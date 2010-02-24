20 Healthy and Hearty Salad Recipes for Dinner Tonight
If you think salad is just a boring side dish, let us change your mind. We're here to make the case that tossing together a salad can be one of the easiest shortcuts to a stunning weeknight supper. Healthy, filling, and utterly delicious, these hearty salads will become your family's new favorite weeknight suppers. Lighten up your dinner while still delivering maximum flavor with these all-star salad recipes, which all come together in no time.
If you want something hearty and filling, choose a salad with protein, like our Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette or our Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad. Our Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken highlights beautiful fall produce, while our Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad belongs on your barbecue spread. All of these salads are substantial and filling—and come together lightning-fast. As an added bonus, any leftover salad will make a great lunch to pack for the next day.
Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad
This hearty salad will come together in just 15 minutes.
Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad
In addition to pantry staples, you'll need just five ingredients for this summer salad.
Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad
Use fresh scallops for the most delicious results.
Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette
Green tomatoes are key to the tart flavor of the vinaigrette dressing.
Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad
If you're tired of basic salads, this chopped salad with a Southwestern flair will change your mind about having salad for dinner.
Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad
Sweet, savory, and salty come together in this flavor-packed dinner salad.
Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken
You can also substitute spinach or romaine hearts for the kale if you prefer.
BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons
Enjoy the classic sandwich reimagined into a salad
Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad
If you thought you could only use your slow cooker for heavy soups and stews, think again.
Chicken Niçoise Salad
This composed salad can be served family style or on individual plates.
Spring Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Lemon Dressing
You'll pack three cups of veggies into this fresh salad.
Chicken and White Bean Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
Homemade dressing comes together much easier than you'd think.
Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad
This no-cook recipe can be on the table in just 15 minutes.
Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad
Roasting the lettuce to caramelize it for extra flavor will instantly elevate Caesar salad.
Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing
Rotisserie chicken and quinoa pack this salad with protein and flavor.
Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
A lighter version of a fried chicken dinner.
Greek Chicken Salad Wedges
Deli rotisserie chicken will help your dinner come together in under 30 minutes.
Sesame Chicken Garden Salad
The flavors of this salad will get even better overnight so you'll want to make sure you have leftovers for lunch.
Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons
It only takes 10 minutes to toss together this main-worthy salad.