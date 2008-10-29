Make-Ahead Christmas Brunch

Follow this timeline for a stress-free Christmas morning brunch. Up to two months ahead:Bake Cranberry-Orange Tea Bread Muffins, but leave them unglazed. Freeze in a zip-top plastic freezer bag.Day before:Make Candied Kumquat Slices for muffins. Cover loosely with plastic wrap, and let stand at room temperature.Make Gruyère Cheese Sauce for Gentlemen's Casserole. Cover and chill.Make Winter Fruit Compote, and chill.Bake puff pastry shells for Gentlemen's Casserole. Store at room temperature in a zip-top plastic freezer bag.Day of:Make Kane's Peppery Bloody Mary.Make Orange-Cream Cheese Glaze.Thaw muffins at room temperature; top with glaze and kumquat slices.Reheat puff pastry shells on a baking sheet at 350° for 5 minutes.Microwave Gruyère Cheese Sauce.Scramble eggs, and fold in Cheese Sauce.

