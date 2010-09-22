37 Sweet and Salty Caramel Dessert Recipes

Whether you pronounce it “car-mul” or “car-a-mel,” we can all agree on the fact that this sweet-and-salty sauce is irresistible. Caramel is a key component of some of our favorite fall desserts, but this versatile sauce can be used all year round. In the fall months, caramel pairs beautifully with seasonal ingredients like pumpkin, pecans, and cinnamon apples; a Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting is guaranteed to impress your guests. In the winter, we’re serving caramel alongside the warm holiday flavors of pear and gingerbread in a twist on the classic Upside-Down Cake. You can even incorporate caramel into refreshing summer desserts, like Tenntucky Cobbler, Salted Caramel-Pecan Milkshakes, or Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel. These decadent caramel recipes combine salty and sweet to add new dimensions to your favorite desserts. The sauce brings richness and warmth to moist cakes, delightfully sticky bread puddings, fruity or nutty pies, and smooth, creamy tarts.