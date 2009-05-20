Fresh, Healthy Taco Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners
Finding fast, healthy dinner recipes can be overwhelming. Finding fast, healthy dinner recipes that the kids will enjoy, too? Overwhelming in overdrive. Luckily, we pulled together these light taco recipes that the whole family will love. Freshen up Taco Tuesday in your home with recipes that include healthy toppings like fruit salsa and chopped avocado. With options like shrimp tacos, steak tacos, and fried Brussels sprout tacos, you can satisfy the pescatarians, meat-lovers, and vegetarians in your family. Our Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa and our Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos ensure you get a healthy, satisfying meal on the table even on busy workdays. Make our Fish Tacos with Toppings Bar and let the kids prepare their ideal taco. Have an al-fresco summer dinner with our Grilled Sirloin Tacos or make cleanup a breeze with our one-pan Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos. Whatever your go-to taco order is, we've got a healthy recipe to fill it. With these lightened-up taco recipes, a homemade margarita on the side just might be in order.
Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
These vegetarian tacos are just the light and quick dinner your weeknight needs.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
Since shrimp cooks so quickly, this light taco recipe comes together in just 20 minutes start-to-finish.
Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos
This is the true definition of a sheet pan supper, and cleanup is a breeze.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos
Chicken gets tender and juicy when it cooks low and slow with a dressed-up enchilada sauce and savory spices.
Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar
Homemade Asian-inspired slaw and a quick chipotle cream make delicious toppings for healthy baked fish.
Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa
Slow-cooked brisket and crunchy fruit salsa are a great match in this savory-meets-sweet recipe.
Black Bean-Corn Tacos
These healthy vegetarian tacos prove you don't need meat to have a tasty taco dinner.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
This set-it-and-forget-it supper will be ready to devour when you get home from work. A fresh pineapple topping adds just the right amount of sweet flavor.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
These Texas-style breakfast tacos were made to be enjoyed on the go, so they're the perfect meal to fill you up before a busy Saturday.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
The marinade for this taco recipe is the true winner here—you'll want to use it every time you grill chicken.
Skirt Steak Soft Tacos with Avocado-Corn Salsa
You should prepare extra salsa to enjoy with corn chips—trust us.
Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw
Oven "frying" these catfish fillets lightens this recipe up without sacrificing taste. Not a fan of catfish? Use any firm white fish such as cod, tilapia, or grouper.
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos
Fresh toppings like shredded cabbage, diced avocado, queso fresco, and lime wedges pair beautifully with pork carnitas.
Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos
If you've never had a fried Brussels sprout, you're in for a treat. The can't-eat-just-one texture is the ideal filler for flavorful meatless tacos.
Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos
These light and healthy tacos are a beautiful way to use up the rotisserie chicken from the fridge.
Grilled Sirloin Tacos
The steak grills quickly, but be sure to make time for it to marinate for the full three hours for optimal flavor.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
All this fresh taco recipe is missing is a pitcher of margaritas to wash it down.