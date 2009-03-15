Our Favorite Easter Menus of All Time
Celebrate Easter with one of our creative and delicious menus. You will find all your favorite Easter recipes included in this selection, from glazed hams to scalloped potatoes and pretty green salads. If you are hosting a formal Easter Sunday dinner, we have the perfect lineup of tasty dishes that will impress your guests. Or choose a hearty breakfast casserole, break out the champagne flutes, and gather family and friends for a mid-morning brunch. If the weather promises to be nice, pull the picnic tables together for a casual potluck gathering. Our Easter menus are loaded with recipes that are easy to assemble and transport to the party. Whether you need a menu for a small party of 4 or large gathering of more than 20 guests, you will find a host of ideas in this Easter menu collection.
Southern-Style Easter Menus
Entertaining family and friends at Easter has never been so easy. Set up the sideboard with crystal and silver or simply dust off the patio chairs and get ready for some backyard fun. These carefree Easter lunch menus and spring brunch recipes offer something for everyone. These Easter recipes are all about fresh seasonal flavor and the supermarkets are loaded with bargains. Stick with a single lunch menu or browse through them all and put together your own collection of recipes. Many have components that can be prepared ahead on Saturday, so there’s no last minute scrambling before the guests arrive. Try one of our favorite Easter menus, and you'll be sure to revisit it for years to come.
Formal Family Easter Dinner
Recipe: Sweet-Hot Plum-Glazed Ham
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Asparagus Amandine
Recipe: Baby Blue Salad With Fresh Pears
Recipe: Refrigerator Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Cake
Recipe: Peach Iced Tea
Plum preserves spiked with fresh citrus, ginger, and crushed red pepper update the traditional baked ham. A creamy casserole of scalloped potatoes and tender Asparagus Amandine round out this family-pleasing menu. Sliced strawberries and spiced pecans make colorful Baby Blue Salad a perennial holiday favorite. Warm, fluffy rolls straight from the oven are a must-have on Easter Sunday, and our make-ahead Refrigerator Yeast Rolls take the stress out of holiday cooking. And of course we wouldn’t even think about having Easter without a coconut cake! The best part about this layered delicacy is the unexpected twist of tangy lemon filling.
Cat Cora's Greek Easter Feast
Mississippi native (and only female Iron Chef) Cat Cora made her favorite Easter dishes reflecting her Greek heritage for this menu. Enjoy the flavors of a classic Greek Easter with her perfectly delicious holiday recipes. Start with a salty Feta Spread served with crostini or pita chips. The main dishes are filled with fresh Mediterranean flavors: roasted lamb, lemon-roasted potatoes, and flavorful oregano green beans. Not a fan of lamb? For a variation on Cat’s Greek feast, substitute a Boston Butt for the lamb, using the same lemon-and-oregano rub.The savory flavors of roasted pork pair just as scrumptiously with the green beans and potatoes.
Laid-Back Easter Sunday Dinner
Recipe: Lexington-Style Grilled Chicken
Recipe: Three-Cheese Pasta Bake
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Recipe: Spinach-and-Strawberry Salad
Recipe: Double Citrus Tart
This easy make-ahead menu brings together familiar ingredients in fresh new ways, from a sweet and tangy twist on traditional poppy seed dressing to a sophisticated version of lemon icebox pie. After church, slip the chicken on the grill and the cheesy pasta in the oven. (Pencil-thin spears of asparagus roast in 10 minutes tops, and can scoot in the oven when the pasta comes out.) Put the finishing touches on the citrusy tart, toss the spinach and strawberry-filled salad, and pour the iced tea. And there you have it, Easter dinner made easier thanks to some preplanning and simple prep work.
Easy Afternoon Easter Party
Hosting a full-on Easter party can turn you into a basket case. Instead, opt for this easy-yet-elegant Easter party menu where adults can graze and relax as kids enjoy the fun. There aren't any rules when it comes to the food, but it’s best to keep things simple with this menu filled with dainty yet delicious sandwiches, easy side salads, and kid-friendly snacks. But if you must get in on the festivities, try your hand at hosting an afternoon tea party for grown-ups. Trust us, nothing goes together better than a cool drink and yummy sandwich on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
Easy & Elegant Easter Menu
Recipe: Glazed Spiral-Cut Holiday Ham
Recipe: Easy Parmesan-Herb Rolls
Recipe: Asparagus with Red Pepper Chowchow
Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Puree
Recipe: Hot Potato Salad
Recipe: Spring Pea Orzo
Recipe: Easter Egg Cookies
This easy and elegant menu keeps things classic, but with an extra helping of flavor and color. Make your Easter celebration truly special with a Spiral-Cut Holiday Ham. This meaty main is already fully-cooked, leaving you with more time on your hands to whip up one of our three homemade glazes instead of using the sugary store-bought packet. The velvety-smooth Carrot-Ginger Puree can be made up to three days in advance. Hot Potato Salad will make a wonderful addition to your Easter spread, combining the flavor you’ve come to love in traditional potato salad with a warm and cheesy twist.
Easiest Easter Ever
Recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb with Lemon-Herb Salt
Recipe: Roasted Beets, Carrots, and Sweet Onions
Recipe: Shaved Vegetable Salad with Toasted Almonds
Recipe: Cheese Grits Soufflé with Mushroom Gravy
Recipe: Coconut-and-Pecan Strawberry Shortcakes
Recipe: Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade
Any cook can conquer these fresh, celebratory recipes. For the main dish star, roasted lamb is surprisingly no-fuss. Simply season the meat the day before and pop it in the oven on Easter. Be sure to give it at least 12 hours to chill with the rub for the best flavor. Trust an instant-read meat thermometer to ensure the lamb is the perfect rosy pink in the center. The colorful roasted vegetable side dish doubles as a garnish. Good ol’ cheese grits become something special when served as an airy soufflé topped with mushroom gravy. This side dish is the perfect blend of comfort food taste and company-worthy presentation. Juicy strawberries along with coconut-and-pecan shortcakes complete a fresh springtime menu with a warm cup of coffee.
The Elegant Easter Potluck
Recipe: Green Bean Potato Salad with Lemon-Soy Vinaigrette (Wade's Potato Salad)
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake (Julia's Pasta Bake)
Recipe: Spinach-and-Romaine Salad with Cucumbers, Radishes, and Creamy Mint Dressing (Janie's Spinach Salad)
Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Pie with Amaretto Cream (Dad's Famous Chocolate Pie)
Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting (Pam's Citrus Cupcakes)
Recipe: Asparagus, Spring Onion, and Feta Quiche (Aunt Rose's Quiche)
Recipe: Champagne Punch
Want to plan an everyone-pitches-in meal that still looks stunning? Here’s how. Start off by choosing a theme for your gathering. Let guests know if you’re planning a traditional holiday buffet or a casual Tex-Mex fiesta. No one wants to set their disposable aluminum pan of baked beans next to a trifle served in Grandmother’s finest china. Know your numbers: Decide how many appetizers, sides, and desserts you will need based on the number of people attending. Keep it organized (no duplicate dishes!) and ask guests to sign up. Make a list—two green vegetables, three starches, one chocolate dessert—and ask guests to take one. Communicate this however you feel comfortable: Make phone calls, email a sign-up sheet, etc. If your crowd will be looking forward to Aunt Susan’s famous squash casserole, then ask her to bring it to the party. On Easter, label the dishes so everyone knows who brought what. Don’t forget to be prepared with essential serveware, as every guest won’t remember to bring a slotted spoon or pie server. Lastly, plan for leftovers. Should guests divide up any food that remains? Are to-go plates approved? Leave it up to the person who made the dish. Stock up on extra paper plates, aluminum foil, and plastic wrap so you’re also prepared for the meal’s end.
A Laid-Back Easter Lunch
Recipe: Carrot Hummus
Recipe: Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Recipe: Spring Lettuce and Leek Soup
Recipe: Radishes in Warm Herb Butter
Recipe: New Potato and Fennel Salad
Recipe: Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs
Recipe: Honey-Port Lacquered Ham with Whipped Dijon Cream Recipe
Recipe: “Carrot Cake” Biscuits and Pineapple-Cinnamon Butter
Recipe: Coconut Meringues with Elderflower Strawberries
Gather the whole family for a beautiful spring meal that celebrates the best seasonal ingredients. Keep your guests satisfied when they arrive with fresh, lightened-up takes on favorite dips. Carrots add a pretty orange hue and subtle sweetness to smooth and creamy hummus, and this spinach-and-artichoke update is healthier than the baked classic. Start the meal with a beautiful spring soup. You can make it ahead of time, but the color is more vibrant when served immediately. All three side dishes showcase colorful spring favorites like various radishes and asparagus. Covered in a shiny cracklin’ shell, this ham recipe is a showstopper worthy of the center of the table. The dough for our festive, not-too-sweet “carrot cake” biscuits can be frozen up to one week ahead. Finally, end the meal with a heavenly dessert of meringues topped with spring’s strawberries. They can be made ahead, too!
A Beautiful Easter Brunch
Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits with Ham
Recipe: Creole Mayonnaise
Recipe: Spicy Orange-Peach Butter
Recipe: Pecan Cheese Spread
Recipe: Chive-Radish Compound Butter
Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Recipe: Sparkling Citrus Punch with Lemonade Ice Cubes
Make this wonderful celebration with an easy-to-prepare spread of top-your-own biscuits, springtime salads, and a festive punch. Set up a build-your-own biscuit bar with thinly sliced ham and four tasty spreads. The good news for busy hostesses? The biscuits can be cut and frozen up to two weeks in advance. We used a small 2-inch biscuit cutter, so you may want to bake extra. We served our cheese grits casseroles in mini ramekins for a more formal look and easier serving than a casserole dish. Our roasted vegetable salad holds up better on a buffet than a bowl of mixed greens, not to mention it looks beautiful. A lightly spiced, sheet-cake twist on carrot cake was made for feeding a crowd and travels well if you’ve been assigned dessert duty at someone else’s house. Keep your sparkling punch from getting watered down while it stays cool with pretty lemonade ice cubes.
Easter Made Easy
Recipe: Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney
Recipe: Herb-Crusted Leg of Lamb with Parsley-Mint Sauce
Recipe: Strawberry-Spinach Salad with Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
Recipe: Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs
Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Recipe: Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
Choose from two impressive main dishes and four go-with-anything sides to design a memorable holiday menu. The ham is delicious on its own, but the spiced pineapple chutney takes it to another level. Use fresh (not canned) pineapple, and don’t move the fruit around in the skillet too much at first. You want it to char a bit. If you go with the lamb, the secret is to cook it low and slow and then turn up the heat so the exterior can brown and form a crust. The result will be wonderfully crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.