The Most Pinned Christmas Dessert Recipes

Updated December 14, 2021
White cakes, cookies, and classic candies are what everyone is loving this holiday season. We've gathered our most sought-after recipes on Pinterest for you here. These recipes are sure to be a hit with the kids, adults, and Santa too!

Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

Recipe: Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream

Eggnog lovers, rejoice! This boozy layer cake is simple to make. Don't be intimidated by the frosting technique. You can apply it however you like.

Mrs. Floyd's Divinity

Recipe: Mrs. Floyd's Divinity

What better way to show your appreciation of friends and family than by giving packages of these delicious holiday confections.

Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies

Recipe: Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies

Kitchen sink cookies can come in a multitude of flavors, but we think that Santa (wink, wink) will absolutely love these with his big glass of milk.

Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

The iced snowflake on top might be the showstopper, but it's the decadent chocolate flavor that will have people coming back for more.

White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream

Recipe: White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream

One of our most popular cake recipes of all time, the seasonal flavors in this cake make it true classic.

Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies

Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies

Whether you want to relive childhood memories or start a new tradition with your own kids, these wreath cookies are so much fun to make.

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Everything is cuter when it is bite size! Don't mind us if we take an extra one or two.

Almond Snowballs

Recipe: Almond Snowballs

Snow might not be in the forecast for December 25, but we'll gladly take our White Christmas in the form of a sweet treat covered in powdered sugar.

Homemade White Cake

Recipe: Homemade White Cake

A snowy white cake is the perfect ending to any holiday dinner. We topped this one with cute cookies and rosemary trees creating a scenic setting.

Pecan Pie Bars

Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars

Pecan pie but make it handheld! We love these bars as food gifts or on a tray of cookies.

Spritz Cookies

Recipe: Spritz Cookies

Every cookie tin should have some spritz cookies inside. They are crumbly and oh-so simple.

Cinnamon-Sugar Christmas Tree

Recipe: Cinnamon-Sugar Christmas Tree

From brunch to dessert, this tree can be served as a sweet addition to any meal. Don't forget the cream cheese icing dip!

Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

Recipe: Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites

Great things come in small packages. These pecan pie bites are small but full of flavor and just the right size for pass-along party desserts.

Cheesecake Cookies

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

We've captured all the flavor of a decadent treat in a two-bite delight. Put a platter of these beauties out at the neighborhood cookie exchange and watch them disappear.

Red Velvet Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

This cake bakes best in four pans. If you need additional pans, use 8-inch aluminum foil disposable pans. Just be sure to place them on a baking sheet for stability.

Layered Peppermint Cheesecake

Recipe: Layered Peppermint Cheesecake

We love this white cake for its childlike whimsy, candy crunch, and—hello!—hidden layers of cheesecake.

