling.
Chocolate Marble-Pumpkin Spice Bread
Chocolate lovers will adore this decadent take on pumpkin bread. The marbled loaf is one batter split into alternating layers of chocolate and pumpkin in the pan. Gently swirl the mixture to create the marbling effect.
No-Knead Buttermilk Bread
Baking bread in a cast-iron Dutch oven makes a crisp golden crust with no kneading required. Use a well-floured surface to turn the dough, but incorporate as little extra flour as possible. You'll feel like a professional baker after creating this bread.
Chocolate Monkey Bread
Make monkey bread even more decadent with a homemade chocolate glaze. This classic breakfast pull-apart bread starts with frozen yeast balls, thawed in a refrigerator overnight, and ends with a chocolate ganache. You won't be disappointed between the caramel, chocolate, and cinnamon-sugar flavors.
Apple Bread
You probably already have most of the ingredients for this bread recipe on hand in your pantry. Brown sugar and honey in the batter add a sweet quality to the mixture, complementing the apple's tartness. Apple bread wouldn't be the same without a generous addition of cinnamon, so make sure to have that on hand.
Caramel-Glazed Monkey Bread
Caramel glaze is the finishing touch that makes this freshly baked bread irresistible. It has a sugary crust on its soft, cakey dough, best enjoyed warm. Alternating layers of toasted pecans add a nice texture to the batter.
Sweet Potato Cornbread
Add an autumnal touch to cornbread by adding two cups of mashed sweet potatoes. Pumpin pie space adds an extra sweet flavor. This bread is great on its own or paired with your favorite fall dish.
Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread
When preparing this bread for the oven, ensure not to over-mix your batter. Overmixing may twist or distort your loaves, so combine batter only until dry ingredients disappear. The lumps are typical in this batter.
Mini Pecan Monkey Bread Loaves
Frozen yeast rolls help these miniature loaves come together with less effort on your part. This recipe is great for brunches or events where everyone can treat themselves to an individual loaf. The caramel drizzle will add just the right amount of sweetness.
Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
Prepare this seasonal bread in a pan or muffin tin for individual snacks. As its name suggests, it takes about 20 minutes of hands-on time to assemble this bread, but waiting for it to cool will be the challenge. After a morning filled with delicious smells of vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar rising from your oven, you'll want to dive right in.
Praline Pull-Apart Bread
You'll need just seven ingredients and 15 minutes prep time to create this indulgent pull-apart bread. Pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon are the basis for a decadent fall dish. One tip to remember is to whip the cream before stirring in the brown sugar because it helps smooth the caramel-flavored sauce's texture.
Apple Muffins
Cozy up with warm apple cider and one of these tender apple muffins to kick off fall the right way. These muffins have a cake-like softness but would still make an excellent breakfast for someone on the run. If you want to swap out Fuji apples for your favorite variety, then go for it.
Apple Cider Doughnuts
These lightly spiced doughnuts are incredibly moist from the combination of apple butter, cider, and grated apples. Be sure to use apple cider and not apple juice. Grab one of these doughnuts to enjoy with your morning coffee as you watch the fall foliage change all its beautiful colors.
Applesauce Muffins
Turn this batter into a set of muffins to quickly add some seasonal spice to your day. This muffin recipe uses applesauce and greek yogurt as a healthier alternative to recipes calling for butter or oil. The brown sugar and cinnamon create a beautiful mix, and optional walnuts and golden raisins add a little extra flavor.
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
This cake is down-home delicious and so easy you won't believe you started from scratch. The streusel topping and caramel center are worth the baking time, which is quite long. Don't let this intimidate you because there is only a little over half an hour of hands-on time.
Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread
This spice apple bread will look impressive with its swirls and layered dough appearance, but it's much more straightforward. It's a combination of nutty texture and sweet, soft bread. Using apple cider for the glaze makes it extra suitable for fall.
