Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out

Turkeys can take anywhere from three to five hours to cook, with unstuffed turkeys roasting quicker than stuffed birds. For example, an unstuffed 14- to 16-pound turkey takes about four hours to cook. A stuffed turkey of the same size roasts for about 15 minutes longer at four hours and 15 minutes. For moist meat, we recommend roasting your turkey slow and steady at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. The best way to tell if your bird is done is by using a meat thermometer, like this best-seller on Amazon. The internal temperature of the breast should be at about 160 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. Once you remove it and let it rest for about 20 minutes, the temperature will rise to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.