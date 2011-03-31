Easy Fixes for Store-Bought Ham
If you buy a precooked ham, spruce it up with these tips for garnishes, glazes, and perfect sides.
Cooking your own Easter ham might seem like a bit of an endeavor. With family running around, brunches to attend, and all the Easter sides and desserts to make, fussing with baking a ham might be the last thing you want to do. (Not to mention, attempt if this is your first time hosting the holiday.) Buying a store-bought ham is an easy shortcut. You can find them smoked, honey-baked, bone-in, boneless, and in a variety of sizes to meet your needs and menu. Just add a few special touches to create an impressive Easter spread with very little effort.
Where To Buy Your Easter Ham
You can find precooked Easter hams at many specialty and larger stores, such as The HoneyBaked Ham Company and Heavenly Ham. Many local country clubs offer Easter hams and sides that you can order, and some churches sell them as fundraisers too.
You can also order your Easter ham from small Southern producers that have specialized in curing ham for decades with time-honored methods and traditions. Here are some of our favorites:
- Benton's Smoky Mountain Country Hams: Based in Madisonville, Tennessee, Benton's has been curing ham since 1947. They offer hickory-smoked, un-smoked, and aged country ham. To order, call 423/442-5003.
- S. Wallace Edwards & Sons: S. Wallace Edwards started as the captain of the Jamestown-Surry Ferry in Virginia selling ham sandwiches that had been cured by his family. As demand increased, he began curing ham on a full-time basis. Now you can buy an Edwards family ham online or by calling 800/222-4267.
- Johnston County Hams: Inspired by the techniques used by the early colonists, Johnston County Hams in Smithfield, North Carolina, has been curing country hams for more than 60 years. They also offer a sweet honey-cured ham. You can order online or call 800/543-4267.
Serving Your Easter Ham
Once you have your Easter ham, it's all about the impressive presentation. Now's the time to really make Mama proud. Make sure the platter you use is large enough to allow 3 to 4 inches around the ham. This provides room for garnishes like roasted vegetables and leafy greens, or apricots and bay leaves. If you want something more casual, serve a platter of sliced ham for sandwiches.
Glazes
A simple glaze can add a ton of flavor to your Easter ham. Try one of these tried-and-true recipes:
Chutneys
Chutneys are an easy way to spruce up your ham. They're also delicious on leftover sandwiches the next day. Give these chutneys a try this Easter:
Mustards
Ham and mustard make the perfect pair. Liven up your mustard by adding fig preserves to Creole mustard or by mixing Honeycup mustard, which has a horseradish flavor, with sour cream. Consider these mustard recipes:
Pair Your Ham with the Perfect Sides
You don't need to spend all day making sides for your Easter dinner. There are a few store-bought items that we rely on time and time again during the holiday season: dress up pre-made potato salad from the grocery store with fresh basil or lemon zest for extra flavor; pick up bagged spinach with balsamic vinaigrette, spiced pecans, and strawberries; steamed asparagus that just needs reheating before serving; pound cake that can be topped with whipped cream and raspberries.
If you have a little more time to prepare your Easter dinner, try some of these sides: