Cozy Up to the Season

Enjoy the delightful flavors of these tempting beverages.

By Cindy Riegle
August 27, 2008
Advertisement
Recipe: Orange-Scented MochaWhen serving this twist on traditional hot chocolate, place the whipped cream in individual matching glass dishes so friends can pile on as much as they prefer.
| Credit: William Dickey

When serving Orange-Scented Mocha to guests, place the whipped cream in individual matching glass mugs so friends can pile on as much as they prefer.

Orange-Scented Mocha
Orange-Scented Mocha Sipping Dessert
Minted Hot Chocolate Mix
Minted Hot Chocolate

Nothing is more comforting on a chilly day than sitting by the fireplace with your hands wrapped around a toasty mug. We offer a few more ways to enjoy traditional coffee and hot cocoa. Pair them with your favorite cookie recipes for a casual evening of entertaining friends.

Bring Your Own Mug
Add interesting conversation to your next holiday gathering by having your guests bring their own mugs for hot drinks. It's a fun icebreaker to ask people what they're drinking from, whether it's an antique teacup passed down from a relative or a kitschy souvenir picked up on their latest travels.

.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com