Grilled Kabob Recipes to Cook All Summer Long
Feed a crowd fast with these grilled summer kabob recipes! Easy to make and always delicious, kabobs are the perfect way to serve up a complete dinner from the grill. From quick weeknight dinners with complex flavors to big-batch summer barbecues, these recipes can be adapted for any occasion. Kabobs are your one-stop shop for portable appetizers, hearty entrees, and light side dishes. Not only do they often combine meat, vegetable, starch, and seafood courses all in one, but they provide a playful canvas to experiment with inventive flavor combinations. You can stick to the classics or you can try something new, like pairing fruit with cheese and seafood. These recipes will help you venture outside of the box to create a creative, unconventional kabob meal that your guests will rave about. Feel free to serve these dishes on or off the skewer.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
These Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage only take 20 minutes to make, earning them the status of a favorite weeknight dinner. Classic Cajun seasoning is complemented by fresh thyme, oregano, and parsley to bring all those flavors to life.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
All the flavors of the south on a skewer. From shellfish to meat to vegetables, these kabobs offer something for everyone. They'll bring a dash of Cajun spice to your summer barbecue.
Chicken-and-Shrimp Kabobs with Summer Vegetables and Basil Oil
Take the flavors of Jambalaya and load them up onto a skewer. Elevate this dish with a drizzle of simple-yet-sophisticated basil oil for a stunning dinner centerpiece.
Grilled Balsamic-Molasses Bacon
Tie fresh rosemary sprigs to the handle of a wooden spoon with garden sisal or kitchen string. Then, use it as an aromatic basting brush for the bacon.
Buttermilk-and-Honey Chicken Kabobs
A buttermilk marinade keeps the chicken on these kabobs moist and tender, while honey adds a hint of sweetness to complement the charred grill flavor. Its balanced flavors make this dish one of our go-to summer staples.
Shrimp Boil Skewers
Avoid the mess of a traditional shrimp boil with this playful take on the Southern tradition.