Gluten-Free Banana Bread
This bread is so tender that you won't believe it's gluten-free. For best results, use a light-colored pan. Or, turn your dark pan into a shiny one by wrapping the outside of it with heavy-duty aluminum foil.
Potato Rolls
These dinner rolls are terrific for sandwiches or served alongside your fall entrees. The potato-based mixture makes a soft, pillowy bread when served warm.
Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit
Our Test Kitchen baked hundreds of biscuits until we landed on our all-time favorite, no-fail recipe that will impress new cooks and old pros alike. There's no way to go wrong with biscuits that have layers of buttery goodness. We know you will want to try this recipe—it's a Southern staple.
Sally Lunn
The no-knead recipe came from England, but Southerners have been starry-eyed for the brioche-like loaf for decades. Named for its creator, an 18th-century Englishwoman, this bread recipe is a popular option in any season.
Angel Biscuits
Nestle these yeast biscuits snug in their pan, and they'll rise even higher when baked. You don't have to use all the dough at once. This dough will refrigerate in an airtight container for up to five days.
Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with Vanilla-Rum Sauce
Substitute extra cream for rum in the sauce, if you prefer. Pecans, cinnamon, and banana will be a delicious reprieve from the typical apple or pumpkin dish after baking all season. It's called coffee cake, but this tastes more like dessert.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
Serve these baked-from-scratch biscuits warm with butter, honey, and jam. Another platter containing seared slices of country ham and pepper jelly or deli ham and pimiento cheese will be welcomed pairings.
Rosemary Focaccia Bread
Pair this flavorful herb bread with Turnip Green Pesto for a mouth-watering appetizer. Rosemary and salt are enough to flavor this bread and make it a new dinner staple.
Sweet Potato Muffins
A variation of fall-favorite pumpkin muffins, sweet potato is a nice substitute if you want a less sweet option for breakfast or to pair with your meal. You can eat these muffins with butter or alongside a cup of coffee. Sweet potato muffins also reheat well after storing in an air-tight container for a few days.
Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze
Homemade apple butter doughnuts? Say no more. The only thing to improve these fall treats is adding the salted-caramel glaze. Make this fall treat extra special by making slow-cooker apple butter.
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Apple and cinnamon-based bread smell delicious when baking, which is why you want to take note of this recipe. This recipe makes two loaves, so there is enough for your holiday or weekend guests. Serve with apple or plain butter.
Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins Recipe
The smell of cinnamon rising from the oven will wake up everyone in your house. Prepare the dough the night before and refrigerate, which helps makes this recipe easy to assemble. You can also toast the pecans before baking and keep them in the freezer until you need them—a great tip for all your fall baking.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins
Make this recipe in muffin or loaf form. The cream cheese swirl adds a danish-like quality to this mixture. You use all the essential fall flavors, so if you are a fan of pumpkin spice, you will probably enjoy these sweet treats.
Mini Apple Cider Pound Cakes Recipe
Need a hostess gift for all your fall events? Make life easier by baking a mini-pound cake that is a delicious way to celebrate the season. The recipe includes three topping options (streusel topping, bourbon glaze, and lemon-sugar glaze), so there's an option for every preference.
Pecan-Pumpkin Bread
Homemade pumpkin bread rarely misses the mark. It's always a great baking option for fall, but adding pecans to the mix makes an incredible thing even better (if that's possible). Between the toasted pecans, pumpkin, and spices, your kitchen will smell (and feel) like fall.
Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls with Apple Cider Glaze
These fall-inspired cinnamon rolls, a breakfast bread with apple butter and apple cider, make it the total apple-themed package. The toasted pecans will give them a nice crunch if you want to add extra texture. This recipe requires time to rise, so you can prepare and freeze them the night before, allowing them to thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
Coffee Cake Muffins
Coffee cake in muffin form? Yes, please. These cinnamon-inspired muffins are great for breakfast or to accompany an afternoon treat or post-dinner dessert. These homemade muffins also freeze, so make them ahead of your guests' arrival, thaw, and microwave them to serve for breakfast when needed.