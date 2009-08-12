100 Crisp & Juicy Apple Recipes
Fall’s favorite fruit teams up with a little sugar and spice for a Southern roll call of irresistible treats–from caramel apple muffins to pecan pie cobbler. Apples are a scrumptious fall fruit, and nothing is better on a cool autumn evening than a delicious, warm dessert. Here are more than a hundred apple recipes—more than one for every day of the season—apple pies, apple puffs, apple cakes, apple fantans, and more. These apple recipes each share a passion for this fabulous fruit. Enjoy a Caramel Apple Coffee Cake with a cup of your favorite brew, or try a Blackberry-Apple Pie. If you prefer your apples on the side, Roasted Apple and Parsnips, or Marian’s Apple Fennel Salad, would be mouthwatering apple recipes to try. However you slice it, these apple recipes have just the right appeal.
Crisp & Juicy Apple Recipes
Caramel Apple Cake
Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake
This cake is topped with sauteed apple slices and drizzled in a delicious Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce.
Apple Bread Pudding
Recipe: Apple Bread Pudding
Serve this family-style from a baking dish, or divide with a 3-inch round cutter for an elegant presentation. Top it all off with Sautéed Apples and a drizzle of Apple Brandy Crème Anglaise for a spectacular finish.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with the other crust and bake.
Watch: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Easy Apple Butter
Recipe: Easy Apple Butter
This spread is autumn's sweetest sensation, stealing the show as a condiment and lending rich flavor to some our favorite fall recipes.
Test Kitchen Tip: Use a wooden spoon to draw a line through the apple butter on the bottom of the pot; if the line holds for 5 seconds before the apple butter merges back together, it's finished cooking.
Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Recipe: Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Buttery rich layers of tender cake and caramelized apples add up to one sweet combo. The secret to the crisp, flaky crust? Baking in a cast-iron skillet on a lower oven rack.
Cooking Video: Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake
This cake is down-home delicious and so easy you won't believe you started from scratch.
Caramel Apple Dip
Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip
A sugary spin on a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.
Fresh Apple Cake
Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake
Thinly sliced apples create rich, moist layers of fruit within the cake. Frost it with Browned-Butter Frosting (pictured), Dark Chocolate Frosting, or Cream Cheese Frosting.
Apple, Lemon, and Gin Shandy
Recipe: Apple, Lemon, and Gin Shandy
This refreshing, citrusy drink goes from kitchen to cooler with ease.
Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples
Recipe: Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples
Feed the gang with one large 5- to 6-pound bird or two smaller ones. To achieve golden brown skin, first roast at high heat, then turn the oven temperature down to cook the chicken through. Serve with sweet potatoes and apples for a perfect finish.
Caramel Apple Topping
Recipe: Caramel Apple Topping
Serve warm over cakes, ice cream, or brownies for a decadent dessert.
Fried Apple Biscuit
Recipe: Fried Apple Biscuit
Thyme-Scented Fried Apples and pancetta piled high on a Sweet Potato Biscuit make an out-of-this-world combination!
Apple Hello Dolly Bars
Recipe: Apple Hello Dolly Bars
Everyone loves the chocolate, coconut, and pecan layers of Hello Dolly Bars. But throw in a layer of chopped Granny Smiths and people will rave!
Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake
Recipe: Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake
This buttery mixture of pecans, brown sugar, and tart Granny Smiths makes for an irresistible treat.
Caramel-Apple Muffins
Recipe: Caramel-Apple Muffins
Sautéed apple slices baked beneath the batter turn these special muffins into miniature apple upside-down cakes. The same recipe also makes two luscious loaves of apple bread – perfect for fall picnics and tailgating.
Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Recipe: Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
This bread pudding is from New Orleans chef Leah Chase, the queen of Creole cuisine. And yes, it does call for 5 tablespoons of vanilla extract!
Cinnamon Apples
Recipe: Cinnamon Apples
Nice and versatile, these sweet apples are delicious served over ice cream or pound cake but also taste great alone.
Candy Apples
Recipe: Candy Apples
Starting with packaged caramel apple wraps make these tasty apples eerily easy to make and a fun project to do with the kids.
Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
Recipe: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
This one-pan dish is as impressive as it is easy to make. Once you complete this hearty dish of savory apples and whipped cream, you’ll also finish with a side and a sauce all-in-one. The Granny Smith apples add sweet notes to the otherwise savory flavor profile, and pull richness from the bourbon. Out of bourbon? Just use scotch or whiskey as a replacement. When you stir in the liquor into the hot sauce, you’ll immediately see the alcohol evaporate from the pan. Be sure to brown the chops well so they'll give the mustardy pan sauce deep flavor.
Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans
Recipe: Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans
This seasonal salad is bursting with flavor thanks to an absolutely dazzling vinaigrette and a bevy autumnal spices and ingredients.
Apple and Pear Crisp
Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp
If you’re looking for the perfect recipe to herald in the fall season, consider it found. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.
Apple Stack Cake
Recipe: Apple Stack Cake
This rustic cake is best after it has “cured” for a few days. Store in a cool (not cold) dark place to give the filling and layers a chance to fully meld. The result is divine.
Apple Bread
Recipe: Apple Bread
This not-too-sweet quick bread has a subtle flavor that makes it a prime offering for more than just dessert. Serve it up for breakfast or as a comforting snack any time of day.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie
Bourbon-infused raisins, apricot preserves, pecans, cinnamon, and nutmeg take your favorite apple pie to new heights.
Apple Butter
Recipe: Apple Butter
Our six-ingredient slow cooker apple butter is a fall staple. Just make sure you’re up and at ‘em—it’ll take a full 10 hours to cook.
Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
Recipe: Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits
This recipe calls for a staggering four pounds of apples. That’s right, two pound of Granny Smith and two pounds of Honeycrisp or Gala. Trust us, the harvest will be put to good use.
Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze
Recipe: Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze
What could possibly make our Apple-Butter Doughnuts even better? How about glazing them with Salted-Caramel sauce? Yep, that'll do it.
Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
Recipe: Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread
So you made a big batch of our Slow-Cooker Apple Butter and now you don’t know what to do with it? Whip up this seasonal quick bread. You won’t be disappointed.
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
If you like to swap your pound cake recipe for the season, we’ve got quite the autumnal option for you. This one calls for our Slow-Cooker Apple Butter and a Caramel Frosting that will rival Memaw’s.
Apple Cider Doughnuts
Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts
The best part of these doughnuts is under hot debate. Is it the fluffy, cakey center or the sweet,