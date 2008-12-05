66 Heavenly Holiday Desserts That Will Wow the Entire Family
No Southern table is complete without these holiday dessert recipes from our Test Kitchen. Of course when it comes to Christmas desserts, we're known for our Big White Cakes, but we also have charming cheesecakes, crowd-pleasing pound cakes, and layer cakes from coconut to gingerbread with buttermilk frosting. If you're looking for holiday desserts that stop the show, look no further than our Praline Cream-Beignet Tower or Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle. We also have you covered on holiday desserts that we like to call "easy wows." They're perfect for toting to a cookie swap or holiday party, from Ambrosia Streusel Bars to Layered Eggnog Blondies. These fabulous holiday dessert recipes taste divine and will absolutely dazzle on your Christmas dessert table. Prepare to impress!
Snowy Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Buttercream
If you want a Christmas dessert that's Southern Living cover-worthy, top this classic white cake with our homemade Cake Ball Ornaments.
Christmas Tree Brownies
These brownies have the soft texture you crave, but the best part is decorating them with the family.
Chocolate Peppermint Cake
Southerners know that mayonnaise is the secret to the best chocolate cake, and this layer cake starts with it.
Bourbon Ball Tart
If you want to have the most fun dessert on the sideboard, bring this one that tops chocolate ganache with festive bourbon balls.
Peppermint Divinity
Since the South's hot, humid climate can extend well into winter, be sure to check the weather and pick a dry, sunny day as your "divinity day" to make this old-fashioned treat.
Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting
If you're on the hunt for a showstopping finale for your Christmas celebration, consider it found. Our December 2021 cover star, boasts four layers of eggnog cake, homemade buttercream frosting, and piles of sweet present cookies.
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Each element of this cake can be made ahead, so you can just decorate and serve the day of your gathering.
Buche de Noel
It's a labor of love, but if you've never made a classic yule log cake for the holidays, this is the year to try.
Best-Ever Brownies
This recipe from Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all Host Ivy Odom yields two pans of gooey, fudgy perfection. We recommend keeping at least one batch on hand for drop-in holiday guests.
Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cookies
Chocolate cookie dough rolled in sparkling sugar with peppermint filling makes for a Christmas treat that's almost too pretty to eat.
Spiked Eggnog Bundt Cake
Calling all eggnog lovers! You've got to make this pretty Bundt. A tip from the Test Kitchen: For the most tender crumb, don't overmix the wet and dry ingredients; stop stirring just after they are blended.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Instead of drinking your eggnog this Christmas, serve it on a cake plate.
Christmas Fudge
Every Christmas gathering needs a cake plate stacked high with perfect pieces of fudge.
Gingerbread Cake with Buttermilk Frosting
Warm spices and molasses blend beautifully with tangy buttermilk frosting.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
Since this festive recipe makes four and a half dozen bars, you'll have plenty to share with the neighbors.
Best White Cake
Forget sprinkles or store-bought decorations, bake your own cake topper with our Gingerbread Cookies.
White Christmas Pavlovas
There's no prettier way to end a meal than with a fluffy pavlova. The mini portions are perfect for easy serving.
Old-Fashioned Gingerbread
This year, we could use a little homemade comfort, and this old-school gingerbread recipe is like a hug in a pan.
Red Velvet Brownies
Brownies get dressed up for Christmas with red velvet and snowy cream cheese frosting.
Cherry-Spice Cake Trifle
Thaw Holiday Spice Cake layers and prepare the recipe through Step 3. Assemble trifle in the morning, and refrigerate. Remove 1 hour before serving.
Praline Cream-Beignet Tower
Make the praline filling and dough up to two days ahead.
Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle
Effortless to pull off? Check. Tastes better the longer it sits? Check. Make this beauty up to one day before company arrives.
Coconut-Pecan Truffles
We've found your go-to giftable treat for the holiday season. These eight-ingredient truffles look just as pretty in a cookie tin as they do on a gold platter.
Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake
Don't worry if your cheesecake cracks; the light and fluffy layer of whipped cream will cover it.
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Creamy red velvet cheesecake, soft white cake, and layers of tangy cream cheese frosting? Somebody pinch us.
Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
Allow plenty of time to make fillings, and immediately assemble stacks. You can chill the assembled stacks up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Pecan-Cranberry Shortbread
Making shortbread with melted butter skips the wait for it to soften.
