17 Bridal Accessories For An Unforgettable Southern Wedding
A Southern wedding is an event that every Southern woman dreams of since their days of playing dress up—imagining the dream guy, planning floral arrangements, and collecting photos for their scrapbooks. Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life, so it’s important to have everything perfect, all the way down to your bridal accessories. It can be overwhelming, but we know the tried and true place to start—just like the wedding rhyme goes: something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. We take honor in bringing this tradition to life. Whether we wear Mama’s passed down wedding veil or start a new tradition of our own, we must have captivating accessories to match the occasion. We gathered the most-sought after bridal accessories from grandma’s vintage brooch to a personalized locket. Hold these items especially close to your heart on this unforgettable day.
Cameo Brooch
Personalized bridal accessories can be a great way to make your wedding special. These unique accessories will be the perfect finishing touch to your bridal style.
Get the look: Cameo Brooch, $22.50, kohls.com
Grandmother's Pearls
This Southern bride wore her grandmother's pearls, which had been restrung as a bracelet.
Get the look: Pearl Bracelet, $60, nordstrom.com
Floral Headband
Add a fun embellishment to traditional wedding day attire with fetching accessories like this floral headpiece.
Get the look: Floral Headpiece, $10, etsy.com
Something Blue
Give your 'something blue' a stylish (and sassy) spin by sporting the bridal hue on a pair of embellished flats.
Get the look: Blue Satin Flats, $134.90, nordstrom.com
Silk Flower Hair Clip
Add a silk flower into your loose bun to dress things up.
Get the look: Gilded Mesh Flower Hair Clip, $150, davidsbridal.com
Blusher Veil
A traditional blusher veil brings an air of vintage romance to a bridal look.
Get the look: Blusher Veil, $29.95, davidsbridal.com
Antique Jewelry
Fine jewelry or costume pieces can add sparkle to any bouquet. This one has a pearl brooch from the bride's grandmother attached to the collar.
Get the look: Crystal Pin, $38, nordstrom.com
Sewn-in Scripture
Get a personal message or meaningful scripture sewn into your wedding dress or any other fabric accessory.
Get the look: Sewn-in Details, $23, etsy.com
Bridal Hair Flower
After the ceremony, trade your veil for a single gardenia blossom.
Get the look: Gardenia Bridal Accessory, $98; etsy.com
Vintage Birdcage Veil
Short birdcage veils are a popular choice for fashionable brides seeking a vintage look.
Get the look: Crystal-Dotted Birdcage Veil, $39.99, davidsbridal.com
Personalized Hanger
Wedding dresses are often photographed on the hanger, so why not have a pretty one? Personalize this one with up to 14 characters.
Get the look: Personalized Hanger, $25, lilafrancesdesigns.com
Vintage Key Brooch
Get the "something old" look with a Victorian key brooch pinned your bouquet.
Get the look: Vintage Key Brooch, $12, etsy.com
Monogrammed Textiles
Follow an age-old, Southern tradition and personalize a handkerchief or ribbon with your new initials and wedding date.
Get the look: Monogrammed Bouquet Wrap, $41, etsy.com
Festive Parasols
Bright parasols in your wedding colors can provide shade for bridesmaids and a pop of fun for pictures.
Get the look: Bridal Parasol, $24.99, amazon.com
Classic Family Heirlooms
Added a meaningful touch to your wedding by carrying a family Bible down the aisle.
Get the look: Personalized Family Holy Bible, $59.99, personalizationbible.com
Personalized Photo Locket
Honor the memory of special family members by displaying their photos in a locket that's casually pinned onto the stems of the flowers.
Get the look: Photo Locket, $29.95, amazon.com
Bride's Best Friend
There's no accessory quite like your furry best friend. Dress your dog for the occasion with anything from a flower crown to a dapper doggy vest.
Get the look: Wedding Dog Vest, $19.95, amazon.com