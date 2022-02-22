H-E-B's New Ice Cream Flavor Celebrates Texas Teachers
H-E-B is honoring teachers with a sweet new treat.
The Texas-based grocery store is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards with a new Creamy Creations flavor. Available in stores now, the limited-edition "Education Heroes" icing flavored ice cream features cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles and comes in both half-gallon and pint sizes.
H-E-B is also donating 10% of proceeds from the "Education Heroes" flavor to DonorsChoose to help fulfill the classroom wish lists of Texas teachers.
According to a news release, H-E-B launched the Excellence in Education Awards program in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002 as a "positive way to support public education in Texas." Over the past two decades, it has awarded more than $13 million in funding to Texas public schools, school boards, early childhood facilities, teachers, and principals. It is the largest monetary program for educators in the state.
The celebration concludes with the annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards gala on April 30 in Austin, where $430,000 will be awarded to teachers, principals, school districts, school boards, and early childhood education centers.
Supporting teachers by eating ice cream? Sign us up!