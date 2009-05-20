Fresh, Healthy Taco Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners

Finding fast, healthy dinner recipes can be overwhelming. Finding fast, healthy dinner recipes that the kids will enjoy, too? Overwhelming in overdrive. Luckily, we pulled together these light taco recipes that the whole family will love. Freshen up Taco Tuesday in your home with recipes that include healthy toppings like fruit salsa and chopped avocado. With options like shrimp tacos, steak tacos, and fried Brussels sprout tacos, you can satisfy the pescatarians, meat-lovers, and vegetarians in your family. Our Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa and our Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos ensure you get a healthy, satisfying meal on the table even on busy workdays. Make our Fish Tacos with Toppings Bar and let the kids prepare their ideal taco. Have an al-fresco summer dinner with our Grilled Sirloin Tacos or make cleanup a breeze with our one-pan Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos. Whatever your go-to taco order is, we've got a healthy recipe to fill it. With these lightened-up taco recipes, a homemade margarita on the side just might be in order.