Our Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Her
Shopping just got easier with our picks for gifts we know she'll love (even if she seems like she has everything). From your mom to your sister to your BFF, there are some gifts that every lady you're shopping for will love, we're talking a wardrobe of mascara or a Mississippi-made candle, while some gifts are more tailored to her personality and hobbies. Whether you've just started your Christmas shopping or need one more gift for a special gal, read on to let us help you cross everyone off your list in no time.
Scunci Banana Clips
BUY IT: $6; amazon.com
Grab a pack of these trendy hair accessories for all of the gals in your life because the 1980s favorite has popped back onto the scene.
Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom
BUY IT: $51; amazon.com
Add some color to her coffee table with a vibrant and thoughtful collection of floral-themed artwork.
Rifle Paper Co. Jigsaw Puzzle
BUY IT: $34; riflepaperco.com
An illustrated puzzle from Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. will be the prettiest one she's ever put together.
Eufy RoboVac
BUY IT: $99; walmart.com
This WIFI-enabled vacuum will allow her to clean her floors with the touch of a button, for less than $100.
BrüMate Hopsulator Slim
BUY IT: $24.99; brumate.com
The Hopsulator Slim is the first cooler designed specifically for slim cans to ensure drinks stay cold to the last drop.
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
BUY IT: $169.99; amazon.com
Upgrade her at-home coffee setup with a new Keurig that can make coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos.
The Pioneer Woman Milk White Cake Stand
BUY IT: $29.82; walmart.com
Every baker needs a beautiful stand to display her homemade treats.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set
BUY IT: $45; nordstrom.com
This limited-edition set includes four products in Charlotte Tilbury's iconic shade, Pillow Talk: a full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick, mini Lip Cheat Lip Liner, mini Jewel Lip Gloss, and mini Collagen Lip Bath Gloss.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer
BUY IT: $41.99; amazon.com
Guaranteed to become her new best friend, the one-step hair dryer from Revlon is a must-have for have a good hair day every day.
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
BUY IT: $39.86; amazon.com
This new project from Dolly Parton celebrates the life and work of the Tennessee native, including personal stories and never-before-seen photos.
The Best Friend
BUY IT: $29.99; bestfriendzip.com
When you're not around, your sister or gal pal can use this handy hook to zip up the back of her dress without straining a shoulder—or enlisting the help of a wire hanger.
Use promo code SLBFF for 15% off through 12/20/20.
Digz Women's Medium Fabric Touchscreen Gloves
BUY IT: $11; homedepot.com
Grab these for the green thumb who likes to share snaps of her bright blooms on Instagram.
Time and Tru Women's Lightweight Anorak Jacket
BUY IT: $17.99; walmart.com
She'll look forward to rainy days to be able to wear this stylish layer.
Kendra Scott Tiana Pinch Bracelet Set
BUY IT: $80; kendrascott.com
This beautiful, elegant bangle bracelet set can be worn all together or separately. It's available in gold, silver, and rose gold.
Relavel Makeup Case
BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com
As pretty as it is functional, this makeup case will keep all of her favorite products organized when she's at home and on the go.
Rifle Paper Co. 2021 Lemon Desk Calendar.
BUY IT: $16; riflepaperco.com
She'll be ready to welcome welcome the New Year with this cheery desk calendar.
Sephora Favorites Lashstash
BUY IY: $48; sephora.com
Lashstash is the ultimate mascara pack brought to you by the beauty experts at Sephora.
Capri Blue Burnished Candle
BUY IT: $18-30; anthropologie.com
Perfect for the woman who loves to entertain, these made-in-Mississippi candles are poured into elegant gold or copper pots and look just as lovely as they smell.
Slip White and Pink Collection
BUY IT: $122; nordstrom.com
Treat her to quality beauty sleep every night with this pillowcase and sleep mask duo.
Block Letter Monogram Necklace
BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com
This necklace will transform her monogram into a statement.
Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants
BUY IT: $69.50; loft.com
While she may not splurge on nice loungewear for herself, she'll be glad you did. Make it a home run by pairing it with the matching sweatshirt.
Nina Marble Cheese Board
BUY IT: $58; anthropologie.com
Give your favorite wine-sipping buddy this beautiful cheese board—it'll help make impromptu vino nights a breeze.
Southern Living Stainless Steel Salad Serve Set
BUY IT: $24; dillards.com
This new set has all the charm of vintage serving pieces at an affordable price.
Cheers Y'all Party Planner
BUY IT: $21; draperjames.com
Your favorite hostess will love adding this planner to her party-planning routine.
The Mary Murray Earring
BUY IT: $32; thetinytassel.com
She'll be able to delight in ginkgo leaves all year long by wearing The Mary Murray Earring from South Carolina accessories designer and curator Mimi Striplin.
Kate Spade Polly Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY IT: $178; nordstrom.com
This sleek leather bag comes in four different shades of leather with plenty of room to carry the essentials.
Tea Maker To Go
BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com
A built-in filter allows her to use brew bags or loose-leaf tea to steep on-the-go.
Calligraphy Return Address Stamp
BUY IT: $40; etsy.com
It's the personal touch that counts. The stamp is paired with an ink pad in the color of your choice.
Lilly Pulitzer Large Agenda
BUY IT: $30; lillypulitzer.com
Help her start out the New Year in an organized (and colorful) fashion.
Sophia Earrings And Elisa Necklace Set
BUY IT: $95; kendrascott.com
This beautiful gift set includes two best-selling styles in a ready-to-gift box.
Personalized Beverage Tub
BUY IT: $49.50; etsy.com
A beautiful and practical gift for the gal who is always throwing parties and entertaining guests.
Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas
BUY IT: $65; nordstrom.com
The softest jammies will give her the sweetest dreams.
Personalized Stationery
BUY IT: prices vary; papersource.com
Every Southern girl knows the importance of personalized stationery to pen a quick note of thanks, words of congratulations, or a simple "hello" to a dear friend.
Monogrammed Leather Passport Case
BUY IT: $59; markandgraham.com
The monogram will let her know you ordered this gift specifically for her.
Lifefactory Wine Glass Set
BUY IT: $29.72; amazon.com
These wine glasses wrapped in silicone sleeves are perfect for indoor and outdoor parties. The sleeve provides both a non-slip grip and protection from minor falls.
How Do I Love Thee From A-Z
BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com
Count the ways that you love her from A to Z.
Toiletry Pouches
BUY IT: $95 for Petite + Grande set; thewhiteelephantdesigns.com
She'll take these lovely, luxe zippered pouches with her everywhere. Free monogramming is included.
Birchbox Subscription
BUY IT: $10/month or $110/year; birchbox.com
She'll try the latest beauty hits and you never know, she just might have you to thank for finding her new favorite products.
The Grumpy Gardener: An A to Z Guide from the Galaxy's Most Irritable Green Thumb
BUY IT: $16.49; amazon.com
The Grumpy Gardener himself says this is the best Christmas present ever.
Function of Beauty
BUY IT: functionofbeauty.com
Is she a fan of personalized products and healthy hair care? Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner is the ultimate "it girl" gift this holiday season. The unique brand offers a quick hair quiz complete with questions about each buyer's hair goals, scent and color preference, and so much more. Each bottle can be personalized with her name.