Our Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Her

By Southern Living Editors
Updated December 13, 2020
Credit: Rifle Paper Co.

Shopping just got easier with our picks for gifts we know she'll love (even if she seems like she has everything). From your mom to your sister to your BFF, there are some gifts that every lady you're shopping for will love, we're talking a wardrobe of mascara or a Mississippi-made candle, while some gifts are more tailored to her personality and hobbies. Whether you've just started your Christmas shopping or need one more gift for a special gal, read on to let us help you cross everyone off your list in no time. 

1 of 40

Scunci Banana Clips

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $6; amazon.com

Grab a pack of these trendy hair accessories for all of the gals in your life because the 1980s favorite has popped back onto the scene. 

2 of 40

Flower: Exploring the World in Bloom

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $51; amazon.com

Add some color to her coffee table with a vibrant and thoughtful collection of floral-themed artwork.

3 of 40

Rifle Paper Co. Jigsaw Puzzle

Credit: Rifle Paper Co.

BUY IT: $34; riflepaperco.com

An illustrated puzzle from Florida-based Rifle Paper Co. will be the prettiest one she's ever put together. 

4 of 40

Eufy RoboVac

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $99; walmart.com

This WIFI-enabled vacuum will allow her to clean her floors with the touch of a button, for less than $100. 

5 of 40

BrüMate Hopsulator Slim

Credit: Brumate

BUY IT: $24.99; brumate.com

The Hopsulator Slim is the first cooler designed specifically for slim cans to ensure drinks stay cold to the last drop.

6 of 40

Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $169.99; amazon.com

Upgrade her at-home coffee setup with a new Keurig that can make coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos. 

7 of 40

The Pioneer Woman Milk White Cake Stand

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $29.82; walmart.com

Every baker needs a beautiful stand to display her homemade treats. 

8 of 40

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets Set

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $45; nordstrom.com

This limited-edition set includes four products in Charlotte Tilbury's iconic shade, Pillow Talk: a full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick, mini Lip Cheat Lip Liner, mini Jewel Lip Gloss, and mini Collagen Lip Bath Gloss.

9 of 40

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $41.99; amazon.com

Guaranteed to become her new best friend, the one-step hair dryer from Revlon is a must-have for have a good hair day every day. 

10 of 40

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $39.86; amazon.com

This new project from Dolly Parton celebrates the life and work of the Tennessee native, including personal stories and never-before-seen photos. 

11 of 40

The Best Friend

Credit: The Best Friend

BUY IT: $29.99; bestfriendzip.com

When you're not around, your sister or gal pal can use this handy hook to zip up the back of her dress without straining a shoulder—or enlisting the help of a wire hanger. 

Use promo code SLBFF for 15% off through 12/20/20. 

12 of 40

Digz Women's Medium Fabric Touchscreen Gloves

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $11; homedepot.com

Grab these for the green thumb who likes to share snaps of her bright blooms on Instagram.

 

13 of 40

Time and Tru Women's Lightweight Anorak Jacket

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $17.99; walmart.com

She'll look forward to rainy days to be able to wear this stylish layer. 

14 of 40

Kendra Scott Tiana Pinch Bracelet Set

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $80; kendrascott.com

This beautiful, elegant bangle bracelet set can be worn all together or separately. It's available in gold, silver, and rose gold. 

15 of 40

Relavel Makeup Case

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com

As pretty as it is functional, this makeup case will keep all of her favorite products organized when she's at home and on the go.

16 of 40

Rifle Paper Co. 2021 Lemon Desk Calendar.

BUY IT: $16; riflepaperco.com

She'll be ready to welcome welcome the New Year with this cheery desk calendar. 

17 of 40

Sephora Favorites Lashstash

Credit: Sephora

BUY IY: $48; sephora.com

Lashstash is the ultimate mascara pack brought to you by the beauty experts at Sephora. 

18 of 40

Capri Blue Burnished Candle

Credit: anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $18-30; anthropologie.com

Perfect for the woman who loves to entertain, these made-in-Mississippi candles are poured into elegant gold or copper pots and look just as lovely as they smell.  

19 of 40

Slip White and Pink Collection

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $122; nordstrom.com

Treat her to quality beauty sleep every night with this pillowcase and sleep mask duo. 
 

