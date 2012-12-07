These Healthy Breakfast Recipes Will Start Your Day on a Good Note

It's an old saying, but it has a lot of merit: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not only is it delicious, but it truly powers your entire day. Starting off with a combination of healthy carbs, fats, protein, and fruits or veggies ensures you're fueled up to tackle anything ahead of you. If you begin with a hearty but healthy breakfast, you'll stay fuller for longer, which means no "hangry" spells right around lunchtime. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, we have plenty of healthy breakfast recipes for you to choose from. Plus, there are even lightened-up classics that the kids will love. Surprise your family with a batch of Gluten-Free Banana Bread that tastes just like your old-school recipe. Make tomorrow's healthy breakfast ahead of time with our Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal. Grab a healthy breakfast on your way out the door with our Instant Pot Egg Bites, Breakfast Burritos, or No-Bake Granola Bars. You'll get everything checked off that to-do list with a healthy breakfast in your system. Never miss the most important meal of the day with these incredible recipes.