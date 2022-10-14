18 Recipes To Try If You're Over The Holiday Ham

By
Cameron Beall is a writer, marketer, photographer, and creative with over a year of experience with Southern Living in the realm of homes and home building. She was infatuated by home design from a young age, credit to her mother and grandmother. 
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022
Herb-Crusted Prime Rib
Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

We all love a holiday ham. The beloved dish is traditionally served for celebratory meals around Christmas and Easter, but you just might find it on a Thanksgiving sideboard too. Not only are hams easy to prepare and serve, they also make for a great gift for a neighbor or friend at Christmastime. Although glazing a ham seems to go hand in hand with the holidays, sometimes you just need something different. Don't fret—you can switch up your main dish without sacrificing the feeling of serving something special. Try pairing your favorite sides with a Classic Beef Pot Roast, Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken, or Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin instead. These mains will be equally tasty and stunning on your table, and your guests will enjoy a spin on the expected celebratory menu. If you're looking for an alternative to holiday ham, try one of these just-as-delicious festive recipes for your centerpiece dish. They might even become your new favorite.

01 of 18

Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast

Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast

Take your pork loin to the next level with a crunchy exterior that is fit for any celebration. This roast is marinated in a brown sugar and herb mix before the pecans are added.

02 of 18

Classic Beef Pot Roast

Classic Beef Pot Roast
Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Classic Beef Pot Roast

You can't go wrong with this rich comfort meal that feels especially cozy for a holiday dinner. Just brown the meat, sautéed the veggies, add red wine, then let your Dutch oven do the rest of the work.

03 of 18

Herb-Crusted Prime Rib

Herb-Crusted Prime Rib
Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Herb-Crusted Prime Rib

If you're not serving a holiday ham, Christmas dinner calls for a dressed up piece of beef. For the best flavors, rub your roast the night before with oil, herbs, salt, and pepper and let it chill in the fridge until cooking.

04 of 18

Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb

Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb
Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb

A leg of lamb definitely isn't a weeknight supper, but it is holiday table worthy. While it looks and sounds mighty impressive to your guests, it's a cinch to make. Cook it low and slow for a tender inside and finish it on high heat for a crispy outside.

05 of 18

Roasted Beef Tenderloin

Cheese Sauce over Cauliflower
Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Beef Tenderloin

The best part about this recipe? It will pair well with just about any of your favorite holiday sides—especially with a potato gratin.

06 of 18

Classic Roasted Duck with Orange-Bourbon-Molasses Glaze

Classic Roasted Duck with Orange-Bourbon-Molasses Glaze
Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Roasted Duck with Orange-Bourbon-Molasses Glaze

Don't be intimidated by roasting a whole duck. It's a similar process to roasting a whole chicken—it just sounds fancier, making it the perfect holiday main dish. Plus, the orange-bourbon-molasses glaze gives an especially delicious and festive finish.

07 of 18

Pork Crown Roast

Crown Pork Roast with Cranberry Pecan Stuffing Recipe
Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pork Crown Roast

This roast not only serves as a photo-worthy main dish, but also doubles as a beautiful centerpiece. You can even take some of the work out by asking your butcher to prep and tie the meat for you.

08 of 18

Broiled Lamb Chops

Broiled Lamb Chops
Southern Living

Recipe: Broiled Lamb Chops

From weeknight dinners to special occasions, this no-fuss recipe (with only 10 minutes of hands on time) will complete any meal. The simplicity lets the flavor of the lamb to shine and allows you to easily pair it with your favorite sides.

09 of 18

Spice-Rubbed Turkey

Spice-Rubbed Turkey
Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spice-Rubbed Turkey

Who said turkey is just for Thanksgiving?

10 of 18

Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce

Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce
Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Stuffed Beef Tenderloin with Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce

Take your beef tenderloin to the next level with this recipe. Stuffed with a creamy spinach, leek, garlic, cheese, and spice mix, it's so good everyone will be asking for seconds.

11 of 18

Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken

Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken

Roasted chicken is a foolproof main that is sure to please every guest. Plus, the aromas from the orange and rosemary will fill your home with a holiday essence.

12 of 18

Smoky-Sweet Baked Salmon in Parchment

Smoky-Sweet Baked Salmon in Parchment
Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Smoky-Sweet Baked Salmon in Parchment

Looking for a non-meat alternative? Try our oven-baked salmon that makes cooking for a crowd a breeze.

13 of 18

Cornish Hens

Cornish Hens
Southern Living

Recipe: Cornish Hens

Though they sound fancy, Cornish Hens are smaller birds in the chicken family and can be treated as such when it comes to preparing them.

14 of 18

Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits

Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits

Didn't think you'd be breaking our your trusty slow cooker for Christmas dinner? It's the secret to making these tender and impressive lamb shanks that are sure to wow even your mother-in-law.

15 of 18

Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs

Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs
Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Roasted Chicken with Apples and Herbs

A whole roasted chicken plated with garnishes always looks eloquent no matter the occasion, but with apples and comforting spices, this recipe feels fitting for the holiday table.

16 of 18

Baked Pork Tenderloin

Baked Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad
Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is the perfect base for any spice mix, but we're keeping it simple with this one to let your sides shine. Use a meat thermometer to ensure the tenderloin doesn't get overcooked.

17 of 18

Herb Brined Turkey

Dry Brined-Herb Roasted Turkey Recipe
Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Herb Brined Turkey

You won't have anyone complaining about dry turkey with this recipe. The herb brine keeps it moist while it cooks and adds plenty of flavor.

18 of 18

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Anything bacon wrapped is a crowd-favorite and this recipe doesn't fall short.

