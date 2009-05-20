Fresh, Healthy Taco Recipes for Easy Weeknight Dinners

By Mary Shannon Wells
Updated July 20, 2021
Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Finding fast, healthy dinner recipes can be overwhelming. Finding fast, healthy dinner recipes that the kids will enjoy, too? Overwhelming in overdrive. Luckily, we pulled together these light taco recipes that the whole family will love. Freshen up Taco Tuesday in your home with recipes that include healthy toppings like fruit salsa and chopped avocado. With options like shrimp tacos, steak tacos, and fried Brussels sprout tacos, you can satisfy the pescatarians, meat-lovers, and vegetarians in your family. Our Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa and our Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos ensure you get a healthy, satisfying meal on the table even on busy workdays. Make our Fish Tacos with Toppings Bar and let the kids prepare their ideal taco. Have an al-fresco summer dinner with our Grilled Sirloin Tacos or make cleanup a breeze with our one-pan Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos. Whatever your go-to taco order is, we've got a healthy recipe to fill it. With these lightened-up taco recipes, a homemade margarita on the side just might be in order.

Lean Green Lettuce Tacos

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Lean Green Lettuce Tacos

These vegetarian tacos are just the light and quick dinner your weeknight needs.

Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Since shrimp cooks so quickly, this light taco recipe comes together in just 20 minutes start-to-finish.

Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Ancho Chile Flank Steak and Sweet Potato Tacos

This is the true definition of a sheet pan supper, and cleanup is a breeze.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tacos

Chicken gets tender and juicy when it cooks low and slow with a dressed-up enchilada sauce and savory spices.

Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar

Homemade Asian-inspired slaw and a quick chipotle cream make delicious toppings for healthy baked fish.

Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Brisket Tacos with Summer Salsa

Slow-cooked brisket and crunchy fruit salsa are a great match in this savory-meets-sweet recipe.

Black Bean-Corn Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Black Bean-Corn Tacos

These healthy vegetarian tacos prove you don't need meat to have a tasty taco dinner.

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings

This set-it-and-forget-it supper will be ready to devour when you get home from work. A fresh pineapple topping adds just the right amount of sweet flavor.

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

These Texas-style breakfast tacos were made to be enjoyed on the go, so they're the perfect meal to fill you up before a busy Saturday.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Credit: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Tacos

The marinade for this taco recipe is the true winner here—you'll want to use it every time you grill chicken.

Skirt Steak Soft Tacos with Avocado-Corn Salsa

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Skirt Steak Soft Tacos with Avocado-Corn Salsa

You should prepare extra salsa to enjoy with corn chips—trust us.

Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Easy Catfish Tacos with Slaw

Oven "frying" these catfish fillets lightens this recipe up without sacrificing taste. Not a fan of catfish? Use any firm white fish such as cod, tilapia, or grouper.

Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Fresh toppings like shredded cabbage, diced avocado, queso fresco, and lime wedges pair beautifully with pork carnitas.

Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos

If you've never had a fried Brussels sprout, you're in for a treat. The can't-eat-just-one texture is the ideal filler for flavorful meatless tacos.

Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Chicken-Bell Pepper Tacos

These light and healthy tacos are a beautiful way to use up the rotisserie chicken from the fridge.

Grilled Sirloin Tacos

Credit: Photo: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Grilled Sirloin Tacos

The steak grills quickly, but be sure to make time for it to marinate for the full three hours for optimal flavor.

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

All this fresh taco recipe is missing is a pitcher of margaritas to wash it down.

