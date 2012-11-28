Most Pinned Christmas Decorating Ideas
These traditional Christmas decorations, from mistletoe kissing balls to candy cane placecard holders, are some of your favorites! Here are our 10 most repinned photos on Pinterest.
Red & Gold Christmas Tree
Give the traditional red and green color scheme a twist by using only red and gold ornaments on the tree, so that the pine needles, gift ribbons, and threads of green in the tartan blanket are the only green elements. This look proves that a nostalgic color scheme can be updated for a fresh, modern look.
Make Your Own Magnolia Wreath
Traditional Christmas decorations include Magnolia wreaths. These rich green embellishments are gorgeous, but they can be expensive to buy. Learning the easy way to make them yourself will have yo winning Christmas and saving money.
Wrap Gifts in Burlap
Send your guests away with something thoughtful to mark the occasion by wrapping a simple vase in burlap. Tuck in some holly and Star of Bethlehem for added Christmas embellishment, and display them by the door or gate so that friends can pick them up as they depart.
Candy Cane Place Card Holder
An elegant and simple DIY project! Secure three mini candy canes with double-sided tape to make easels for place cards.
Put Out Christmas Lanterns
Arrange a grouping of festive lanterns at your entryway for quick-and-easy holiday style. Consider using flameless candles as a worry-free alternative to regular pillars.
Hang Twinkling Lights
Traditional Christmas decorations take on a modern feel when you hang twinkling Christmas lights on a fountain or stone wall in the garden to create a striking winter focal point from your patio or porch. Even if it's too cold to entertain outside, you''ll enjoy the soft cozy glow through the windows.
Mistletoe Kissing Ball
Use your leafy bounty to craft an im-peck-able Christmas decoration. Festive gatherings always require a meet-up at the mistletoe! Be sure your guests can spot the place where they need to share a little sugar.
Peppermint Candy Centerpiece
To create this wintry centerpiece, place a low bowl of roses in a larger bowl and fill in between with mints. Your holiday table will be accentuated with a lush, texturized, aromatic focal point.
Lush & Sophisticated Mantel
A rich look for traditional Christmas decorations starts with a stunning mantel. Start with a store-bought garland. Space five pieces of water-soaked florist foam, secured inside cages, along the mantel. (Cover your mantel in plastic to protect it.) Cover the foam with pieces of store-bought garland.
Next, insert clipped magnolia, holly, pine, and cedar into the foam. Make loops from aspidistra leaves by poking the stems through the tips of the leaves. Insert the stems into the foam.
Complete the look by layering in milo, millet, and rose hips. On the sides of the garland, wire in items that don't require water. Fill in holes with more magnolia. Keep it looking fresh by misting with a preservative called Floralife Crowning Glory Solution.
Rustic Wreath
Use a rough material, like burlap, to add some rustic charm to your wreath.