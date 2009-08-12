100 Crisp & Juicy Apple Recipes

Jennifer Davick

Fall’s favorite fruit teams up with a little sugar and spice for a Southern roll call of irresistible treats–from caramel apple muffins to pecan pie cobbler. Apples are a scrumptious fall fruit, and nothing is better on a cool autumn evening than a delicious, warm dessert. Here are more than a hundred apple recipes—more than one for every day of the season—apple pies, apple puffs, apple cakes, apple fantans, and more. These apple recipes each share a passion for this fabulous fruit. Enjoy a Caramel Apple Coffee Cake with a cup of your favorite brew, or try a Blackberry-Apple Pie. If you prefer your apples on the side, Roasted Apple and Parsnips, or Marian’s Apple Fennel Salad, would be mouthwatering apple recipes to try. However you slice it, these apple recipes have just the right appeal.

Crisp & Juicy Apple Recipes

Caramel Apple Cake

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Cake

This cake is topped with sauteed apple slices and drizzled in a delicious Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce.

Apple Bread Pudding

Helen Norman

Recipe: Apple Bread Pudding

Serve this family-style from a baking dish, or divide with a 3-inch round cutter for an elegant presentation. Top it all off with Sautéed Apples and a drizzle of Apple Brandy Crème Anglaise for a spectacular finish.

Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Making an apple pie has never been so easy. Simply toss apples, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and spoon over a refrigerated pie crust in the cast-iron skillet. Top with the other crust and bake.

Watch: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Easy Apple Butter

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Apple Butter

This spread is autumn's sweetest sensation, stealing the show as a condiment and lending rich flavor to some our favorite fall recipes.

Test Kitchen Tip: Use a wooden spoon to draw a line through the apple butter on the bottom of the pot; if the line holds for 5 seconds before the apple butter merges back together, it's finished cooking.

Caramel Apple Blondie Pie

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Caramel Apple Blondie Pie

Buttery rich layers of tender cake and caramelized apples add up to one sweet combo. The secret to the crisp, flaky crust? Baking in a cast-iron skillet on a lower oven rack.

Cooking Video: Caramel Apple Blondie Pie

Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Coffee Cake

This cake is down-home delicious and so easy you won't believe you started from scratch.

Caramel Apple Dip

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Dip

A sugary spin on a cream cheese classic with a crisp bruléed topping.

Fresh Apple Cake

Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Fresh Apple Cake

Thinly sliced apples create rich, moist layers of fruit within the cake. Frost it with Browned-Butter Frosting (pictured), Dark Chocolate Frosting, or Cream Cheese Frosting.

Apple, Lemon, and Gin Shandy

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Apple, Lemon, and Gin Shandy

This refreshing, citrusy drink goes from kitchen to cooler with ease.

Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Roast Chicken with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

Feed the gang with one large 5- to 6-pound bird or two smaller ones. To achieve golden brown skin, first roast at high heat, then turn the oven temperature down to cook the chicken through. Serve with sweet potatoes and apples for a perfect finish.

Caramel Apple Topping

Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Caramel Apple Topping

Serve warm over cakes, ice cream, or brownies for a decadent dessert.

Fried Apple Biscuit

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fried Apple Biscuit

Thyme-Scented Fried Apples and pancetta piled high on a Sweet Potato Biscuit make an out-of-this-world combination!

Apple Hello Dolly Bars

Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Apple Hello Dolly Bars

Everyone loves the chocolate, coconut, and pecan layers of Hello Dolly Bars. But throw in a layer of chopped Granny Smiths and people will rave!

Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Upside-Down Caramelized Apple Cake

This buttery mixture of pecans, brown sugar, and tart Granny Smiths makes for an irresistible treat.

Caramel-Apple Muffins

Southern Living

Recipe: Caramel-Apple Muffins

Sautéed apple slices baked beneath the batter turn these special muffins into miniature apple upside-down cakes. The same recipe also makes two luscious loaves of apple bread – perfect for fall picnics and tailgating.

Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

This bread pudding is from New Orleans chef Leah Chase, the queen of Creole cuisine. And yes, it does call for 5 tablespoons of vanilla extract!

Cinnamon Apples

Recipe: Cinnamon Apples

Nice and versatile, these sweet apples are delicious served over ice cream or pound cake but also taste great alone.

Candy Apples

Southern Living

Recipe: Candy Apples

Starting with packaged caramel apple wraps make these tasty apples eerily easy to make and a fun project to do with the kids.

Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Skillet Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

This one-pan dish is as impressive as it is easy to make. Once you complete this hearty dish of savory apples and whipped cream, you’ll also finish with a side and a sauce all-in-one. The Granny Smith apples add sweet notes to the otherwise savory flavor profile, and pull richness from the bourbon. Out of bourbon? Just use scotch or whiskey as a replacement. When you stir in the liquor into the hot sauce, you’ll immediately see the alcohol evaporate from the pan. Be sure to brown the chops well so they'll give the mustardy pan sauce deep flavor.

Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans

Sheri Giblin

Recipe: Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans

This seasonal salad is bursting with flavor thanks to an absolutely dazzling vinaigrette and a bevy autumnal spices and ingredients.

Apple and Pear Crisp

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

If you’re looking for the perfect recipe to herald in the fall season, consider it found. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon.

Apple Stack Cake

Photo: Victor Protasi; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

This rustic cake is best after it has “cured” for a few days. Store in a cool (not cold) dark place to give the filling and layers a chance to fully meld. The result is divine.

Apple Bread

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Bread

This not-too-sweet quick bread has a subtle flavor that makes it a prime offering for more than just dessert. Serve it up for breakfast or as a comforting snack any time of day.

Apple-Bourbon Pie

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Apple-Bourbon Pie

Bourbon-infused raisins, apricot preserves, pecans, cinnamon, and nutmeg take your favorite apple pie to new heights.

Apple Butter

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Apple Butter

Our six-ingredient slow cooker apple butter is a fall staple. Just make sure you’re up and at ‘em—it’ll take a full 10 hours to cook.

Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Cobbler with Drop Biscuits

This recipe calls for a staggering four pounds of apples. That’s right, two pound of Granny Smith and two pounds of Honeycrisp or Gala. Trust us, the harvest will be put to good use.

Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Doughnuts with Salted-Caramel Glaze

What could possibly make our Apple-Butter Doughnuts even better? How about glazing them with Salted-Caramel sauce? Yep, that'll do it.

Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter-Pecan Quick Bread

So you made a big batch of our Slow-Cooker Apple Butter and now you don’t know what to do with it? Whip up this seasonal quick bread. You won’t be disappointed.

Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting

If you like to swap your pound cake recipe for the season, we’ve got quite the autumnal option for you. This one calls for our Slow-Cooker Apple Butter and a Caramel Frosting that will rival Memaw’s.

Apple Cider Doughnuts

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Cider Doughnuts

