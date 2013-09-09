17 Bridal Accessories For An Unforgettable Southern Wedding

By Southern Living Editors
Credit: Elisa B Photography

A Southern wedding is an event that every Southern woman dreams of since their days of playing dress up—imagining the dream guy, planning floral arrangements, and collecting photos for their scrapbooks. Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life, so it’s important to have everything perfect, all the way down to your bridal accessories. It can be overwhelming, but we know the tried and true place to start—just like the wedding rhyme goes: something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. We take honor in bringing this tradition to life. Whether we wear Mama’s passed down wedding veil or start a new tradition of our own, we must have captivating accessories to match the occasion. We gathered the most-sought after bridal accessories from grandma’s vintage brooch to a personalized locket. Hold these items especially close to your heart on this unforgettable day.

1 of 17

Cameo Brooch

Credit: Elisa B Photography

Personalized bridal accessories can be a great way to make your wedding special. These unique accessories will be the perfect finishing touch to your bridal style.

Get the look: Cameo Brooch, $22.50, kohls.com

2 of 17

Grandmother's Pearls

Credit: Photo: Jen Fariello Photography

This Southern bride wore her grandmother's pearls, which had been restrung as a bracelet.

Get the look: Pearl Bracelet, $60, nordstrom.com

3 of 17

Floral Headband

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson, Iain Bagwell, Brian Francis

Add a fun embellishment to traditional wedding day attire with fetching accessories like this floral headpiece. 

Get the look: Floral Headpiece, $10, etsy.com

4 of 17

Something Blue

Credit: Photo: Julia Robbs, Our Labor of Love

Give your 'something blue' a stylish (and sassy) spin by sporting the bridal hue on a pair of embellished flats.

Get the look: Blue Satin Flats, $134.90, nordstrom.com

5 of 17

Silk Flower Hair Clip

Credit: Photo: Tec Petaja

Add a silk flower into your loose bun to dress things up.

Get the look: Gilded Mesh Flower Hair Clip, $150, davidsbridal.com

6 of 17

Blusher Veil

Credit: Photo: Tec Petaja

A traditional blusher veil brings an air of vintage romance to a bridal look.

Get the look: Blusher Veil, $29.95, davidsbridal.com

7 of 17

Antique Jewelry

Credit: Photo: Kate Headley

Fine jewelry or costume pieces can add sparkle to any bouquet. This one has a pearl brooch from the bride's grandmother attached to the collar.

Get the look: Crystal Pin, $38, nordstrom.com

8 of 17

Sewn-in Scripture

Credit: Photo: Melissa Schollaert Photography

Get a personal message or meaningful scripture sewn into your wedding dress or any other fabric accessory. 

Get the look: Sewn-in Details, $23, etsy.com

9 of 17

Bridal Hair Flower

Credit: Photo: Spindle Photography by Kelly Cummings

After the ceremony, trade your veil for a single gardenia blossom.

Get the look: Gardenia Bridal Accessory, $98; etsy.com

10 of 17

Vintage Birdcage Veil

Credit: Photo: Katie Stoops

Short birdcage veils are a popular choice for fashionable brides seeking a vintage look.

Get the look: Crystal-Dotted Birdcage Veil, $39.99, davidsbridal.com

11 of 17

Personalized Hanger

Credit: Photo: Ted Tucker

Wedding dresses are often photographed on the hanger, so why not have a pretty one? Personalize this one with up to 14 characters.

Get the look: Personalized Hanger, $25, lilafrancesdesigns.com

12 of 17

Vintage Key Brooch

Credit: Photo: A Bryan Photo

Get the "something old" look with a Victorian key brooch pinned your bouquet. 

Get the look: Vintage Key Brooch, $12, etsy.com

13 of 17

Monogrammed Textiles

Credit: Photo: Kate Headley

Follow an age-old, Southern tradition and personalize a handkerchief or ribbon with your new initials and wedding date. 

Get the look: Monogrammed Bouquet Wrap, $41, etsy.com

14 of 17

Festive Parasols

Credit: Photo: Alisa Lynn

Bright parasols in your wedding colors can provide shade for bridesmaids and a pop of fun for pictures. 

Get the look: Bridal Parasol, $24.99, amazon.com

15 of 17

Classic Family Heirlooms

Credit: Photo: A Bryan Photo

Added a meaningful touch to your wedding by carrying a family Bible down the aisle.

Get the look: Personalized Family Holy Bible, $59.99, personalizationbible.com

Get the look: Astera Earrings, $60, anthropologie.com

16 of 17

Personalized Photo Locket

Credit: Photo: Kate Headley

Honor the memory of special family members by displaying their photos in a locket that's casually pinned onto the stems of the flowers.

Get the look: Photo Locket, $29.95, amazon.com

17 of 17

Bride's Best Friend

Credit: Photo: Jamie Clayton

There's no accessory quite like your furry best friend. Dress your dog for the occasion with anything from a flower crown to a dapper doggy vest.

Get the look: Wedding Dog Vest, $19.95, amazon.com

