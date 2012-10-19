Festive Drinks for Christmas Brunch

The holidays are a great time to try out a new festive drink. Nothing says "convivial Christmas brunch" like offering guests a cocktail or two to go with their relaxed holiday meal. The good news is, most of our favorite holiday drinks can be made non-alcoholic so little ones don't have to miss out on the festive fun. We recommend mixing up a big batch of Rudolph's tipsy spritzer and letting guests serve themselves for easy Christmas morning cocktails. Holiday drinks, of course, should always include a warm option, and we love this sweet praline coffee to warm hands on a cold Christmas morning. We think that the ultimate Christmas morning cocktail is this spiked hot chocolate, which can, of course, be modified so small tipplers can partake in the festivities. Christmas morning cocktails can bring normal holiday festivities to next-level merry-making.

Rudolph's Tipsy Spritzer

When you need a festive holiday cocktail, look no further than this easy spritzer made with orange juice, lemon-lime soft drink, cherry juice, and vodka. If you want a non-alcoholic beverage, just leave out the vodka and add more orange juice or soft drink.

Mexican Hot Chocolate

From the kitchen of Georgia Johnson, Austin, Texas, thecomfortofcooking.com

"Simmered with a cinnamon stick, vanilla extract, and a touch of chili powder, this hot chocolate is amazingly fragrant and delicious with a dollop of whipped cream."

Mimosa Gelée

These may be made up to a day ahead. Keep tightly covered with plastic wrap, and garnish just before serving.

Sparkling Ginger-Orange Cocktails

This refreshing drink goes perfectly with your favorite brunch spread.

Citrus Sweet Tea

Pineapple, orange, lemon juice, and cloves help upgrade this Southern classic. Garnish with lemon slices for a memorable drink.

Capital Eggnog

Trim the tree and get in the holiday spirit with a cup of homemade Capital Eggnog. No other drink quite epitomizes the holidays like eggnog. Cheers!

Bloody Mary Punch

Instead of stirring all the ingredients together, serve optional shots of vodka on the side, and let your guests add it or not.

Praline Coffee

This enticing coffee treat featuring praline liqueur, brown sugar, and half-and-half will warm up even the coolest of holiday mornings.

Decadent Chai Latte

Chai is an Indian spiced tea. This rich version is a wonderful complement to a thick slice of Sweet Potato Pound Cake.

Bellini

Basil pairs well with fruits, making it a natural complement to the peach purée in this celebratory brunch beverage.

Hot Chocolate with Almond Liqueur

Serve hot chocolate with sugar cubes, chocolate chunks, candy-coated chocolate pieces, and biscotti.

Cinnamon-Orange Coffee

A tangy, aromatic blend of fruit and spices lends warmth to this citrus coffee. For an extra-special treat, top with Coffee Liqueur Crème and serve with Biscuit Beignets.

Champagne and Cranberries

Cranberries are an easy and festive way to dress up Champagne. Your guests will love watching the cranberries dance in the glass.

Rich 'n' Thick Hot Chocolate

Indulge in this luxurious treat after your meal, with a dollop of Marshmallow Whipped Cream for an extra bit of sweetness.

Hot Cider Nog

Apple cider combines with eggnog for a delicious holiday twist.

Bloody Mary Bar

Give just the right amount of kick to your holiday brunch with these perfectly seasoned cocktails.

