Here Are the Best Turkeys to Order for Thanksgiving Before They Sell Out
It's never too early to plan your Thanksgiving menu, especially with talk of food shortages, particularly turkeys under 16 pounds. If you usually brave the grocery store to buy your holiday bird, consider ordering your turkey online this year.
Thanksgiving dinner features a lot of food items you can buy pretty far in advance. Raw frozen turkeys stay good in the freezer for up to two years and cooked turkeys for about three months. For Southern side dishes and desserts, you can start grabbing frozen and non-perishable goods, such as canned pumpkin and frozen cranberries. Then, when the week of Thanksgiving rolls around, all you need to purchase is fresh produce.
Not sure where to buy your turkey online? Don't worry, we've done the research for you and highlighted the 11 best frozen and cooked turkeys you can order now that'll arrive in time for your Thanksgiving feast.
Best Turkeys for Thanksgiving 2021
- Best Overall: Hickory Farms Premium Turkey
- Best Barbecue Turkey: The Shed's Whole Smoked Turkey
- Best Turkey Breast: Rastelli's Turkey Breast Roast
- Best Oven-Roasted: Harry & David's Oven-Roasted Turkey
- Best Fried: Uncle Ray's Cajun Deep-Fried Turkey
- Best Cooked Turkey: Willie Bird's Pre-Brined Organic Turkey
- Best Stuffed Turkey: Hebert's Specialty Meats Turducken
- Best Variety: Harry & David's Sliced Ham and Turkey Sampler
- Best for Leftovers: Burgers' Smokehouse Turkey
- Best Complete Turkey Dinner: Harry & David's Create Your Own Feast
- Best Thanksgiving Meal Kit: HelloFresh's Thanksgiving Box
If you prefer to use your own seasoning, consider this 14- to 16-pound premium turkey from Hickory Farms. It's a raw frozen turkey that's ready to be thawed and dressed up however you like. Those who want their bird packed with flavor should check out this smoked turkey from Mississippi's The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint or this Cajun-style deep-fried turkey from Uncle Ray's in Dallas. But the ultimate stress-free Thanksgiving bird is Williams Sonoma's pre-brined cooked turkey, which ships fresh to your door on Thursday, November 25. Keeping scrolling to learn more about these delicious options.
Best Overall: Hickory Farms Premium Turkey
This whole turkey from Hickory Farms is the perfect holiday bird for cooks who want a blank canvas to work on. The plump bird weighs between 14 and 16 pounds, which provides around 10 servings. Reviewers said it's very juicy and tender, with one claiming it was "the moistest turkey" he had ever tasted. The turkey ships frozen, so allow time for it to thaw for about four days before your meal.
Best Barbecue Turkey: The Shed's Whole Smoked Turkey
This turkey is the epitome of fall thanks to its sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors. Louisiana barbecue joint The Shed slowly smokes the bird over pecan wood and seasons it with an award-winning rub, which is a blend of brown sugar and various spices. If that wasn't enough, the company also sends a packet of au jus to keep the turkey extra juicy while cooking. Best of all, this pre-cooked beauty takes less than an hour to heat in the oven.
Best Turkey Breast: Rastelli's Turkey Breast Roast
Sure, whole turkeys might be more traditional, but you tend to end up with bones and fatty sections that need to get tossed in the trash. If your family enjoys white breast meat, this oven-ready turkey roast from Rastelli's is an excellent alternative. It's topped with a Tuscan-style seasoning, which includes spices like garlic and red bell pepper. Love leftovers? The 7-pound roast provides between 24 and 36 servings.
Best Oven-Roasted: Harry & David's Oven-Roasted Turkey
Harry & David doesn't just sell fruit baskets and baked goods: It has an entire gourmet food shop where you can order succulent meats. This 10-pound oven-roasted turkey feeds about seven people, making it a great choice for smaller gatherings. Because the bird has already been cooked to perfection, all you have to do is heat the meat back up to a safe temperature of about 165 degrees Fahrenheit. "I've ordered this two times now, about to be three. Very consistent in good flavor and moistness," one reviewer wrote.
Best Fried: Uncle Ray's Cajun Deep-Fried Turkey
Uncle Ray's has been frying turkeys for more than 30 years, so it's fair to say your holiday bird is in good hands. Before deep-frying the meat, the company seasons the hand-selected turkeys with a Cajun-inspired family recipe. This spicy kick paired with a crispy golden crust equals pure bliss in every bite. The turkey ships frozen and needs to thaw in the fridge for 72 hours before heating it in the oven.
