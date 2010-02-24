If you think salad is just a boring side dish, let us change your mind. We're here to make the case that tossing together a salad can be one of the easiest shortcuts to a stunning weeknight supper. Healthy, filling, and utterly delicious, these hearty salads will become your family's new favorite weeknight suppers. Lighten up your dinner while still delivering maximum flavor with these all-star salad recipes, which all come together in no time.

If you want something hearty and filling, choose a salad with protein, like our Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette or our Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad. Our Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken highlights beautiful fall produce, while our Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad belongs on your barbecue spread. All of these salads are substantial and filling—and come together lightning-fast. As an added bonus, any leftover salad will make a great lunch to pack for the next day.