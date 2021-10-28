This Slow Cooker Lets You Bring Your Stew and Chili to the Potluck Without Spillage, and It's on Sale
Holiday family gatherings down South usually consist of watching football, cute fall decor, and lots of delicious food. And warm, cozy meals? Those are the absolute best, which is why so many home chefs love to use a slow cooker that delivers fall-off-the bone meats, hearty stews, and sometimes even sweet fruit-filled puddings. To feel like a cooking pro this holiday season, check out the Hamilton Beach Set & Forget 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker that's on sale with a hidden coupon.
The Hamilton Beach slow cooker uses 340 watts of power to make every recipe from pot roast to brisket to chicken pot pie. We figure you'll be cooking for the whole family, which is why this large 6-quart slow cooker is a must. Shoppers even confirm it can actually hold a whole chicken inside. Yes, it's that big, which means you can make enough for dinner and have enough for leftovers, too.
BUY IT: $34.99 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com
Unlike most slow cookers, this one comes with a temperature probe that'll determine the internal temperature of any large piece of meat for accurate cooking. The probe is inserted into the lid's top—preventing heat from escaping upon lid removal—and goes right into the meat. It literally takes the guesswork out of cooking, which will definitely come in handy this Thanksgiving!
The programmable slow cooker has an interactive digital control panel that lets you select your cook time and heat temperature setting, so you can get the most tender and delicious meals with the high, low, or warm settings for up to 14 hours before the auto shut off function is triggered. It also displays the desired and actual temperature, too. Plus, shoppers say the timer works "flawlessly."
And because get togethers, potlucks, and tailgates are huge down here, you'll love that this slow cooker is equipped with two latches on the sides to secure the lid in place to avoid spillage while driving to the gathering.
Although slow cooking in this is as easy as pushing a button, the cleanup might be even easier. Its stoneware pot can be removed from the slow cooker when cooled to be washed by hand. However, if you don't want to be bothered, you can put it in the dishwasher and let it do the after-meal cleanup, too.
The Hamilton Beach slow cooker has over 6,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love cooking with it and say it's "hands-down the best crockpot" they have ever owned, while others say they'll "never buy a different slow cooker again."
"My family and I have had a bunch of different slow cookers over the years," wrote one Amazon shopper. "This one is one of the best I have ever used. It cooks food consistently. The cooking probe is a godsend… Having the option to seal the top puts it in a league of its own. No more spilling soup or food all over yourself or car. I will definitely buy these for people as wedding gifts."
"This slow cooker is excellent," wrote another. "This cooks to perfection, without getting too hot. When my old slow cooker was on warm mode, I could see the liquid boiling. This cooks and warms to the proper temperature. The programmable timer is easy to use and [it's] handy. The rubber gasket and clips on the side are great features, as well, in case I need to transport food."
Get the most delectable stews, soups, and roasts around with the Hamilton Beach Set & Forget slow cooker while it's on sale.