Best Cooked Turkey: Willie Bird's Pre-Brined Organic Turkey
Williams Sonoma is your one-stop shop for entertaining during the holidays. The high-end home store offers cooking essentials, bakeware, decor, and, most importantly, food. As a host, cooking the turkey for Thanksgiving certainly takes up most of your time and attention. Luckily, Williams Sonoma offers cooked turkeys that will arrive at your door on November 25. Both of these organic and pre-brined birds come chilled so you get to skip the thawing process.
Best Stuffed Turkey: Hebert's Specialty Meats Turducken
If you want something extra hearty, look no further than this tasty trifecta of meat. The Thanksgiving "Turducken" from Hebert's Specialty Meats is essentially a deboned turkey stuffed with boneless duck, chicken, and Cajun-style cornbread stuffing. It takes three days to thaw in the fridge and five hours to cook in the oven, but it's so worth it. This enormous piece of meat provides 25 servings.
Best Variety: Harry & David's Sliced Ham and Turkey Sampler
There are always a variety of Thanksgiving sides, so why not offer a few different meat options? This ham and turkey bundle from Harry & David includes a 2-pound spiral-sliced ham and a 2-pound spiral-sliced turkey breast, which all together feeds about six people. The boneless meats are easy to cook, slice, and eat.
Best for Leftovers: Burgers' Smokehouse Turkey
Ah, Thanksgiving leftovers! If you're a fan of turkey sandwiches and casseroles, consider ordering this 24- to 28-pound package of turkeys from Burgers' Smokehouse. You'll receive two 12- to 14-pound turkeys that provide enough meat for about 20 servings. Too much? There are seven other options to choose from, including an 8-pound turkey and one 12- to 14-pound bird.
Best Complete Turkey Dinner: Harry & David's Create Your Own Feast
Don't feel like cooking this year? Harry & David's $240 build your own Thanksgiving feast is a great deal. Providing between eight and 10 servings, the holiday dinner comes with one roasted turkey, one appetizer, two side dishes, and one dessert as well as cranberry sauce and gravy. Some of the standout sides include sundried tomato truffle mac and cheese, Gruyère garlic red mashed potatoes, and creamy Brussels sprouts with bacon. For dessert, pumpkin cheesecake is a must.
Best Thanksgiving Meal Kit: HelloFresh's Thanksgiving Box
HelloFresh launches its annual Thanksgiving meal kit on Monday, October 18, and it will be available for preorder until November 16 or while supplies last. This holiday box tends to sell out, so make sure to get yours as soon as you can. There are two options to choose from: A Traditional Turkey + Sides Box and a Beef Tenderloin + Sides Box. The turkey kit serves eight to 10 people while the beef option feeds between four and six guests. Both boxes come with apple ginger crisp for dessert. The best part? You don't have to be a HelloFresh member to buy this limited-time meal kit.
FAQs
When should I order Thanksgiving turkey?
Generally, you don't need to buy your turkey until about a week before Thanksgiving. However, between shipping delays and poultry shortages, planning ahead is key this holiday season. Grocery stores might not have the size or type of turkey you want, which is why we suggest ordering yours online today.
How much turkey per person should I have for Thanksgiving?
Estimate about 1.5 pounds of meat per person, taking into account that whole turkeys have extra weight from bones. For a party of 10, you should order at least a 15-pound whole turkey. For smaller crowds, you might want to try a turkey breast. A 4-pound breast provides about six to eight servings. Our recommendation? The bigger the better for those who love Thanksgiving leftovers.
How long does it take to thaw a turkey?
Allow one day of thawing for every 4 to 5 pounds. This means a 16-pound turkey takes about four days to thaw in the refrigerator. Before placing it in the oven, let the defrosted turkey rest at room temperature for at least an hour.
How long does it take to cook a turkey?
Turkeys can take anywhere from three to five hours to cook, with unstuffed turkeys roasting quicker than stuffed birds. For example, an unstuffed 14- to 16-pound turkey takes about four hours to cook. A stuffed turkey of the same size roasts for about 15 minutes longer at four hours and 15 minutes. For moist meat, we recommend roasting your turkey slow and steady at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. The best way to tell if your bird is done is by using a meat thermometer, like this best-seller on Amazon. The internal temperature of the breast should be at about 160 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. Once you remove it and let it rest for about 20 minutes, the temperature will rise to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.