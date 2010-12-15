14 Christmas Cake Recipes That Start With Cake Mix

Don't have enough time to bake a cake from scratch during the holidays? Or, not completely comfortable in the kitchen? You can still dazzle friends and family this holiday with a dessert made from some of our recipes that start with a box of cake mix. A luscious layer cake made from one of our enhanced, boxed cake recipes can still turn out as beautiful as a cake from scratch, and it can taste just as good. The secret is to add your own homemade touches to a boxed cake mix, so family and friends can't tell the difference. Sure, grandma says she can always spot a homemade cake from a boxed cake one, but these modified cake mix recipes are so good that even her keen palate won't be able to discern between the two. From a simple sugar-and-spice cake to slow-cooker rocky road chocolate cake, there will be no shame in your cake baking game after serving up a slice of one of our favorite, personalized cake mix recipes.