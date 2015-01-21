25 Heavenly Chocolate Cakes To Make For Any Occasion
Calling all chocolate lovers. If you needed another reason to eat more chocolate—we've gathered a list of our most beloved cake recipes. We're convinced chocolate tastes heavenly on its own, but it reaches the irresistible factor when accompanying another tasty ingredient, such as strawberry, peanut butter, caramel, and more. There are so many types of chocolate cake, from the Classic Pound Cake to a dairy-free Chocolate Coconut Pavlova Cake to a birthday-worthy Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, these treats are made for anyone who loves a decadent dessert. No matter the occasion, these chocolatey treats are sure to impress. Our 25 chocolate cake recipes will be the perfect sweet ending to your menu.
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
Rich chocolate and sweet strawberry come together to create a blissful cake.
Classic Chocolate Pound Cake
Our pound cake of choice is this classic chocolate beauty.
Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake
This showstopping cake will impress any guest and the best part is that it's dairy and gluten-free.
Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake
If you've never known the glory of a mayonnaise cake, you're in for a treat! The staple ingredient yields an ultra-moist crumb and keeps the sugar from taking over your taste buds.
Texas Skillet Cake Recipe
This delicious and moist chocolate cake comes together in a skillet. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
If you're looking to amaze a crowd yet short on time, make this stunning Chocolate Bundt Cake.
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream
Chocolate fudge cake is pressed together with homemade caramel frosting to create this irresistible cake.
Chocolate Cobbler
Dessert is calling—spoil yourself with this ooey gooey chocolate treat.
Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Recipe
Our secret ingredient when it comes to baking the cake of your dreams? The delightful addition of Coca-Cola.
Chocolate Torte
Chocolate takes center stage in this deeply rich Chocolate Torte.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
This is not your ordinary mousse cake. This flavorful cake has three chocolate layers: a moist chocolate cake, thick chocolate mousse, and a decadent chocolate ganache finish.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake
All of your favorite store-bought sweets are packed into this luscious Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake.
Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake Recipe
Half chocolate cake and half lemon curd, this hybrid cake satisfies everyone's cravings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
This delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake is a cause for celebration itself—no birthday parties required.
Chocolate Eclair Cake
With a mixture of bittersweet chocolate and a creamy filling, this cake is the perfect addition to any gathering.
Little Layer Chocolate Cake
Whip up this special Layered Chocolate Cake for an unforgettable birthday celebration, adjust the layers depending on the age.
Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake Recipe
This sweet chocolate cake is perfect alongside a cup of hot coffee.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake Recipe
Indulgent chocolate and sweet caramel come together to create the birthday cake of our dreams.
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection. It's indulgent and, we admit, so much fun to eat and serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you'll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won't be able to resist a second slice. Go for it. We won't tell.
Mama's German Chocolate Cake
Bake a cake that would make mama proud. German chocolate cakes are known for being rich and indulgent, so enjoy a slice with a glass of milk.
Chocolate-Zucchini Cake
Adding freshly grated zucchini to the batter yields luxuriously dense, moist results.
Buttermilk-Chocolate Cake Recipe
This cake is anything but ordinary, chocolate and buttermilk come together to create a tender and light treat.
Fudge Cake Recipe
In charge of dessert at the next neighborhood gathering? Bring this irresistible make-and-take cake.
Mississippi Mud Cake
Ranking as one of our favorite Southern cakes, this chocolate masterpiece is unforgettable.
Chocolate-Praline Cake
Each bite delights with rich chocolate ganache and sweet praline frosting.