These Healthy Breakfast Recipes Will Start Your Day on a Good Note

By Mary Shannon Wells
Updated August 26, 2021
Credit: Jennifer Causey

It's an old saying, but it has a lot of merit: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not only is it delicious, but it truly powers your entire day. Starting off with a combination of healthy carbs, fats, protein, and fruits or veggies ensures you're fueled up to tackle anything ahead of you. If you begin with a hearty but healthy breakfast, you'll stay fuller for longer, which means no "hangry" spells right around lunchtime. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, we have plenty of healthy breakfast recipes for you to choose from. Plus, there are even lightened-up classics that the kids will love. Surprise your family with a batch of Gluten-Free Banana Bread that tastes just like your old-school recipe. Make tomorrow's healthy breakfast ahead of time with our Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal. Grab a healthy breakfast on your way out the door with our Instant Pot Egg Bites, Breakfast Burritos, or No-Bake Granola Bars. You'll get everything checked off that to-do list with a healthy breakfast in your system. Never miss the most important meal of the day with these incredible recipes.

Gluten-Free Banana Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Gluten-Free Banana Bread

This bread is so tender, you won't believe it's gluten-free. For best results, use a light-colored pan. Or, turn your dark pan into a shiny one by wrapping the outside of it with heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Breakfast Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Breakfast Cookies

These grab-and-go breakfast bites taste indulgent, but they're made with whole wheat flour, nuts, and dried fruit. 

Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Golden Beet-and-Potato Breakfast Bake

Beets for breakfast? Don't knock it 'til you try it! Not only do they add warm color to this family-style breakfast bake, but they lighten it up, too.

Citrus Salad with Granola

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Citrus Salad with Granola

This beautiful little breakfast is so easy to meal prep for the entire week.

Instant Pot Egg Bites

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Instant Pot Egg Bites

Swap out the fillings for these grab-and-go egg bites each week in your meal prep routine.

Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Blackberry-Yogurt Grits

With this new take on breakfast grits, you get a healthy blend of sweet and savory.

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

These Texas-style breakfast tacos can be enjoyed on the go for your busiest mornings.

Spring Vegetable Frittata

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey  

Recipe: Spring Vegetable Frittata

Serve this beautiful frittata straight from the skillet for a family-style brunch that will wow.

Sweet Potato Toast

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Toast

If you're gluten-free, try this "toast" that's more flavorful than anything you'll find on the bread aisle.

Oatmeal Pancakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Oatmeal Pancakes

Toasted oats add nuttiness and heartiness to your morning stack.

Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

This vibrant breakfast is a gorgeous way to serve fresh tomatoes in the morning.

Ambrosia Breakfast

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Ambrosia Breakfast

We created a homemade, spicy-sweet peanut crumble to add a little crunch to silky coconut yogurt and bright citrus fruit.

Vegan Banana Bread

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Vegan Banana Bread

The secret ingredient to this shockingly vegan banana bread? Coconut oil for moisture and richness.

Classic Baked Eggs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Classic Baked Eggs

Personal-sized ramekins mean every family member can customize toppings and add-ons, making this the ideal dish for a build-your-own brunch bar.

Tomato-Herb Frittata

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata

All you have to do to make this gorgeous breakfast is stir the ingredients together, pour them in your slow cooker, and press "On."

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

Spring's favorite pair is just as delicious in a salad as a pie.

No-Bake Granola Bars

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: No-Bake Granola Bars

This classic granola bar recipe comes with three flavor variations, so you never get sick of them.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

These spring quiches are perfectly portioned to keep every guest full and happy.

Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch, Kay E. Clarke, Torie Cox

Recipe: Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal

If your mornings are crazy, rely on having a healthy breakfast ready in the fridge with this easy recipe.

Ombré Citrus Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ombré Citrus Salad

If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy side dish for your weekend brunch, look no further than this gorgeous citrus dish that's delicious chilled or at room temperature.

Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Instant Pot Soft-Boiled Eggs

Soft-boiled eggs are the ideal consistency for topping a piece of avocado toast or a savory oat bowl at breakfast, and the Instant Pot makes preparing them so easy.

Squash Frittata

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Squash Frittata

If you came home from the farmers' market with an overabundance of fresh squash and zucchini, here's exactly what you should do with it.

Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Grits with Pear-Granola

If you crave a sweet breakfast but are trying to cut back on pancakes and French toast, this grits bowl has just the right amount of sweetness without going overboard.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

We created this recipe as a fresh take on finger sandwiches, but feel free to prepare it on a hearty piece of toast for a filling breakfast.

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

Big-batch breakfast casseroles are usually overly sweet (sorry, French toast) or full of sodium (sorry, bacon and sausage), but this not-too-sweet oatmeal will have the whole family full and happy.

Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Freezer Breakfast Burritos

These easy breakfast burritos are the ultimate meal prep breakfast. Swap out the toppings with whatever veggies or protein your heart desires!

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

A fruit salad should be in every Southern host's recipe repertoire.

Banana Pancakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Banana Pancakes

Instead of making banana bread, rethink the way you use overripe bananas next time with this simple but sweet breakfast recipe.

Zucchini-Onion Frittata

Recipe: Zucchini-Onion Frittata

This vegetarian frittata comes together with just a handful of ingredients.

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

They say to "eat the rainbow," for a healthy diet, and this oh-so-pretty salad is a perfect example.

Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake

Spice up weekend brunch with this easy skillet breakfast casserole.

Blueberry Breakfast Bars

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Blueberry Breakfast Bars

Kids and adults will love this yummy grab-and-go treat.

Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard boiled eggs are an ideal healthy addition to any breakfast and making a batch ahead of time is easy with your Instant Pot.

Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal with Apple, Cranberries, and Pecans

With warm spices, cranberries, apples, and pecans, this oatmeal bake screams fall flavor.

Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Recipe Ever

Merry, merry! This pretty take on ambrosia will brighten up your Christmas brunch.

Asparagus Frittata

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Asparagus Frittata

The secret ingredient to this ultra-creamy frittata? Mascarpone cheese.

