45 Fresh Spring Desserts That Will Delight All Season
These delightful sweets are a tasteful final touch for your spring celebration. Springtime is full of color and wonderful scents, and it isn’t just the flowers (although florals do inspire some of our favorite spring desserts). In addition to the fragrant roses, the spring season is full of fresh fruit and berries—accordingly, these gorgeous spring desserts are all about seasonal fruit. Make sure your sweet tooth is satisfied with everything from fudgy Bundt cakes to cupcakes for a crowd.
Each of these spring dessert recipes is great for sharing with family, friends, and neighbors. For a new twist on a classic, try the Key Lime Pound Cake; Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting are perfect for sharing. Many of these recipes are inspired by our favorite spring beverages, from our Strawberry-Lemonade Cake to our Sweet Tea Bundt (of course, you’ll have to serve this with a glass of Mama’s signature sweet tea). And don’t forget about the Easter desserts!
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
You can assemble this glorious cake up to two days ahead; store at room temp. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. The sweet-tart Strawberry-Lemonade Jam and Strawberry Frosting make for a delicious finish.
Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.
Classic Coconut Cake
Look for packaged coconut shavings in your grocer's natural foods section.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
If you’re looking for a springtime recipe that will really steal the show, this two-layered Lemon Raspberry Cake has elegance written all over it.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This sinfully sweet dessert is the perfect blend of fresh bananas, creamy cheesecake, and crunchy vanilla wafers.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Dress up traditional pound cake with a little lime zest and a homemade Key lime glaze for a deliciously tropical dessert.
Chocolate-Strawberry Cake
This sweet-as-can-be stunner is essentially a chocolate-covered strawberry in layer cake form.
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's baked in a 13- x 9-inch pan and spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.
Easter Cookies
Try this Easter dessert with a simple five-ingredient dough that can be made up to three days ahead and stored in the fridge.
The Ultimate Carrot Cake
Truly our best-ever carrot cake recipe, make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home.
Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown
This cake abides by our #1 spring baking philosophy: Keep it simple and fresh (and when in doubt, add flowers).
Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Overestimated the amount of chocolate eggs your family could actually consume? Make use of the spares as cupcake toppers.
Classic Strawberry Shortcake
With juicy strawberries spooned over sweet and tender biscuits, old-fashioned strawberry shortcakes are the perfect dessert. If the berries are very sweet, decrease the sugar to suit your taste.
Easter Egg Cookies
Decorating these cute pastel cookies a great activity for the kids on the afternoon of Easter.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.
Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
Spring marks the start of porch-sitting season across the South, and we’re celebrating with this Sweet Tea Bundt Cake.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Candied pineapple adds a touch of whimsy to these fan-favorite cupcakes.
Coconut Pound Cake
Bring a bit of tropical flair to the BBQ with this lightened-up pound cake.
Mixed Citrus Bars
Use orange, grapefruit, or lime to give classic lemon bars a refresh.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
If your warm childhood days were spent enjoying cool slices of icebox cake, this strawberry version of the well-loved treat will trigger a welcome wave of nostalgia.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
Combining the two icings gives this cake an extra-special finish.
Fried Bananas Foster
Serve this fried sweet treat over butter pecan ice cream and top with caramel rum sauce.
Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Fresh strawberries and lime zest top off this delicious and easy slab pie.
Lemon Bar Cake
Make this luscious lemon dessert in the slow cooker. Serve it warm or let it cool.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
In the spring, we’re all about the light, fruity desserts, but sometimes you just can’t resist a nice, fluffy chocolate Bundt.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Bright lemon blueberry glaze makes this dessert a showstopper every time.
Rose Petal Cupcakes
The best way to jazz up any simple vanilla cupcakes? Add rose petals.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Make the most of that fresh spring produce and bake up a batch of these Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Not only is this cake visually stunning, but it bakes in a sheet pan, ensuring it’ll feed a crowd.
Blueberry Mini Cheesecakes
If you put a handful of blueberries in your cheesecake, that makes it healthy, right?
Mini Confetti Cake
These little cakes are so elegant, your guests will never expect that they were actually cut from one big sheet cake.