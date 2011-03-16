30 Traditional Easter Dinner Recipes That'll Wow Your Crowd

Recipe: Rack of Lamb with Carrot Salad

Rack of lamb is actually pretty simple if you remember three main points:

1. Seasoning only with salt and pepper, instead of marinating, lets the flavor of the lamb come through.

2.Put the lamb fat side down in a smoking hot skillet and leave it alone for a minute until it's brown. Then flip it and let it brown; then flip it again. This crisps up the fat and gives a nice brown exterior while preventing the edges from overcooking in the oven.

3. Baking lamb at 300° keeps the meat from tightening up so that it comes out very tender. Putting the lamb on a wire rack allows the hot air to circulate around the lamb.