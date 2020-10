Wreaths are true signs of the season. These beautiful pieces of Christmas decor always add cheer and make guests feel at home for the holidays . Here, our editors share their ideas for choosing and using festive wreaths to decorate in December. Whether on your front door , windows, or inside your home, wreaths can be traditional or modern; they can be made of evergreen branches, succulents, or anything in between. For a dramatic display, try hanging a stack of two or three, or let one adorn a mirror. The Southern Living editors even suggest considering alternative shapes for added intrigue. From squares to a horseshoe to snowy pinecones, use wreaths to show off your creativity. Simply think of the splendor of the holiday, and let your Christmas wreaths reflect the joy in your heart.