Red Velvet Fudge
If you like red velvet cake, you'll love this fudge.
White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream
Top this cake with Sugar-Coated Orange Slices and Sparkling Cherries.
Ambrosia Streusel Bars with Shortbread Crust
Use the foil as a handle to remove the cooled batch from the pan for easy slicing.
White Cake with Cranberry Filling and Orange Buttercream
This cake will be the star of your holiday meal. Your guests will be begging for the recipe.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Trifle
Top this rich trifle with a sprinkle of chocolate curls.
Layered Eggnog Blondies
These treats have a split personality: 1 part blondie, 1 part eggnog cheesecake. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container up to one week.
Banana Brownie Sticky Toffee Puddings
Any remaining sauce makes a great topping for ice cream.
Coconut Snowballs
If the melted white chocolate is too firm after it is heated, stir in about 1/4 tsp. coconut oil.
Banana Pudding Trifle
This classic English layered pudding dessert goes Southern with banana pudding and bourbon-soaked vanilla wafers.
Sugar-and-Spice Cake
Make a classic white cake for Christmas this year. This recipe starts with boxed mix, then adds a few key ingredients to make the end result light, fluffy, and totally delicious.
Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake
We replicated the flavor profile of Mexican chocolate using semisweet chocolate and cinnamon. If you prefer to use Mexican chocolate, look for it with the hot drink mixes or on the Hispanic food aisle. This moist pound cake is equally delicious without the Mexican Chocolate Sauce.
Coconut Pudding
Try unsweetened coconut flakes for a not-too-sweet topping.
Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
Let this elegant chocolate cheesecake be the centerpiece of your holiday tablescape featuring a gorgeous White Chocolate Snowflake in the center.
Red Velvet Soufflés with Whipped Sour Cream
These snazzy red velvet soufflés are not only eye catching, but drool-worthy desserts that will dazzle any holiday table.
Buttermilk-Chocolate Cake
If you really want to impress the crowd with your baking skills, top this soft chocolate cake with our Magnolia Flowers or Camellia Flowers.
Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding
We turned one of winter's favorite cocktails into an ultra-decadent dessert that will make your house smell amazing.
Hot Chocolate Brownies
Rich, gooey brownies topped with a layer of homemade marshmallows—sounds like we just found your next baking project.
White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
Who knew a petal-shaped cookie cutter could create such a stunning holiday cake topper?
Red Velvet-Raspberry Tiramisù Trifle
Since this merry and bright trifle can chill for up to 24 hours before serving, it's an ideal make-ahead dessert to save you time this holiday season.
Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cake
These single-serving cakes ensure nobody is fighting over the last slice this Christmas.
Red Velvet Peppermint Cake
We can't think of a more festive combination than red velvet and peppermint.
Old-Fashioned Trifle
If you're celebrating Christmas with an adults-only dinner party, try this tipsy trifle. Whiskey-soaked pound cake and tipsy cherries meet a rich custard and whipped cream.
Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
If you've never tried ermine frosting, you'll love this vintage frosting recipe for all your future Christmas cakes.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
This boozy dessert is a year-round delight, but it's definitely festive enough for Christmas.
Coffee Baba au Rhum
With this beautiful dessert, you have a great excuse to make it ahead: It tastes even better after a day or so when the flavors have fully melded.
Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
Sprinkle haters need not apply! With colorful sprinkles included in the dough and added to the icing that's sandwiched between the two-bite treats, these Christmas cookies are ready to party.
Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake
Not only is the praline topping a picturesque touch, but it takes the flavor of this cheesecake over the top.
Spice Cake with Cranberry Filling
Surprise everyone when you cut this snowy white cake open to reveal a sweet cranberry filling.
Gingerbread Cake Roll with Eggnog Cream
This spice cake is a great make-ahead option for your holiday feast, and a snowy topping of powdered sugar makes for beautiful presentation.
Red Velvet Madeleines
This recipe makes two dozen, so you can leave a pretty madeleine on every plate.
Christmas Pudding
Bring this British dessert over the pond and start a new family tradition this year.
Chocolate-Gingerbread-Toffee Cake
One Test Kitchen Professional said this cake "tastes like all the wonderful flavors that come tumbling from a stocking: milk chocolate Santas, gingerbread men, and buttery toffee candy."