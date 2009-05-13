30 Crazy-Good Fruit Cobbler Recipes You Can Enjoy All Year Long
As any Southerner will tell you, cobblers are simply delicious desserts. Often made with in-season fruit—from strawberries in the summertime to apples in the fall—these desserts can be tied to particular seasons, but we're here to tell you that fruit cobbler is a tasty treat all year long.
In fact, these 30 fruit cobbler recipes prove it is always cobbler season. From the warmth of our Winter Blackberry Cobbler to the luscious tastes of summer fruit in a Grilled Peach Cobbler or a Cakey Strawberry Cobbler, these cobbler recipes are sweet and savory, sensational and sophisticated. You'll also be amazed by how simple it is to enjoy these cobblers. Our Test Kitchen meant it when they named our "Easy" Peach Cobbler. Another important point? These recipes can be tweaked to fit your lifestyle, whether you're looking for a gluten-free iteration (try the Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler) or a dish that fits into your busy schedule (hello, Easy Blackberry Cobbler or Insta Pot Peach Cobbler).
So select your favorite fruits, from berries to apples and everything in between, and enjoy the flavors of the season with any—or even all—of these amazing fruit cobbler recipes.
Easy Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Peach Cobbler
You know those go-to recipes that every Southern baker has memorized, and that can be whipped up in a moment's notice? Whether it's a quick supper or a sweet dessert, every Southern chef keeps a tried-and-true reservoir of readily available recipes on standby. Let this be your go-to peach cobbler.
Berry Cobbler
Recipe: Berry Cobbler
We have great news: You can make a fruity, delicious cobbler in your slow cooker with no effort. Four cups of raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries go a long way in this oh-so-easy cobbler.
Bluberry-Orange-Ginger Cobbler
Recipe: Blueberry-Orange-Ginger Cobbler
A hint of orange zest and grated ginger combine with one of summer's favorite fruits for a deeply flavorful and aromatic filling. This quick recipe serves a blend of blueberries, a hint of orange zest, and grated ginger for a deeply flavorful and aromatic filling in individual ramekins.
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Store-bought pie crust just can't compare to this simple, puffed topping that will turn your strawberry cobbler into a cake-like treat. Have a hull of blueberries or blackberries on hand? Almost any type of berry works wonders in this type of cobbler.
Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Recipe: Deep-Dish Berry Cobbler
Salute berry season with a Southern cobbler with a depth of flavor. The only way to pack it all in? A deep-dish of course. Add a lattice woven from store-bought pie dough and guests will never guess how easy this dessert was to pull together.
TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler Sundaes
Recipe: TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler Sundaes
Savor blackberry season with this home-style family favorite summertime dessert–TennTucky Blackberry Cobbler. In this family recipe, juicy blackberries are held together with cornstarch and sugar to form a crispy, rich filling. The secret to the cobbler's summertime freshness is a sour-cream infused batter that crisps upon baking. Layer in ice cream, caramel sauce, and the slated pecans for a cobbler upgrade.
Strawberry Cobbler
Recipe: Strawberry Cobbler
Dreaming of new ways to put a fridge full of strawberries to work? Look no further. This simple recipes turns two quarts of strawberries into a after-supper star. Like most of our warm summer cobblers, it's best served à la mode.
Classic Apple Cobbler
Recipe: Classic Apple Cobbler
Top with ice cream for an indulgent treat you can enjoy year-round. Two types of apples, brown sugar, and cinnamon send this indulgent dessert over the top.
Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler
Expecting a guest with food sensitivities? That doesn't mean you can't serve a classic. In this recipe, the traditional blend of cooked peaches and sugar combines is topped with a crust made from gluten-free flour mix that bakes up with almost the same texture as your traditional cobbler.
Bisquick Topped Blueberry Cobbler
Recipe: Bisquick Topped Blueberry Cobbler
You can use Bisquick or a simple homemade drop biscuit, whichever you prefer.
Fresh Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler
What could be a more perfect ending to a summertime meal than easy peach cobbler? The topping can made from pantry ingredients you have on hand and peaches can easily be substituted with any fruit you have depending on the time of year.
Mini Berry Cobblers
Recipe: Mini Berry Cobblers
These individual desserts use a mixture of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries, and they're just the right size for a petite pastry-and-berry bite. Make them in miniature cast-iron skillets for the ultimate Southern spin.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel
Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler with Praline-Pecan Streusel
Is there anything better than a fresh peach cobbler topped with cold ice cream? You'd best make that call after you taste this summertime cobbler with blackberries. And can we brag about the praline-pecan streusel? It takes this fruit cobbler from delicious to absolutely over-the-top. We promise that your guests will go nuts over this crispy, nutty topping. The filling, made by simmering fresh slices of peaches coated in sugar and nutmeg, and stirring in fresh blackberries, carries the flavors of summer right into your oven. Instead of traditional vanilla ice cream, try topping this recipe with rich homemade Mascarpone Cream.
Grilled Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Grilled Peach Cobbler
Once you make this grilled version of our favorite peach cobbler, you will never even consider lighting your grill without throwing a few peaches on it again. Sweetened with sugar and butter and flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg, the peaches caramelize over a hot grill for the perfect crispy, sugary cobbler insides. Topped with dollops of sweet biscuit crust, this summertime peach cobbler does not disappoint. Serve with creamy vanilla ice cream for an extra-sweet touch.
Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
Recipe: Apple-Cherry Cobbler with Pinwheel Biscuits
What could possibly make apple cobbler even tastier? Baking the cobbler dough using one of our all-time favorite sweet pinwheel biscuit recipes. Here, buttery biscuit dough is rolled with almonds and brown sugar and bakes into a pretty pinwheel crust. Top with chopped candied almonds and a dollop of sweetened whipped cream for a summertime dessert that you'll be licking from the pan.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Looking for a party-perfect treat that's a cut above the classic fruit-filled cobbler? Consider it found. Blackberries add the perfect element of tart to a standard peach cobbler, while toffee-glazed pecan pieces add a streusel-like crunch to the tops of these bakery-level bars. A heavy dash of bourbon keeps these sugary bars from becoming overly sweet, although you can omit it if you'd like. These upgraded summer dessert cobbler bars are a perfect go-to recipe for summer cookouts and gatherings.
Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes
Recipe: Blueberry Cobbler with Sugared Star Shortcakes
Impress guests with this festive, fruity summer cobbler; they'll have no idea how easy it was to make. Flaky star pastries, blue raspberries, and whipped cream combine to create a perfectly patriotic Fourth of July cobbler. Simply cut stars out of refrigerated biscuit dough and fill with a four-ingredient warm blueberry mixture, sweetened with sugar and flavored with tart lemon juice and a touch of almond extract. Garnish the patriotic puff pastry with sweetened whipped cream and sparkling sugar for a star spangled dessert that kids and adults will love. To modify this dessert for any occasion, simply use a different cookie cutter shape.
Berry Cobbler with Pecan Sandie Streusel
Recipe: Berry Cobbler with Pecan Sandie Streusel
Pack this cobbler to the brim with any combination of berries you can get your hands on. This dish gets bonus points for the deliciously Southern finish made of a nutty, pecan streusel.
Winter Blackberry Cobbler
Recipe: Winter Blackberry Cobbler
This delicious blackberry cobbler deserves to be made year-round. If you can't get your hands on fresh blackberries, frozen berries produce the same juicy and tart taste. The flaky, homemade lattice crust is made so with shortening.
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler with Cream Cheese Ice Cream
Recipe: Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
Bubbling with buttery sweet blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries, this pretty red velvet cobbler is perfect for any summertime party. Top with a heaping scoop of Cream Cheese Ice Cream for a luscious way to cool down on a hot day.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler
In less than an hour, you can serve up this simply divine dessert that's bursting with juicy blackberries in a light, buttery crust. All you need are fresh berries and just 5 more ingredients.
Blackberry Cobbler
Recipe: Blackberry Cobbler
For a substantial filling, select blackberries for your next fruit cobbler. Blackberries are a bit firmer than other berries, helping them to hold their shape when baked. Here, we're created the perfect berry-to-biscuit ratio, though it can only get better with a scoop of ice cream.
Banana Bread Cobbler
Recipe: Banana Bread Cobbler
A crunchy, sugary streusel topping finishes off this winning cobbler combination of sweet bread and sliced bananas. This unique banana cobbler is a perfect way to use up your ripe bananas in a crowd-pleasing dessert.
Apple Butter Cobbler With Drop Biscuits
Recipe: Apple Butter Cobbler With Drop Biscuits
Did you know cobbler can be topped with biscuits? Well, now you do! This recipe is topped with canned biscuits (hello, easy to make), brown butter—and, while optional, whipped cream or ice cream.
Insta Pot Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Insta Pot Peach Cobbler
Love your Insta pot? Throw in some ripe peaches and follow this recipe because it's sure to be your new favorite, easy-to-make dessert. The final touch: a fresh scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Cherry Cobbler
Recipe: Cherry Cobbler
Cherries don't have to be tart—especially when they're mixed with lemon, sugar, and cooked down to perfection in this yummy cobbler.
Peach Blueberry Cobbler
Recipe: Peach Blueberry Cobbler
Why have one when you can have both. This recipe combines two favorite cobblers—peach and blueberry—for an unexpected but welcome twist on the traditional.
Strawberry Cobbler
Recipe: Strawberry Cobbler
Strawberry cobbler may be a summertime classic but we love this sweet treat any time of year. With just 15 minutes of prep time and less than 10 ingredients, it's no surprise why.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler
There's nothing more Southern than a baked summer dessert that puts the spotlight on pecans and peaches. This dessert is complete with several layers of piecrust and peach filling, making it as indulgent as it is scrumptious.
Patchwork Cobbler
Recipe: Patchwork Cobbler
Topped with squares of sugar-crusted pastry, this cobbler shows off our favorite summer fruits in a rich, just-sweet-enough-filling. One of our best-ever summer cobbler recipes, this patchwork cobbler is loaded with ripe plums, blueberries, and peaches. The juicy, sweet flavor shines through a delicious homemade butter crust that's worth the added effort (although if you're in a pinch, store-bought crust will also deliver tasty results). Make sure that you follow the recipe and use ice-cold milk, as this helps the crust bake into flaky, bite-sized patchwork pieces. Top with sparkling sugar for a rustic and irresistible homemade finish.