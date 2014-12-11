32 Black-Eyed Pea Recipes Southerners Will Love

By Southern Living Editors Updated November 30, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Southerners know that on New Year's Day, it's time for black-eyed peas and collard greens. According to legendary Southern food researcher John Egerton's Southern Food: At Home, On the Road, In History, black-eyed peas are associated with a "mystical and mythical power to bring good luck." And we have plenty of black-eyed peas recipes, from Classic Hoppin' John to our Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham, that were made for starting a new year on a good note. But the Southern-favorite peas go so much further than your slow cooker on January 1. From salad to chili, black-eyed peas make the perfect addition to any recipe. Our Chicken Tortellini Salad or Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons will make an enviable lunch at the office. Instead of the usual Rotel dip, try our Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus or Southwestern Black-Eyed Pea Dip for this year's Super Bowl party. If you're looking for a fun new way to eat black-eyed peas, these comforting, easy recipes are the perfect place to start.

Start Slideshow

1 of 32

Hoppin' John Noodle Bowls

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Hoppin' John Noodle Bowls

Serve straight from the stove, and let guests garnish their own bowls.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 32

Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham

Spread the good fortune with this tasty dish, and don't forget to serve it with cornbread on the side.

3 of 32

Beef-and-Black-Eyed Pea Chili

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipes: Beef-and-Black-Eyed Pea Chili

You'll be pulling the cornbread fresh out of the skillet when you get the aroma of this Beef-and-Black-Eyed Pea Chili. Fill a Dutch oven with chili meat, sweet onion, black-eyed peas, beer, and more, and in under an hour you can be sitting down to a delicious bowl of chili. Serve it as it comes, or top it with jalapeño pepper slices, Cheddar cheese, or pico de gallo. However you enjoy it, you can't go wrong. So grab a spoon and enjoy this chili today.

Advertisement

4 of 32

Lucky Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lucky Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Peppery watercress fills in for traditional greens, and fresh peaches, cilantro, and black-eyed peas add fresh flair.

5 of 32

Hoppin' John Stew with White Cheddar Cheese Grits

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Hoppin' John Stew with White Cheddar Cheese Grits

 No New Year's Day is complete without Hoppin' John. Serve it atop white cheddar cheese grits and you've got a truly satisfying Southern dish.

6 of 32

Hoppin' John Cakes with Tomato-Jalapeño Gravy

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Hoppin' John Cakes with Tomato-Jalapeño Gravy

We suggest cooking rice one to two days ahead of time so it has time to dry out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 32

Hoppin' John Salad

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Hoppin' John Salad

Try this fresh take on Hoppin' John with fresh mint, parsley, and jalapeño peppers. It's the perfect side for any summer dish.

8 of 32

Summer Hoppin' John Salad

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Summer Hoppin' John Salad

A New Year's tradition, Hoppin' John is usually served hot, but this cool salad is perfect for a summer picnic or lunch, or as a side salad for grilled meats. Feel free to sub your favorite cooked whole grain instead of rice.

9 of 32

Chili-Roasted Black Eyed Peas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chili-Roasted Black Eyed Peas

Roasting black-eyed peas gives them a crispy, dry texture that's perfect for snacking. Chili powder and cumin give the beans a flavor-packed coating that won't disappoint your guests.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 32

Hoppin' John

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hoppin' John

In this version of Hoppin' John, grocery store shortcuts like jarred roasted red bell peppers and prepared salsa add major flavor without any extra time on your end.

11 of 32

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

This tailgate staple is one of our food editor's favorite sneakily healthy recipes to serve on game day.

12 of 32

Easy Black-Eyed Peas

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Easy Black-Eyed Peas

This is a foolproof way to prepare black-eyed peas, whether you want to serve them as a side or a main dish over rice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 32

Chicken Tortellini Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken Tortellini Salad

Store-bought rotisserie chicken and refrigerated tortellini make for a quick lunch or dinner that can be prepped a day in advance.

14 of 32

Hoppin' John with Braised Oxtail

Credit: Erin Kunkel; Styling: Melissa Padilla

Recipe: Hoppin' John with Braised Oxtail

Chef Sheldon Simeon shared this updated Hoppin' John recipe with us, and it'll win you the Top Chef title in your family.

15 of 32

Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

Try this new way to get your peas and greens on New Year's Day with the help of your Instant Pot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 32

Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christina Lane; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Southwest Black-Eyed Pea Dip

We took the ingredients of Southern-favorite Texas Caviar and turned them into a warm, cheesy dip that's perfect for football parties.

17 of 32

Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Peas-and-Greens Soup with Turkey Sausage

There's nothing easier than a soup recipe that lets the slow cooker make dinner for you.

18 of 32

Black-Eyed Pea Fritter Sandwiches with Slaw

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea Fritter Sandwiches with Slaw

In this Southern spin on falafel, we swapped black-eyed peas for chickpeas, and you're going to love it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 32

Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers

This colorful vegetarian recipe makes for a delicious summer dinner or side dish with grilled steak, chicken, or fish.

20 of 32

Classic Hoppin' John

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Classic Hoppin' John

If you've never made Hoppin' John on New Year's Day before, this is definitely the recipe to start with.

21 of 32

Black-Eyed Pea Ranchero Sauce

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea Ranchero Sauce

Mississippi chef Nick Wallace created this flavorful sauce to pair with classic fried catfish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 32

Texas Caviar Deviled Eggs

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Texas Caviar Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs and Texas Caviar are both mainstay Southern appetizers, so why not combine them into one crowd-pleasing bite?

23 of 32

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

This Southern-fied hummus recipe will be a hit with your friends during the Super Bowl.

24 of 32

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This old-school casserole came our way in 1987, and we love revisiting every cheesy bite.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 32

Hoppin' John Soup

Credit: Johnny Autry

Recipe: Hoppin' John Soup

This easy soup is the most comforting way to enjoy your peas and greens on New Year's Day.

26 of 32

Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kaye E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

This colorful vegetarian dish can be served as a side or a main with a grilled protein like chicken or shrimp.

27 of 32

Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Instant Pot Black-Eyed Peas

This dump-and-go Instant Pot recipe couldn't be easier. Our Test Kitchen pros couldn't believe how well dried peas cook in this new favorite kitchen tool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 32

Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

This classic salad recipe gets a Southern makeover with black-eyed peas and cornbread croutons.

29 of 32

Bulldog Caviar

Credit: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bulldog Caviar

This University of Georgia-inspired appetizer will be your new favorite tailgating recipe, even if you don't pull for the dawgs yourself.

30 of 32

Hoppin' John Parfaits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hoppin' John Parfaits

This mini appetizer is the cutest way to serve Hoppin' John to all your guests without any mess.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 32

Black-eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip

Credit: Beth Dreiling

Recipe: Black-eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip

This simple but flavorful dip recipe can be prepared up to 24 hours in advance, so it's a timesaver for busy hosts.

32 of 32

Spiced Chicken with Black-Eyed Peas and Rice

Credit: Randy Mayor; Melanie J. Clarke

Recipe: Spiced Chicken with Black-Eyed Peas and Rice

This easy dinner recipe is a great way to use up leftover rice.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors