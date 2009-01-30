100 of Our All-Time Favorite Chocolate Desserts

We Southerners are known for a few things: syrupy drawls, impeccable hospitality, and, of course, our skill for cooking comfort food—arguably our most charming attribute. And there is no food quite as comfort-packed as chocolate. Whether you—or your loved ones—prefer chocolate in form of fudge-drizzled ice cream, gooey bars and brownies, fluffy frosted cupcakes, or creamy custard, you’re sure to find something in this mix that will satisfy even the most seasoned sweet tooth. Next time your social calendar requires that you to whip out a to-die-for chocolate dessert recipe, remember that we’ve got the formula to every rich chocolatey concoction you need right here. From Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake to Chocolate Silk Pie, these desserts are creamy, rich, decadent, and can be enjoyed year-round. We’ve got all the classics plus a few creative spins (have you ever added vegetables to your chocolate cake? Now’s your chance to try). After all, there is never such a thing as too much chocolate.

1 of 100

Mississippi Mud Cake

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake

Coated in marshmallows and fudge, there's nothing not to love about this Mississippi Mud Cake.

2 of 100

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Pie

Chocolate, pecans, and bourbon, all baked into an indulgent pie? You can sign us up.

3 of 100

Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies

Finished with flaky sea salt, these are not your average bake sale brownies.

4 of 100

Devil’s Food Cake

Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Devil's Food Cake

Angel food cake just got a chocolate upgrade. It's devilishly good.

5 of 100

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

We prefer to leave the sides of this cake unfrosted to show off the striking layers.

6 of 100

Peanut Butter Fingers

Micah Leal

Recipe: Peanut Butter Fingers

These snacks can be easily packed up and taken on-the-go in lunch boxes or picnic baskets.

7 of 100

Fudge Cake

Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Fudge Cake

This classic cake is one of our most-baked desserts of all time. Yes, it's that good.

8 of 100

Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Almond Petit Fours

These elegant petit fours are the perfect bite-sized addition to any party spread.

9 of 100

Sweet Potato Brownies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Brownies

A mashed sweet potato is hiding in these fudgy brownies.

10 of 100

Death by Chocolate

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Death by Chocolate

Dark chocolate cake meets milky chocolate pudding and fresh whipped cream in this tri-toned, scoopable dessert.

11 of 100

Cream Cheese Brownies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies

Dark chocolate brownies get a rich cream cheese swirl to make an all-star flavor combination.

12 of 100

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Mousse Cake

Featuring chocolate cake, mousse, and ganache, this rich cake is a chocolate-lover's dream.

13 of 100

Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Southern Living

Recipe: Ultimate Chocolate Cupcakes

Two kinds of chocolate make an appearance in these cupcakes. They're called "ultimate" for a reason.

14 of 100

Reese's Cake

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Reese's Cake

Replicate the taste of everyone's favorite chocolate, nutty peanut butter cup candies in an equally induldent cake.

15 of 100

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

Garnish your decadent chocolate bundt with edible flowers to bring fresh spring color to the dish.

16 of 100

Chocolate Trifle

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Trifle

Make this simple Chocolate Trifle the day before the party and get ready to field lots of compliments.

17 of 100

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

Topped with a golden-brown torched marshmallows, these cookies will be a favorite at the kids’ table.

18 of 100

Martina McBride’s Chocolate Cake

OXMOOR HOUSE

Recipe: Martina McBride’s Chocolate Cake

Everyone needs to have a good chocolate cake recipe tucked in the back pocket. This one also happens to be extra-easy.

19 of 100

Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Pure Southern perfection! Layers of moist German chocolate cake and sweet-and-nutty Coconut-Pecan Frosting will make this dessert an instant favorite.

20 of 100

Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

INSTANT POT®

Recipe: Instant Pot Double Chocolate Cheesecake

Just more proof that your slow cooker really can do it all, including cook a cheesecake.

21 of 100

Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

The soda's subtle cherry flavor pairs wonderfully with the cake's combination of pecans and chocolate.

22 of 100

Chocolate Torte

Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Torte

Richer and more dense than chocolate cake, this Chocolate Torte packs a punch of cocoa flavor.

23 of 100

Coca Cola Chocolate Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake

The unexpected addition of fizzy soda adds lightness to this fluffy chocolate cake.

24 of 100

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Dusted in powdered sugar, these cookies boast a cracking texture and intense chocolate flavor.

25 of 100

Chocolate Silk Pie

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie

This pie is smooth as silk and perfect for the warm months, because we all still need our chocolate fix when it's hot out.

26 of 100

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

These aren't your average chocolate chip cookies. Brown butter takes the flavor to the next level, adding a slight savory tang to the dough.

27 of 100

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

This stunning centerpiece-worthy cake is made of light, pillowy meringue layers.

28 of 100

Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Zucchini is the secret ingredient to keeping this cake extra-moist.

29 of 100

Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cappuccino Swirl Bars

Chocolate and coffee join forces in these decadent bars to create a crave-worthy (and caffeinated) dessert.

30 of 100

Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter-Fudge Bars

These make-ahead bars are the perfect worry-free party treat.

31 of 100

Chocolate Peanut-Butter Cake

Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate and peanut butter are a tried-and-true combination, and they come together beautifully in this sheet cake.

32 of 100

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Covered Pretzels

A bowl of these elegant homemade Chocolate Covered Pretzels always graces our countertops.

33 of 100

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake