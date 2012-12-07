These Healthy Breakfast Recipes Will Start Your Day on a Good Note
It's an old saying, but it has a lot of merit: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not only is it delicious, but it truly powers your entire day. Starting off with a combination of healthy carbs, fats, protein, and fruits or veggies ensures you're fueled up to tackle anything ahead of you. If you begin with a hearty but healthy breakfast, you'll stay fuller for longer, which means no "hangry" spells right around lunchtime. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, we have plenty of healthy breakfast recipes for you to choose from. Plus, there are even lightened-up classics that the kids will love. Surprise your family with a batch of Gluten-Free Banana Bread that tastes just like your old-school recipe. Make tomorrow's healthy breakfast ahead of time with our Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal. Grab a healthy breakfast on your way out the door with our Instant Pot Egg Bites, Breakfast Burritos, or No-Bake Granola Bars. You'll get everything checked off that to-do list with a healthy breakfast in your system. Never miss the most important meal of the day with these incredible recipes.
Gluten-Free Banana Bread
Recipe: Gluten-Free Banana Bread
This bread is so tender, you won't believe it's gluten-free. For best results, use a light-colored pan. Or, turn your dark pan into a shiny one by wrapping the outside of it with heavy-duty aluminum foil.
Breakfast Cookies
Recipe: Breakfast Cookies
These grab-and-go breakfast bites taste indulgent, but they're made with whole wheat flour, nuts, and dried fruit.
Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake
Recipe: Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake
Beets for breakfast? Don't knock it 'til you try it! Not only do they add warm color to this family-style breakfast bake, but they lighten it up, too.
Citrus Salad with Granola
Recipe: Citrus Salad with Granola
This beautiful little breakfast is so easy to meal prep for the entire week.
Instant Pot Egg Bites
Recipe: Instant Pot Egg Bites
Swap out the fillings for these grab-and-go egg bites each week in your meal prep routine.
Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
Recipe: Blackberry-Yogurt Grits
With this new take on breakfast grits, you get a healthy blend of sweet and savory.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Recipe: Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
These Texas-style breakfast tacos can be enjoyed on the go for your busiest mornings.
Spring Vegetable Frittata
Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata
Serve this beautiful frittata straight from the skillet for a family-style brunch that will wow.
Sweet Potato Toast
Recipe: Sweet Potato Toast
If you're gluten-free, try this "toast" that's more flavorful than anything you'll find on the bread aisle.
Oatmeal Pancakes
Recipe: Oatmeal Pancakes
Toasted oats add nuttiness and heartiness to your morning stack.
Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
This vibrant breakfast is a gorgeous way to serve fresh tomatoes in the morning.
Ambrosia Breakfast
Recipe: Ambrosia Breakfast
We created a homemade, spicy-sweet peanut crumble to add a little crunch to silky coconut yogurt and bright citrus fruit.
Vegan Banana Bread
Recipe: Vegan Banana Bread
The secret ingredient to this shockingly vegan banana bread? Coconut oil for moisture and richness.
Classic Baked Eggs
Recipe: Classic Baked Eggs
Personal-sized ramekins mean every family member can customize toppings and add-ons, making this the ideal dish for a build-your-own brunch bar.
Tomato-Herb Frittata
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata
All you have to do to make this gorgeous breakfast is stir the ingredients together, pour them in your slow cooker, and press "On."
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
Spring's favorite pair is just as delicious in a salad as a pie.
No-Bake Granola Bars
Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars
This classic granola bar recipe comes with three flavor variations, so you never get sick of them.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
These spring quiches are perfectly portioned to keep every guest full and happy.
Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal
Recipe: Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal
If your mornings are crazy, rely on having a healthy breakfast ready in the fridge with this easy recipe.
Ombré Citrus Salad
Recipe: Ombré Citrus Salad
If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy side dish for your weekend brunch, look no further than this gorgeous citrus dish that's delicious chilled or at room temperature.
Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs
Recipe: Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs
Soft-boiled eggs are the ideal consistency for topping a piece of avocado toast or a savory oat bowl at breakfast, and the Instant Pot makes preparing them so easy.
Squash Frittata
Recipe: Squash Frittata
If you came home from the farmers' market with an overabundance of fresh squash and zucchini, here's exactly what you should do with it.
Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola
Recipe: Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola
If you crave a sweet breakfast but are trying to cut back on pancakes and French toast, this grits bowl has just the right amount of sweetness without going overboard.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
We created this recipe as a fresh take on finger sandwiches, but feel free to prepare it on a hearty piece of toast for a filling breakfast.
Baked Oatmeal
Recipe: Baked Oatmeal
Big-batch breakfast casseroles are usually overly sweet (sorry, French toast) or full of sodium (sorry, bacon and sausage), but this not-too-sweet oatmeal will have the whole family full and happy.
Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Recipe: Freezer Breakfast Burritos
These easy breakfast burritos are the ultimate meal prep breakfast. Swap out the toppings with whatever veggies or protein your heart desires!
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
A fruit salad should be in every Southern host's recipe repertoire.
Banana Pancakes
Recipe: Banana Pancakes
Instead of making banana bread, rethink the way you use overripe bananas next time with this simple but sweet breakfast recipe.
Zucchini-Onion Frittata
Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata
This vegetarian frittata comes together with just a handful of ingredients.
Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
They say to "eat the rainbow," for a healthy diet, and this oh-so-pretty salad is a perfect example.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake
Recipe: Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake
Spice up weekend brunch with this easy skillet breakfast casserole.
Blueberry Breakfast Bars
Recipe: Blueberry Breakfast Bars
Kids and adults will love this yummy grab-and-go treat.
Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs
Recipe: Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs
Hard boiled eggs are an ideal healthy addition to any breakfast and making a batch ahead of time is easy with your Instant Pot.
Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans
With warm spices, cranberries, apples, and pecans, this oatmeal bake screams fall flavor.
Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever
Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever
Merry, merry! This pretty take on ambrosia will brighten up your Christmas brunch.
Asparagus Frittata
Recipe: Asparagus Frittata
The secret ingredient to this ultra-creamy frittata? Mascarpone cheese.