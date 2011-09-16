35 Easy Pumpkin Recipes Full of Fall Flavor
Pumpkin may be a classic at Thanksgiving, but with these pumpkin recipes you can enjoy the fabulous flavor year-round. While people usually think of pumpkin pie—and you can enjoy Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever, which is one of our canned pumpkin recipes—these recipes also show you how appetizing pumpkin can be in a soup, in a quick bread, as a tart, or in many other scrumptious ways. While our roundup is full of many delicious desserts, Pumpkin and Winter Squash Gratin, Peanut-Pumpkin Stew, and Turkey Pumpkin Chili are all pumpkin recipes that can bring the deliciousness of pumpkin to the dinner table. Canned pumpkin recipes like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins and Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits also will have you hankering to serve pumpkin at breakfast. So enjoy our best pumpkin recipes and let the sweet—or savory—taste of pumpkin be a part of every meal.
Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin
One look at this autumnal casserole and you'll be ready to dive right in. Layers of pumpkin, butternut squash, and potatoes are baked in a rich, cheesy sauce until meltingly tender. The crispy topping of breadcrumbs, parsley, and thyme (all coated in butter, of course) takes it over the edge.
Recipe: Southern Pumpkin Pie by Back in the Day Bakery
This old-fashioned pumpkin pie from Cheryl Day's Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia is the ultimate holiday dessert. Its richly spiced filling and tender yet crisp crust is sure to earn you a round of applause. Day adds a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to her pie crust to make it "just so dang flaky."
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies
These cookies utilize both actual pumpkin and pumpkin spice to achieve the perfect moistness and flavor. The recipe is a a riff on a classic snickerdoodle cookie, but soft and velvety. These cookies are delicious unadorned, but can also benefit from a layer of cream cheese frosting.
Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake
Only 10 minutes of active time is needed for this incredibly easy approach to the classic dump cake. We make the equivalent of a pumpkin pie filling, whisking in half-and-half, brown sugar, traditional spices, and eggs. Then, just as you'd imagine, we dump a package of yellow cake mix across the filling and pour over some melted butter that soaks into the cake mix as it bakes.
Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake
This mess-free recipe is made in a springform pan, which is sure to cut your clean-up in half. The single-layer cake is as moist as a velvety piece of pumpkin bread, with tangy cream cheese frosting and a salty pumpkin seed crumble. The toppings make for a sweet and salty slice that's nearly irresistible.
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies
This bite-sized treat is sure to keep the buffet line moving, even if they loop back around for seconds. The crusts are baked in a muffin tin, filled with pie filling, and topped with a spoon of whipped cream. Use our Single Crust Pie Pastry Dough or save time with a storebought crust.
Recipe: Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter
These sweet and savory little clouds pair perfectly with honey butter spread. Pumpkin puree gives the biscuits a pretty orange hue and fall flavor. Serve these slightly sweet biscuits with salty country ham.
Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you're looking for a thin and crispy cookie, this isn't it. Thick and cakey? We've got you covered. Every mouthful is a bite of almost-melted chocolate, moist pumpkin, and spicy cinnamon.
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
This gorgeous layer cake by New Orleans-based cookbook author and food blogger Joy Wilson has ribbons of caramel swirled in the cream cheese frosting. The slightly tangy cake batter also incorporates buttermilk to offset the sweetness. You just can't pass this one up.
Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Of all of our Thanksgiving dessert recipes, this might just be the easiest one yet. Buttermilk gives it extra creaminess and a tangy twist. For a crisp crust (no more soggy bottom!), use a metal pie pan and prebake your crust with pie weights.
Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Combine your favorite Thanksgiving desserts into one delicious cheesecake. Start with a graham cracker and pecan crust, then mix a simple and delicious pumpkin-cheesecake filling. A sweet praline topping sends this dessert over the edge.
Recipe: Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread
This rich and flavorful bread requires no yeast. Cook full-size loaves or make mini loaves to share with friends. A slice of this bread and a mug of beer sounds like just the thing.
Recipe: Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce
Use our Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread recipe to make this flavorful fall dessert. Cube the bread and combine with eggs, milk, and cream for a rich bread pudding. Then add Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce for a sweet topping that's so good.
Recipe: Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
This light and airy pumpkin pie is fluffed up and topped with toasted coconut. Make and refrigerate without the topping a day ahead. Whip and add the topping just before serving.
Recipe: Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
These hearty muffins incorporate canned pumpkin, chopped pecans, and dried cranberries. Top them with our Pumpkin Pie Streusel for extra spice and crunch. You can make this recipe using a muffin pan or loaf pan.
Recipe: Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie
With a moist, crumbly crust and a decadent, creamy filling, it's hard to say no to seconds of this pie. The graham cracker, gingersnap, and pecan crust is coated with a layer of melted chocolate. The pudding-like pumpkin filling is chilled, not baked.
