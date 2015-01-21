25 Heavenly Chocolate Cakes To Make For Any Occasion

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Calling all chocolate lovers. If you needed another reason to eat more chocolate—we've gathered a list of our most beloved cake recipes. We're convinced chocolate tastes heavenly on its own, but it reaches the irresistible factor when accompanying another tasty ingredient, such as strawberry, peanut butter, caramel, and more. There are so many types of chocolate cake, from the Classic Pound Cake to a dairy-free Chocolate Coconut Pavlova Cake to a birthday-worthy Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, these treats are made for anyone who loves a decadent dessert. No matter the occasion, these chocolatey treats are sure to impress. Our 25 chocolate cake recipes will be the perfect sweet ending to your menu. 

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Rich chocolate and sweet strawberry come together to create a blissful cake. 

Classic Chocolate Pound Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Classic Chocolate Pound Cake

Our pound cake of choice is this classic chocolate beauty.

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

This showstopping cake will impress any guest and the best part is that it's dairy and gluten-free.

Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Chocolate-Mayonnaise Cake

If you've never known the glory of a mayonnaise cake, you're in for a treat! The staple ingredient yields an ultra-moist crumb and keeps the sugar from taking over your taste buds.

Texas Skillet Cake Recipe

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Texas Skillet Cake Recipe

This delicious and moist chocolate cake comes together in a skillet. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

If you're looking to amaze a crowd yet short on time, make this stunning Chocolate Bundt Cake.

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Caramel Buttercream

Chocolate fudge cake is pressed together with homemade caramel frosting to create this irresistible cake.

Chocolate Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chocolate Cobbler

Dessert is calling—spoil yourself with this ooey gooey chocolate treat.

Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Recipe

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Recipe

Our secret ingredient when it comes to baking the cake of your dreams? The delightful addition of Coca-Cola.

Chocolate Torte

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Torte

Chocolate takes center stage in this deeply rich Chocolate Torte.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Mousse Cake

This is not your ordinary mousse cake. This flavorful cake has three chocolate layers: a moist chocolate cake, thick chocolate mousse, and a decadent chocolate ganache finish.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake

All of your favorite store-bought sweets are packed into this luscious Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake.

Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake Recipe

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake Recipe

Half chocolate cake and half lemon curd, this hybrid cake satisfies everyone's cravings.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

This delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake is a cause for celebration itself—no birthday parties required.

Chocolate Eclair Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Eclair Cake

With a mixture of bittersweet chocolate and a creamy filling, this cake is the perfect addition to any gathering.

Little Layer Chocolate Cake

Recipe: Little Layer Chocolate Cake

Whip up this special Layered Chocolate Cake for an unforgettable birthday celebration, adjust the layers depending on the age.

Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake Recipe

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Latte Cake Recipe

This sweet chocolate cake is perfect alongside a cup of hot coffee.

Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake Recipe

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake Recipe

Indulgent chocolate and sweet caramel come together to create the birthday cake of our dreams.

Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

We took the traditional pound cake recipe and raised it a stunning, triple-chocolate twist. This cake means business. A duo of glazes—one creamy chocolate, the other subtle buttermilk—comes together atop this dreamy confection. It's indulgent and, we admit, so much fun to eat and serve. Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you'll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won't be able to resist a second slice. Go for it. We won't tell.

Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mama's German Chocolate Cake

Bake a cake that would make mama proud. German chocolate cakes are known for being rich and indulgent, so enjoy a slice with a glass of milk.

Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Zucchini Cake

Adding freshly grated zucchini to the batter yields luxuriously dense, moist results. 

Buttermilk-Chocolate Cake Recipe

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas: Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk-Chocolate Cake Recipe

This cake is anything but ordinary, chocolate and buttermilk come together to create a tender and light treat.

Fudge Cake Recipe

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Fudge Cake Recipe

In charge of dessert at the next neighborhood gathering? Bring this irresistible make-and-take cake.

Mississippi Mud Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Mississippi Mud Cake

Ranking as one of our favorite Southern cakes, this chocolate masterpiece is unforgettable.

Chocolate-Praline Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Praline Cake

Each bite delights with rich chocolate ganache and sweet praline frosting.

By Southern Living Editors