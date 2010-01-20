Guilt-Free Desserts
No need to deprive yourself. These yummy sweets are full of flavor without all the calories.
Banana Pudding
Recipe: Banana Pudding
This pudding delivers a velvety rich custard, ripe banana flavor, vanilla wafers so soft they melt in your mouth, and an irresistible golden-baked meringue topping. All this, and it's lower in fat and calories than traditional versions. These make great individual party desserts, or make it in an 8-inch square pan. We love it with extra wafers.
Meyer Lemon-Cheesecake Bars
Recipe: Meyer Lemon-Cheesecake Bars
These lemony bars are a great make-ahead treat. Use fresh orange juice and zest instead of lemon for a different flavor profile.
Key "Light" Pie
Recipe: Key "Light" Pie
Fat-free condensed milk, egg substitute, reduced-fat graham cracker crust, and fat-free whipped topping considerably lighten the traditional key lime pie.
Lightened Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Lightened Hummingbird Cake
While we love the classic, this lightened version is equally good. All you have to do is sub some of the oil for applesauce and scale back on the butter, sugar, and eggs. As for that creamy frosting, use a light cream cheese instead.