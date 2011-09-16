Announce your address in style by cleverly etching your house number (or your initials or name) into a pumpkin.

Materials: carvable pumpkin, number stencils or house numbers, pumpkin carving/etching set, petroleum jelly

Instructions:

1.) Trace the shape of the numbers onto the pumpkin.

2.) Using pumpkin-carving tools, etch out the numbers by removing layers of the pumpkin, being sure not to cut all the way through the shell.

3.) Rub the design with petroleum jelly to seal the cut skin and keep the design looking fresh.

Tip: Pile a combination of traditional and heirloom pumpkins on your front steps, and top with your etched design.