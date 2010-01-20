Guilt-Free Desserts

Updated December 22, 2021
Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

No need to deprive yourself. These yummy sweets are full of flavor without all the calories.

Start Slideshow

1 of 4

Banana Pudding

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding

This pudding delivers a velvety rich custard, ripe banana flavor, vanilla wafers so soft they melt in your mouth, and an irresistible golden-baked meringue topping. All this, and it's lower in fat and calories than traditional versions. These make great individual party desserts, or make it in an 8-inch square pan. We love it with extra wafers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Meyer Lemon-Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Meyer Lemon-Cheesecake Bars

These lemony bars are a great make-ahead treat. Use fresh orange juice and zest instead of lemon for a different flavor profile.

3 of 4

Key "Light" Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Key "Light" Pie

Fat-free condensed milk, egg substitute, reduced-fat graham cracker crust, and fat-free whipped topping considerably lighten the traditional key lime pie.

Advertisement

4 of 4

Lightened Hummingbird Cake

Recipe: Lightened Hummingbird Cake

While we love the classic, this lightened version is equally good. All you have to do is sub some of the oil for applesauce and scale back on the butter, sugar, and eggs. As for that creamy frosting, use a light cream cheese instead.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next