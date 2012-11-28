The Most Pinned Christmas Dessert Recipes
White cakes, cookies, and classic candies are what everyone is loving this holiday season. We've gathered our most sought-after recipes on Pinterest for you here. These recipes are sure to be a hit with the kids, adults, and Santa too!
Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Eggnog lovers, rejoice! This boozy layer cake is simple to make. Don't be intimidated by the frosting technique. You can apply it however you like.
Recipe: Mrs. Floyd's Divinity
What better way to show your appreciation of friends and family than by giving packages of these delicious holiday confections.
Recipe: Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies
Kitchen sink cookies can come in a multitude of flavors, but we think that Santa (wink, wink) will absolutely love these with his big glass of milk.
Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
The iced snowflake on top might be the showstopper, but it's the decadent chocolate flavor that will have people coming back for more.
Recipe: White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream
One of our most popular cake recipes of all time, the seasonal flavors in this cake make it true classic.
Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies
Whether you want to relive childhood memories or start a new tradition with your own kids, these wreath cookies are so much fun to make.
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Everything is cuter when it is bite size! Don't mind us if we take an extra one or two.
Recipe: Almond Snowballs
Snow might not be in the forecast for December 25, but we'll gladly take our White Christmas in the form of a sweet treat covered in powdered sugar.
Recipe: Homemade White Cake
A snowy white cake is the perfect ending to any holiday dinner. We topped this one with cute cookies and rosemary trees creating a scenic setting.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
Pecan pie but make it handheld! We love these bars as food gifts or on a tray of cookies.
Recipe: Spritz Cookies
Every cookie tin should have some spritz cookies inside. They are crumbly and oh-so simple.
Recipe: Cinnamon-Sugar Christmas Tree
From brunch to dessert, this tree can be served as a sweet addition to any meal. Don't forget the cream cheese icing dip!
Recipe: Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
Great things come in small packages. These pecan pie bites are small but full of flavor and just the right size for pass-along party desserts.
Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies
We've captured all the flavor of a decadent treat in a two-bite delight. Put a platter of these beauties out at the neighborhood cookie exchange and watch them disappear.
Recipe: Red Velvet Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
This cake bakes best in four pans. If you need additional pans, use 8-inch aluminum foil disposable pans. Just be sure to place them on a baking sheet for stability.
Recipe: Layered Peppermint Cheesecake
We love this white cake for its childlike whimsy, candy crunch, and—hello!—hidden layers of cheesecake.