Recipe: Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake
This cake is a gorgeous combination of pumpkin batter, cream cheese batter, pecan-praline filling, and spiced whipped cream. The wintry white frosting can be dressed up with candies, cookies, and fruits. You're welcome.
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
Begin with a toasted pecan crust, layer with cream cheese and a classic pumpkin filling, and then gild the lily with a creamy meringue. The cream cheese layer includes orange zest for a bit of zing. See our tips on making a successful meringue.
Recipe: Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings
This pumpkin bread pudding is perfect for dessert on a chilly evening. The caramel-pecan sauce sends the sweetness over the top. Make one large dish, or serve it in perfectly portioned ramekins for company.
Recipe: Pumpkin Crisp
This recipe requires just three steps: Mix base ingredients, sprinkle cakey layer on top, and bake. Easy recipe, moist cake, sweet pumpkin, and crunchy pecans—what's not to love? Top with whipped cream and nutmeg, if you don't scarf it down first.
Recipe: Pumpkin Cobbler
This mix between a pie and cake is topped with pecan-buttermilk biscuits. You don't have to worry about your pie crust cracking, yet you get the same incredible warm, spicy flavors. Bake in a 13x9 dish and take it anywhere.
Recipe: Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal
This oatmeal is packed with nutrients and perfect for a snack any time of day. The pumpkin, coconut cream, and toasted coconut all meld together to make a moist, cake-like texture. If you want to transform the dish into dessert, simply top with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Recipe: Turkey Pumpkin Chili
You'll be shocked at how rich this recipe can be despite coming together in just 30 minutes. This light and healthy chili recipe uses fire-roasted crushed tomatoes and canned pumpkin for a sumptuous thickness and a touch of sweetness. Serve with chips, sour cream, cilantro, and shredded cheese.
Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
To make these whoopie pies, bake soft pumpkin cookies full of harvest flavor. Whip up a cinnamon-cream cheese filling, and sandwich between two cookies. These tasty treats can be eaten immediately or refrigerated for up to four days.
Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Your guests will love these delectable, bite-size treats. You will too, as they require just 15 minutes of baking. Use maple syrup to deepen the flavor of the whipped-cream topping.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Brighten up a dreary fall morning with Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. In this recipe, the pumpkin and pie spice flavors are subtle, not overwhelming. Substitute yogurt and whole grains if you're looking for a more wholesome version.
Recipe: Peanut-Pumpkin Stew with Hominy
This hearty vegetarian stew is from Ashleigh Shanti, the chef behind Benne on Eagle. After the extra step of roasting a pumpkin, the stew comes together quickly. Blanced raw peanuts, hominy, onion, ginger, paprika, and cayenne add complex flavors to this savory and satisfying dish.
Recipe: Pumpkin Pound Cake
This pound cake is enhanced with pumpkin puree, pumpkin-pie spice, and sour cream. The cake can look simple or spectacular, depending on your tube pan. Prepare a maple syrup glaze, sprinkle with pecans, and wow your dinner guests.
Recipe: Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
If you can't decide between a chocolate pie or pumpkin, why not serve both in one package? Pumpkin pie filling is gradually whisked into melted chocolate and then poured over a chocolate cookie crust. After baking, chill this pie for at least four hours.
Recipe: Pumpkin and Winter Squash Gratin
Layers of pumpkin, butternut squash, and potatoes are baked in cheesy goodness. Then an herb-and-bread-crumb mixture is sprinkled over top and browned under the broiler. This gratin recipe can be made as a side dish, but is filling enough for a vegetarian meal.
Recipe: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins
Take your breakfast muffins to another level with this recipe. The pumpkin batter is poured into paper liners in a muffin tin, then a dollop of cream-mixture is swirled in. Use a toothpick, skewer, or chopstick for best results when swirling.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Granola
After you've carved up a pumpkin, put the seeds to good use with this granola recipe. In addition to using pumpkin pie spice blend, our granola also uses some canned pumpkin, honey, and olive oil to coat the oats and seeds. This satisfying snack is chewy and full of fall flavor.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
This sheet cake is chock full of candy bar bits that will satisfy your sweet tooth. A boxed spice cake mix cuts your prep time in half, giving you plenty of time and energy to whip up the most indulgent part of all—the cream cheese frosting, which, of course, includes a bit of pumpkin spice too. Crumble Heath bars over the top and enjoy.
Recipe: Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin bread needs no bells and whistles. In fact, some argue that the simpler the pumpkin bread, the better it will be. With this philosophy in mind, we give you a delicious recipe for pumpkin bread that requires 10 minutes of hands-on time, two bowls, and a whisk.
Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown-Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
Here's another beautiful Bundt cake where pumpkin is the star of the show. Or maybe it's the candied pecans, heated to syrupy sweetness on the stove and dried on wax paper. The pecans and a rich, buttery icing turn the simple pumpkin Bundt cake into a grande finale dessert.