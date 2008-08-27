Cozy Up to the Season
Enjoy the delightful flavors of these tempting beverages.
When serving Orange-Scented Mocha to guests, place the whipped cream in individual matching glass mugs so friends can pile on as much as they prefer.
• Orange-Scented Mocha
• Orange-Scented Mocha Sipping Dessert
• Minted Hot Chocolate Mix
• Minted Hot Chocolate
Nothing is more comforting on a chilly day than sitting by the fireplace with your hands wrapped around a toasty mug. We offer a few more ways to enjoy traditional coffee and hot cocoa. Pair them with your favorite cookie recipes for a casual evening of entertaining friends.
Bring Your Own Mug
Add interesting conversation to your next holiday gathering by having your guests bring their own mugs for hot drinks. It's a fun icebreaker to ask people what they're drinking from, whether it's an antique teacup passed down from a relative or a kitschy souvenir picked up on their latest travels.
.