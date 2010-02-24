20 Healthy and Hearty Salad Recipes for Dinner Tonight

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 10, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

If you think salad is just a boring side dish, let us change your mind. We're here to make the case that tossing together a salad can be one of the easiest shortcuts to a stunning weeknight supper. Healthy, filling, and utterly delicious, these hearty salads will become your family's new favorite weeknight suppers. Lighten up your dinner while still delivering maximum flavor with these all-star salad recipes, which all come together in no time.

If you want something hearty and filling, choose a salad with protein, like our Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette or our Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad. Our Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken highlights beautiful fall produce, while our Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad belongs on your barbecue spread. All of these salads are substantial and filling—and come together lightning-fast. As an added bonus, any leftover salad will make a great lunch to pack for the next day.

1 of 19

Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crispy Chicken-and-Broccoli Salad

This hearty salad will come together in just 15 minutes.

2 of 19

Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

In addition to pantry staples, you'll need just five ingredients for this summer salad.

3 of 19

Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Scallop-and-Mango Salad

Use fresh scallops for the most delicious results.

4 of 19

Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette

Credit: Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Green Tomato Vinaigrette

Green tomatoes are key to the tart flavor of the vinaigrette dressing.

5 of 19

Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad

Credit: Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Southwestern Chopped Chicken Salad

If you're tired of basic salads, this chopped salad with a Southwestern flair will change your mind about having salad for dinner.

6 of 19

Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Steak, Sweet Potato, and Blue Cheese Salad

Sweet, savory, and salty come together in this flavor-packed dinner salad.

7 of 19

Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Kale and Sweet Potato Salad with Chicken

You can also substitute spinach or romaine hearts for the kale if you prefer.

8 of 19

BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

Enjoy the classic sandwich reimagined into a salad

9 of 19

Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chicken, White Bean, and Spinach Salad

If you thought you could only use your slow cooker for heavy soups and stews, think again.

10 of 19

Chicken Niçoise Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Niçoise Salad

This composed salad can be served family style or on individual plates.

11 of 19

Spring Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Spring Shrimp-and-Orzo Salad with Lemon Dressing

You'll pack three cups of veggies into this fresh salad.

12 of 19

Chicken and White Bean Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken and White Bean Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Homemade dressing comes together much easier than you'd think.

13 of 19

Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;

Recipe: Herbed Shrimp-and-Rice Salad

This no-cook recipe can be on the table in just 15 minutes.

14 of 19

Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad

Roasting the lettuce to caramelize it for extra flavor will instantly elevate Caesar salad.

15 of 19

Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken-Quinoa Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Rotisserie chicken and quinoa pack this salad with protein and flavor.

16 of 19

Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven-Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

A lighter version of a fried chicken dinner.

17 of 19

Greek Chicken Salad Wedges

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Greek Chicken Salad Wedges

Deli rotisserie chicken will help your dinner come together in under 30 minutes.

18 of 19

Sesame Chicken Garden Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sesame Chicken Garden Salad

The flavors of this salad will get even better overnight so you'll want to make sure you have leftovers for lunch.

19 of 19

Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Southern Cobb Salad with Cornbread Croutons

It only takes 10 minutes to toss together this main-worthy salad.

