Hardee's Is Celebrating National Biscuit Month With Something Extra-Special for Teachers

Do you know an extra-special teacher in need of some dough? Hardee's is here to help.

With the school year in full swing and to kick-off National Biscuit Month, Hardee's is giving back to America's educators like only they can—with delicious, fluffy biscuits and a $10,000 donation towards supplies to keep classrooms stocked for the upcoming year.

"National Biscuit Month is the perfect time to celebrate the educators who make a lasting impact in our children's lives day in and day out," Tim Weigel, director of field marketing for Hardee's, said in a news release. "This past year-and-a-half has been unpredictable, but the passion teachers have for their students and the quality of our biscuits have both remained the same year after year."

Hardee's Biscuits Credit: Hardee's

From September 8 through 15, biscuit fans can visit this entry form to nominate a teacher by sharing how they positively impacted their students during this challenging time. Hardee's will choose 10 winners to receive a gift basket of biscuits and a $1,000 gift card to use toward classroom supplies.

WATCH: Luke Combs Buys School Supplies for North Carolina Kindergarten Teacher After Plea for Help

Teachers must work in the following cities to be eligible: Charlotte, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jacksonville, Florida; Kansas City, Kansas; Louisville, Kentucky; Knoxville, Tennessee; and St. Louis, Missouri.