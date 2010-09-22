60 Festive Wreath Ideas for Windows, Doors, and More
Use Bold Color
A bright red instantly brings Christmas cheer to any front door. This simple berry wreath adds the perfect festive touch.
Mix Materials
Why choose just one? The combination of magnolia leaves and greenery create an inviting front door display.
Ornament Wreath
Here's a shiny way to welcome guests. Pick ornaments with colors that will best complement your entry.
Create Contrast
Select a wreath that pops. Here, a ring of white berries pops against the maroon background.
Classic Magnolia Wreath
Dress up natural magnolia leaves with a cheery holiday ribbon.
Add Accessories
Bring pizzazz to seasonal greenery. A pretty bow and coordinating ornaments are the perfect pairing.
Gather Supplies
Customize your wreath based on what you have in your own backyard. Pinecones, berries, and pine needles come together to create a personal yet seasonal display.
Use Seasonal Flowers
Create an elegant greeting for guests with fresh blooms. Choose flowers that coordinate with the color scheme of your home.
The Dapper Deer
Start with cypress clippings stuffed into a chicken wire wreath form. Then cut the wreath in half with wire clippers to place over the deer's head. Wire it back together, and cover the cut area with a bow. Finish the look with ball ornaments strung from the antlers.
As a Centerpiece
Give the hanging wreath a break, and incorporate one into your table setting. Here, we spruced up a boxwood wreath with succulents, eucalyptus sprigs, and gold ribbon and placed a grouping of mismatched green candles in the center. If guests are coming, add a few fresh white tulips to the wreath with florist water picks and light the candles. Because this is a low arrangement, dinner-party conversations will flow easily all night.
An Organic Arrangement
Using three different kinds of moss from a crafts store and some florist U-pins, attach the them to a florist foam or plastic foam wreath form. Vary the mosses while pinning for an authentic garden-like feel. At the bottom, secure a spray of fresh berries and pine from the yard. Then place a homemade bow off-center for a more casual appearance.
A Modern Look
For a cheery retro style, start with a grapevine wreath (we painted ours white) and hot-glue classic round Christmas ornaments in a single color but different shades and sizes. When gluing, adhere the balls to both the wreath and one another for extra hold. Although this wreath makes a big statement, it's lightweight enough to be hung from a stick-on hook.
Double Stack
This presentation elevates pre-made grocery-store wreaths. They hang from fishing line that runs over the top of the door. Then, striped ribbon trails the fishing line. This allows the wreaths to move a bit, giving them a striking, free-hanging look. Sprays of fresh bay leaves, seeded eucalyptus, and large gray berzillia berries add tone-on-tone interest and texture.
A Traditional Style
Every home needs a touch of red and green during the holidays. This year, we freshened the typical motif with a shapely wreath made from real Granny Smith apples wired to a florist foam wreath form with florist picks. Red hypericum berries and bay leaves fill out the rest of the wreath. The apples do make this wreath weighty, so hang it from a sturdy nail.
Pinecone Wreath
Position large pinecones, with the tips facing outward, in a tight ring around a grapevine wreath, and then attach the cones with florist wire. Nestle pieces of garland and smaller pinecones between the large cones to hide empty spots and create a lush look. Hang the wreath with wide satin ribbon, and add a bow for a pop of color.
Try a Two-Piece Wreath
Consider using a two-piece wreath to adorn a double-door entry. Start with a wreath that has a sturdy base so it will hold its shape. We used a fresh evergreen here, but a grapevine wreath will work just as well. Cut the wreath in half lengthwise with sturdy wire clippers. Use florist wire to attach evergreen clippings, fruits, and ribbons. Securely hang half of the wreath on each door so the two meet in the center when the doors are closed.
Go Ahead, Be Indecisive!
These lovely floral wreaths hang from a piece of conduit covered with ribbon. Leave the conduit up for the rest of the year for an easy to rearrange display of artwork. This is a great solution for wallpapered rooms where it would be difficult to patch nail holes.
Artistic Expression
Treat your wreath like a masterpiece by hanging it within a large frame.
Purchase and Personalize
To save time, purchase ready-made evergreen wreaths and attach your favorite decorative materials with wire.
Colonial Christmas
Give your holiday a nostalgic feel by using wreaths embellished with colorful fresh or dried natural materials. Plants such as holly, magnolia, mistletoe, pine, ivy, and fir were common in the 18th century. Use them as a base for a more authentic look.
Acorn Wreath
Dress up your dining chairs for the season. Collect small acorns, nuts, and other items from the yard and attach them to a wreath form that is wrapped in a chocolate brown ribbon. Glue the wreath to a bed of magnolia leaves. Use an elegant bow to attach it to the back of a chair.
Wintry Wreath
You can dress a standard wreath in white Christmas fashion as quick as you can say “St. Nick.” All you need to get a decorator look is an inexpensive evergreen wreath, available at garden stores and tree lots, and a can of white flocking spray. Take the project outside to ensure you don’t “dust” the unintended, and then let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.
Naturally Beautiful
This moss-wrapped wreath looks like the handiwork of fairies, and most of the materials are right outside your door. Simply attach moss, lichens, acorns, and other natural materials to a straw wreath form using a hot glue gun.
Everlasting Color
Dried floral wreaths are pieces that are not only seasonally appropriate, but they also can be enjoyed all year-round.
One for Every Window
Even the most basic of wreaths can create a strong visual statement when you use multiples. These plain wreaths are simply adorned with a bow and hung with a ribbon in each window to create a stunning holiday display.
Chile Weather
Spice up your decor with wreaths made out of bright, ornamental chiles. Use a single color of chiles for a more modern, monochromatic look, or mix up the colors for added drama.
Double the Drama
Try hanging a wreath on a mirror. The reflection adds depth and interest.
A Cheery Trio
Groups of three decorative elements can help unify a space. Here, a grouping of smaller wreaths are hung above the mantel instead of one large one. While they are uniform in size, a mix of materials and textures gives a more interesting look.
Nature's Silver
Make a living wreath with a naturally silver sheen using frost-resistant dusty miller. See the step-by-step instructions.
Don't Forget the Kitchen
The kitchen is where you spend most of your time during the holiday season. Spruce it up by hanging a wreath (or two) in the window. Stack two different kinds of wreaths together and hang with a single ribbon for an easy, layered look.
Napkin Ring Wreath
Use small-scale wreaths to decorate your table. Simply tie tiny grapevine rings to napkins using a pretty, color-coordinated ribbon.