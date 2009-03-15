Our Favorite Easter Menus of All Time

Recipe: Green Bean Potato Salad with Lemon-Soy Vinaigrette (Wade's Potato Salad)

Want to plan an everyone-pitches-in meal that still looks stunning? Here’s how. Start off by choosing a theme for your gathering. Let guests know if you’re planning a traditional holiday buffet or a casual Tex-Mex fiesta. No one wants to set their disposable aluminum pan of baked beans next to a trifle served in Grandmother’s finest china. Know your numbers: Decide how many appetizers, sides, and desserts you will need based on the number of people attending. Keep it organized (no duplicate dishes!) and ask guests to sign up. Make a list—two green vegetables, three starches, one chocolate dessert—and ask guests to take one. Communicate this however you feel comfortable: Make phone calls, email a sign-up sheet, etc. If your crowd will be looking forward to Aunt Susan’s famous squash casserole, then ask her to bring it to the party. On Easter, label the dishes so everyone knows who brought what. Don’t forget to be prepared with essential serveware, as every guest won’t remember to bring a slotted spoon or pie server. Lastly, plan for leftovers. Should guests divide up any food that remains? Are to-go plates approved? Leave it up to the person who made the dish. Stock up on extra paper plates, aluminum foil, and plastic wrap so you’re also prepared for the meal’s end.