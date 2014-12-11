32 Black-Eyed Pea Recipes Southerners Will Love
Southerners know that on New Year's Day, it's time for black-eyed peas and collard greens. According to legendary Southern food researcher John Egerton's Southern Food: At Home, On the Road, In History, black-eyed peas are associated with a "mystical and mythical power to bring good luck." And we have plenty of black-eyed peas recipes, from Classic Hoppin' John to our Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham, that were made for starting a new year on a good note. But the Southern-favorite peas go so much further than your slow cooker on January 1. From salad to chili, black-eyed peas make the perfect addition to any recipe. Our Chicken Tortellini Salad or Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons will make an enviable lunch at the office. Instead of the usual Rotel dip, try our Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus or Southwestern Black-Eyed Pea Dip for this year's Super Bowl party. If you're looking for a fun new way to eat black-eyed peas, these comforting, easy recipes are the perfect place to start.
Hoppin' John Noodle Bowls
Serve straight from the stove, and let guests garnish their own bowls.
Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham
Spread the good fortune with this tasty dish, and don't forget to serve it with cornbread on the side.
Beef-and-Black-Eyed Pea Chili
You'll be pulling the cornbread fresh out of the skillet when you get the aroma of this Beef-and-Black-Eyed Pea Chili. Fill a Dutch oven with chili meat, sweet onion, black-eyed peas, beer, and more, and in under an hour you can be sitting down to a delicious bowl of chili. Serve it as it comes, or top it with jalapeño pepper slices, Cheddar cheese, or pico de gallo. However you enjoy it, you can't go wrong. So grab a spoon and enjoy this chili today.
Lucky Black-Eyed Pea Salad
Peppery watercress fills in for traditional greens, and fresh peaches, cilantro, and black-eyed peas add fresh flair.
Hoppin' John Stew with White Cheddar Cheese Grits
No New Year's Day is complete without Hoppin' John. Serve it atop white cheddar cheese grits and you've got a truly satisfying Southern dish.
Hoppin' John Cakes with Tomato-Jalapeño Gravy
We suggest cooking rice one to two days ahead of time so it has time to dry out.
Hoppin' John Salad
Try this fresh take on Hoppin' John with fresh mint, parsley, and jalapeño peppers. It's the perfect side for any summer dish.
Summer Hoppin' John Salad
A New Year's tradition, Hoppin' John is usually served hot, but this cool salad is perfect for a summer picnic or lunch, or as a side salad for grilled meats. Feel free to sub your favorite cooked whole grain instead of rice.
Chili-Roasted Black Eyed Peas
Roasting black-eyed peas gives them a crispy, dry texture that's perfect for snacking. Chili powder and cumin give the beans a flavor-packed coating that won't disappoint your guests.
Hoppin' John
In this version of Hoppin' John, grocery store shortcuts like jarred roasted red bell peppers and prepared salsa add major flavor without any extra time on your end.
Texas Caviar
This tailgate staple is one of our food editor's favorite sneakily healthy recipes to serve on game day.
Easy Black-Eyed Peas
This is a foolproof way to prepare black-eyed peas, whether you want to serve them as a side or a main dish over rice.
Chicken Tortellini Salad
Store-bought rotisserie chicken and refrigerated tortellini make for a quick lunch or dinner that can be prepped a day in advance.
Hoppin' John with Braised Oxtail
Chef Sheldon Simeon shared this updated Hoppin' John recipe with us, and it'll win you the Top Chef title in your family.
Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup
Try this new way to get your peas and greens on New Year's Day with the help of your Instant Pot.
Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip
We took the ingredients of Southern-favorite Texas Caviar and turned them into a warm, cheesy dip that's perfect for football parties.
Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage
There's nothing easier than a soup recipe that lets the slow cooker make dinner for you.
Black-Eyed Pea Fritter Sandwiches with Slaw
In this Southern spin on falafel, we swapped black-eyed peas for chickpeas, and you're going to love it.
Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers
This colorful vegetarian recipe makes for a delicious summer dinner or side dish with grilled steak, chicken, or fish.
Classic Hoppin' John
If you've never made Hoppin' John on New Year's Day before, this is definitely the recipe to start with.
Black-Eyed Pea Ranchero Sauce
Mississippi chef Nick Wallace created this flavorful sauce to pair with classic fried catfish.
Texas Caviar Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs and Texas Caviar are both mainstay Southern appetizers, so why not combine them into one crowd-pleasing bite?
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
This Southern-fied hummus recipe will be a hit with your friends during the Super Bowl.
Reunion Pea Casserole
This old-school casserole came our way in 1987, and we love revisiting every cheesy bite.
Hoppin' John Soup
This easy soup is the most comforting way to enjoy your peas and greens on New Year's Day.
Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad
This colorful vegetarian dish can be served as a side or a main with a grilled protein like chicken or shrimp.
Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas
This dump-and-go Instant Pot recipe couldn't be easier. Our Test Kitchen pros couldn't believe how well dried peas cook in this new favorite kitchen tool.
Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons
This classic salad recipe gets a Southern makeover with black-eyed peas and cornbread croutons.
Bulldog Caviar
This University of Georgia-inspired appetizer will be your new favorite tailgating recipe, even if you don't pull for the dawgs yourself.
Hoppin' John Parfaits
This mini appetizer is the cutest way to serve Hoppin' John to all your guests without any mess.
Black-eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip
This simple but flavorful dip recipe can be prepared up to 24 hours in advance, so it's a timesaver for busy hosts.
Spiced Chicken with Black-Eyed Peas and Rice
This easy dinner recipe is a great way to use up leftover rice.