100 of Our All-Time Favorite Chocolate Desserts
We Southerners are known for a few things: syrupy drawls, impeccable hospitality, and, of course, our skill for cooking comfort food—arguably our most charming attribute. And there is no food quite as comfort-packed as chocolate. Whether you—or your loved ones—prefer chocolate in form of fudge-drizzled ice cream, gooey bars and brownies, fluffy frosted cupcakes, or creamy custard, you’re sure to find something in this mix that will satisfy even the most seasoned sweet tooth. Next time your social calendar requires that you to whip out a to-die-for chocolate dessert recipe, remember that we’ve got the formula to every rich chocolatey concoction you need right here. From Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake to Chocolate Silk Pie, these desserts are creamy, rich, decadent, and can be enjoyed year-round. We’ve got all the classics plus a few creative spins (have you ever added vegetables to your chocolate cake? Now’s your chance to try). After all, there is never such a thing as too much chocolate.
Mississippi Mud Cake
Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake
Coated in marshmallows and fudge, there's nothing not to love about this Mississippi Mud Cake.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Chocolate, pecans, and bourbon, all baked into an indulgent pie? You can sign us up.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Finished with flaky sea salt, these are not your average bake sale brownies.
Devil’s Food Cake
Recipe: Devil's Food Cake
Angel food cake just got a chocolate upgrade. It's devilishly good.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
We prefer to leave the sides of this cake unfrosted to show off the striking layers.
Peanut Butter Fingers
Recipe: Peanut Butter Fingers
These snacks can be easily packed up and taken on-the-go in lunch boxes or picnic baskets.
Fudge Cake
Recipe: Fudge Cake
This classic cake is one of our most-baked desserts of all time. Yes, it's that good.
Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours
Recipe: Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours
These elegant petit fours are the perfect bite-sized addition to any party spread.
Sweet Potato Brownies
Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies
A mashed sweet potato is hiding in these fudgy brownies.
Death by Chocolate
Recipe: Death by Chocolate
Dark chocolate cake meets milky chocolate pudding and fresh whipped cream in this tri-toned, scoopable dessert.
Cream Cheese Brownies
Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies
Dark chocolate brownies get a rich cream cheese swirl to make an all-star flavor combination.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Mousse Cake
Featuring chocolate cake, mousse, and ganache, this rich cake is a chocolate-lover's dream.
Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes
Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes
Two kinds of chocolate make an appearance in these cupcakes. They're called "ultimate" for a reason.
Reese's Cake
Recipe: Reese's Cake
Replicate the taste of everyone's favorite chocolate, nutty peanut butter cup candies in an equally induldent cake.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
Garnish your decadent chocolate bundt with edible flowers to bring fresh spring color to the dish.
Chocolate Trifle
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
Make this simple Chocolate Trifle the day before the party and get ready to field lots of compliments.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies
Topped with a golden-brown torched marshmallows, these cookies will be a favorite at the kids’ table.
Martina McBride’s Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Martina McBride’s Chocolate Cake
Everyone needs to have a good chocolate cake recipe tucked in the back pocket. This one also happens to be extra-easy.
Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Pure Southern perfection! Layers of moist German chocolate cake and sweet-and-nutty Coconut-Pecan Frosting will make this dessert an instant favorite.
Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake
Just more proof that your slow cooker really can do it all, including cook a cheesecake.
Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
Recipe: Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
The soda's subtle cherry flavor pairs wonderfully with the cake's combination of pecans and chocolate.
Chocolate Torte
Recipe: Chocolate Torte
Richer and more dense than chocolate cake, this Chocolate Torte packs a punch of cocoa flavor.
Coca Cola Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake
The unexpected addition of fizzy soda adds lightness to this fluffy chocolate cake.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Dusted in powdered sugar, these cookies boast a cracking texture and intense chocolate flavor.
Chocolate Silk Pie
Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie
This pie is smooth as silk and perfect for the warm months, because we all still need our chocolate fix when it's hot out.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
These aren't your average chocolate chip cookies. Brown butter takes the flavor to the next level, adding a slight savory tang to the dough.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
This stunning centerpiece-worthy cake is made of light, pillowy meringue layers.
Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Zucchini is the secret ingredient to keeping this cake extra-moist.
Cappuccino Swirl Bars
Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars
Chocolate and coffee join forces in these decadent bars to create a crave-worthy (and caffeinated) dessert.
Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars
These make-ahead bars are the perfect worry-free party treat.
Chocolate Peanut-Butter Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake
Chocolate and peanut butter are a tried-and-true combination, and they come together beautifully in this sheet cake.
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Recipe: Chocolate Covered Pretzels
A bowl of these elegant homemade Chocolate Covered Pretzels always graces our countertops.