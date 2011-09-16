35 Easy Pumpkin Recipes Full of Fall Flavor

By Southern Living Editors Updated August 13, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Pumpkin may be a classic at Thanksgiving, but with these pumpkin recipes you can enjoy the fabulous flavor year-round. While people usually think of pumpkin pie—and you can enjoy Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever, which is one of our canned pumpkin recipes—these recipes also show you how appetizing pumpkin can be in a soup, in a quick bread, as a tart, or in many other scrumptious ways. While our roundup is full of many delicious desserts, Pumpkin and Winter Squash Gratin, Peanut-Pumpkin Stew, and Turkey Pumpkin Chili are all pumpkin recipes that can bring the deliciousness of pumpkin to the dinner table. Canned pumpkin recipes like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins and Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits also will have you hankering to serve pumpkin at breakfast. So enjoy our best pumpkin recipes and let the sweet—or savory—taste of pumpkin be a part of every meal.

Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin Recipe

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin-and-Winter Squash Gratin

One look at this autumnal casserole and you'll be ready to dive right in. Layers of pumpkin, butternut squash, and potatoes are baked in a rich, cheesy sauce until meltingly tender. The crispy topping of breadcrumbs, parsley, and thyme (all coated in butter, of course) takes it over the edge.

Southern Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Southern Pumpkin Pie by Back in the Day Bakery

This old-fashioned pumpkin pie from Cheryl Day's Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia is the ultimate holiday dessert. Its richly spiced filling and tender yet crisp crust is sure to earn you a round of applause. Day adds a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to her pie crust to make it "just so dang flaky."

Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cookies

These cookies utilize both actual pumpkin and pumpkin spice to achieve the perfect moistness and flavor. The recipe is a  a riff on a classic snickerdoodle cookie, but soft and velvety. These cookies are delicious unadorned, but can also benefit from a layer of cream cheese frosting.

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake

Only 10 minutes of active time is needed for this incredibly easy approach to the classic dump cake. We make the equivalent of a pumpkin pie filling, whisking in half-and-half, brown sugar, traditional spices, and eggs. Then, just as you'd imagine, we dump a package of yellow cake mix across the filling and pour over some melted butter that soaks into the cake mix as it bakes.

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake

This mess-free recipe is made in a springform pan, which is sure to cut your clean-up in half. The single-layer cake is as moist as a velvety piece of pumpkin bread, with tangy cream cheese frosting and a salty pumpkin seed crumble. The toppings make for a sweet and salty slice that's nearly irresistible. 

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies

This bite-sized treat is sure to keep the buffet line moving, even if they loop back around for seconds. The crusts are baked in a muffin tin, filled with pie filling, and topped with a spoon of whipped cream. Use our Single Crust Pie Pastry Dough or save time with a storebought crust.

Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter

Credit: Victor Protasio; Propr Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter

These sweet and savory little clouds pair perfectly with honey butter spread. Pumpkin puree gives the biscuits a pretty orange hue and fall flavor. Serve these slightly sweet biscuits with salty country ham.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easy Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you're looking for a thin and crispy cookie, this isn't it. Thick and cakey? We've got you covered. Every mouthful is a bite of almost-melted chocolate, moist pumpkin, and spicy cinnamon.

Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting

This gorgeous layer cake by New Orleans-based cookbook author and food blogger Joy Wilson has  ribbons of caramel swirled in the cream cheese frosting. The slightly tangy cake batter also incorporates buttermilk to offset the sweetness. You just can't pass this one up.

Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Of all of our Thanksgiving dessert recipes, this might just be the easiest one yet. Buttermilk gives it extra creaminess and a tangy twist. For a crisp crust (no more soggy bottom!), use a metal pie pan and prebake your crust with pie weights.

Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake

Combine your favorite Thanksgiving desserts into one delicious cheesecake. Start with a graham cracker and pecan crust, then mix a simple and delicious pumpkin-cheesecake filling. A sweet praline topping sends this dessert over the edge.

Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread

This rich and flavorful bread requires no yeast. Cook full-size loaves or make mini loaves to share with friends. A slice of this bread and a mug of beer sounds like just the thing.

Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Pudding with Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce

Use our Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread recipe to make this flavorful fall dessert. Cube the bread and combine with eggs, milk, and cream for a rich bread pudding. Then add Apple Brandy-Caramel Sauce for a sweet topping that's so good.

Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

This light and airy pumpkin pie is fluffed up and topped with toasted coconut. Make and refrigerate without the topping a day ahead. Whip and add the topping just before serving.

Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

These hearty muffins incorporate canned pumpkin, chopped pecans, and dried cranberries. Top them with our Pumpkin Pie Streusel for extra spice and crunch. You can make this recipe using a muffin pan or loaf pan.

Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie

With a moist, crumbly crust and a decadent, creamy filling, it's hard to say no to seconds of this pie. The graham cracker, gingersnap, and pecan crust is coated with a layer of melted chocolate. The pudding-like pumpkin filling is chilled, not baked.

Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Marbled Pumpkin Praline Cake

This cake is a gorgeous combination of pumpkin batter, cream cheese batter, pecan-praline filling, and spiced whipped cream. The wintry white frosting can be dressed up with candies, cookies, and fruits. You're welcome.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Credit: Jody Horton

Recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue

Begin with a toasted pecan crust, layer with cream cheese and a classic pumpkin filling, and then gild the lily with a creamy meringue. The cream cheese layer includes orange zest for a bit of zing. See our tips on making a successful meringue.

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Puddings

This pumpkin bread pudding is perfect for dessert on a chilly evening. The caramel-pecan sauce sends the sweetness over the top. Make one large dish, or serve it in perfectly portioned ramekins for company.

Pumpkin Crisp

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Crisp

This recipe requires just three steps: Mix base ingredients, sprinkle cakey layer on top, and bake. Easy recipe, moist cake, sweet pumpkin, and crunchy pecans—what's not to love? Top with whipped cream and nutmeg, if you don't scarf it down first.

Pumpkin Cobbler

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Pumpkin Cobbler

This mix between a pie and cake is topped with pecan-buttermilk biscuits. You don't have to worry about your pie crust cracking, yet you get the same incredible warm, spicy flavors. Bake in a 13x9 dish and take it anywhere.

Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal

This oatmeal is packed with nutrients and perfect for a snack any time of day. The pumpkin, coconut cream, and toasted coconut all meld together to make a moist, cake-like texture. If you want to transform the dish into dessert, simply top with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Turkey Pumpkin Chili

You'll be shocked at how rich this recipe can be despite coming together in just 30 minutes. This light and healthy chili recipe uses fire-roasted crushed tomatoes and canned pumpkin for a sumptuous thickness and a touch of sweetness. Serve with chips, sour cream, cilantro, and shredded cheese.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

To make these whoopie pies, bake soft pumpkin cookies full of harvest flavor. Whip up a cinnamon-cream cheese filling, and sandwich between two cookies. These tasty treats can be eaten immediately or refrigerated for up to four days.

Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch Food Stylist: Erin Merhar Prop Stylist: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Your guests will love these delectable, bite-size treats. You will too, as they require just 15 minutes of baking. Use maple syrup to deepen the flavor of the whipped-cream topping. 

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

Brighten up a dreary fall morning with Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. In this recipe, the pumpkin and pie spice flavors are subtle, not overwhelming. Substitute yogurt and whole grains if you're looking for a more wholesome version.

Peanut-Pumpkin Stew with Hominy

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling: Kendra Surface; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Peanut-Pumpkin Stew with Hominy

This hearty vegetarian stew is from Ashleigh Shanti, the chef behind Benne on Eagle. After the extra step of roasting a pumpkin, the stew comes together quickly. Blanced raw peanuts, hominy, onion, ginger, paprika, and cayenne add complex flavors to this savory and satisfying dish.

Pumpkin Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

Recipe: Pumpkin Pound Cake

This pound cake is enhanced with pumpkin puree, pumpkin-pie spice, and sour cream. The cake can look simple or spectacular, depending on your tube pan. Prepare a maple syrup glaze, sprinkle with pecans, and wow your dinner guests.

Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

If you can't decide between a chocolate pie or pumpkin, why not serve both in one package? Pumpkin pie filling is gradually whisked into melted chocolate and then poured over a chocolate cookie crust. After baking, chill this pie for at least four hours.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pumpkin Cream Cheese Swirl Muffins

Take your breakfast muffins to another level with this recipe. The pumpkin batter is poured into paper liners in a muffin tin, then a dollop of cream-mixture is swirled in. Use a toothpick, skewer, or chopstick for best results when swirling.

Pumpkin Spice Granola

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Granola

After you've carved up a pumpkin, put the seeds to good use with this granola recipe. In addition to using pumpkin pie spice blend, our granola also uses some canned pumpkin, honey, and olive oil to coat the oats and seeds. This satisfying snack is chewy and full of fall flavor.

Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake Recipe

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake

This sheet cake is chock full of candy bar bits that will satisfy your sweet tooth. A boxed spice cake mix cuts your prep time in half, giving you plenty of time and energy to whip up the most indulgent part of all—the cream cheese frosting, which, of course, includes a bit of pumpkin spice too. Crumble Heath bars over the top and enjoy.

 

Pumpkin Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin bread needs no bells and whistles. In fact, some argue that the simpler the pumpkin bread, the better it will be. With this philosophy in mind, we give you a delicious recipe for pumpkin bread that requires 10 minutes of hands-on time, two bowls, and a whisk. 

Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans Recipe

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown-Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans

Here's another beautiful Bundt cake where pumpkin is the star of the show. Or maybe it's the candied pecans, heated to syrupy sweetness on the stove and dried on wax paper. The pecans and a rich, buttery icing turn the simple pumpkin Bundt cake into a grande finale dessert. 