20 of 40

Block Letter Monogram Necklace

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com

This necklace will transform her monogram into a statement. 

 

21 of 40

Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Plush Upstate Sweatpants

Credit: Loft

BUY IT: $69.50; loft.com

While she may not splurge on nice loungewear for herself, she'll be glad you did. Make it a home run by pairing it with the matching sweatshirt.

22 of 40

Nina Marble Cheese Board

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $58; anthropologie.com

Give your favorite wine-sipping buddy this beautiful cheese board—it'll help make impromptu vino nights a breeze. 

23 of 40

Southern Living Stainless Steel Salad Serve Set

Credit: Dillard's

BUY IT: $24; dillards.com

This new set has all the charm of vintage serving pieces at an affordable price. 

24 of 40

Cheers Y'all Party Planner

Credit: Draper James

BUY IT: $21; draperjames.com

Your favorite hostess will love adding this planner to her party-planning routine. 

25 of 40

The Mary Murray Earring

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $32; thetinytassel.com

She'll be able to delight in ginkgo leaves all year long by wearing The Mary Murray Earring from South Carolina accessories designer and curator Mimi Striplin.

26 of 40

Kate Spade Polly Leather Crossbody Bag

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $178; nordstrom.com

This sleek leather bag comes in four different shades of leather with plenty of room to carry the essentials. 

27 of 40

Tea Maker To Go

Credit: Uncommongoods

BUY IT: $35; uncommongoods.com

A built-in filter allows her to use brew bags or loose-leaf tea to steep on-the-go. 

28 of 40

Calligraphy Return Address Stamp

Credit: Etsu

BUY IT: $40; etsy.com

It's the personal touch that counts. The stamp is paired with an ink pad in the color of your choice. 

29 of 40

Lilly Pulitzer Large Agenda

Credit: Lilly Pulitzer

BUY IT: $30; lillypulitzer.com

Help her start out the New Year in an organized (and colorful) fashion. 

30 of 40

Sophia Earrings And Elisa Necklace Set

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $95; kendrascott.com

This beautiful gift set includes two best-selling styles in a ready-to-gift box.

31 of 40

Personalized Beverage Tub

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $49.50; etsy.com

A beautiful and practical gift for the gal who is always throwing parties and entertaining guests. 

32 of 40

Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $65; nordstrom.com

The softest jammies will give her the sweetest dreams.

33 of 40

Personalized Stationery

Credit: Paper Source

BUY IT: prices vary; papersource.com

Every Southern girl knows the importance of personalized stationery to pen a quick note of thanks, words of congratulations, or a simple "hello" to a dear friend. 

34 of 40

Monogrammed Leather Passport Case

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $59; markandgraham.com

The monogram will let her know you ordered this gift specifically for her. 

35 of 40

Lifefactory Wine Glass Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $29.72; amazon.com

These wine glasses wrapped in silicone sleeves are perfect for indoor and outdoor parties. The sleeve provides both a non-slip grip and protection from minor falls.  

36 of 40

How Do I Love Thee From A-Z

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com

Count the ways that you love her from A to Z.

37 of 40

Toiletry Pouches

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $95 for Petite + Grande set; thewhiteelephantdesigns.com

She'll take these lovely, luxe zippered pouches with her everywhere. Free monogramming is included. 

38 of 40

Birchbox Subscription

Credit: Courtesy of Birchbox

BUY IT: $10/month or $110/year; birchbox.com

She'll try the latest beauty hits and you never know, she just might have you to thank for finding her new favorite products.

39 of 40

The Grumpy Gardener: An A to Z Guide from the Galaxy's Most Irritable Green Thumb

Credit: Oxmoor House

BUY IT: $16.49; amazon.com

The Grumpy Gardener himself says this is the best Christmas present ever.

40 of 40

Function of Beauty

Credit: Function Of Beauty

BUY IT: functionofbeauty.com

Is she a fan of personalized products and healthy hair care? Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner is the ultimate "it girl" gift this holiday season. The unique brand offers a quick hair quiz complete with questions about each buyer's hair goals, scent and color preference, and so much more. Each bottle can be personalized with her name. 

