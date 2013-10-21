6 Delicious Cranberry Sauce Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 06, 2022
Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

There are just a few staple dishes that every Thanksgiving table needs, and no turkey or ham dish is complete without a side of sweet, tart cranberry sauce. Our Test Kitchen has been hard at work testing cranberry recipes, creating a cranberry dish to suit every palate. From classic recipes to anything but traditional, these cranberry dishes will add big, bold flavor to your holiday menu. With options ranging from spicy cranberry relishes to sparkling cranberry molds, you will surely find a way to incorporate the holiday berry into your Thanksgiving menu. If all else fails, you simply cannot go wrong with our classic Homemade Cranberry Sauce – it beats the canned stuff every time. Here's a big bonus: most versions of this condiment keep for a while. Enjoy on Thanksgiving with your turkey and then use the leftovers for a sweet sandwich spread.

1 of 6

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Homemade Cranberry Sauce

We'd be willing to bet you'll never go back to canned sauce after giving this recipe a try.  It's just tart and sweet enough to be the perfect people-pleaser.

2 of 6

Spritzed Cranberry Chutney

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spritzed Cranberry Chutney

Even Grandma will be impressed by this rosemary-infused cranberry chutney. Sparking wine gives this unique sauce an irresistible zing. 

3 of 6

Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Instant Pot Cranberry Sauce

Let your instant pot do the work. Flavored with brown sugar and cinnamon, this sauce is sure to please everyone at your Thanksgiving table. 

4 of 6

Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce

This hands-free sauce comes together in a slow-cooker, allowing you to focus on the turkey and other sides while it slowly cooks down to perfection. 

5 of 6

Spiced Cranberry Mold

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spiced Cranberry Mold

All the jiggle of the canned stuff but with way more flavor.  Plus, you get to pull out your vintage copper molds to make this table top stunner. 

6 of 6

Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish

Our Test Kitchen dubbed this spicy relish the "cool-kid cranberry sauce." Cranberries are blended with orange, lime, and a jalapeño for a bright take on the classic. 

