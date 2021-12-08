Who's the Country's Best Soul Food Chef? A New Cooking Competition Show Aims to Find Out
The Great Soul Food Cook-Off celebrates Black chefs and Black American culinary traditions in one action-packed, six-episode series.
Cooking competition shows are a dime a dozen. A new series, produced by discovery+ and OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, aims to add depth to the genre by spotlighting an important part of our country's food history. The Great Soul Food Cook-Off highlights the rich traditions of Black chefs and Black food, as well as the contributions soul food has had on American cuisine in a new series.
The six-episode show, which premiered on discovery+ on Nov. 20, follows eight talented Black chefs as they partake in a series of cooking challenges designed to test their skill and creativity in the art of soul food. The series finale will air on Dec. 18 when the final chef standing will be awarded a $50,000 grand prize.
Each week, contestants compete in a Soul Starter challenge, as well as an elimination round challenge. In the Soul Starter round, the chefs are challenged to create a dish packed with flavor and personal history in just 30 minutes. The winner of the initial challenge gets an advantage in the week's bigger cooking challenge that determines who will go home that week.
Of the show's eight chefs, six are from Southern states, including four from Atlanta, Georgia. The show is hosted by Kardea Brown, celebrated Gullah chef and TV host of Delicious Miss Brown on Food Network. Eric Adjepong and Melba Wilson serve as regular judges, with guest judges joining for episodes throughout the season.
"Soul food originated in the earliest African American communities and describes a style of cuisine that represents the creativity and skill of Black cooks from many cultures within the African diaspora," OWN President Tina Perry said in a release. "Our audience cherishes time together as a family around the table and many have passed down favorite family recipes for generations. This series is a celebration of long-standing traditions we hope to introduce and spotlight for new and existing viewers as we shine a light on a few of today's most talented Black chefs and culinary curators."
WATCH: Kardea Brown Honors Gullah Cuisine and Her Family's Traditions
The next episode of The Great Soul Food Cook-Off airs Saturday, Dec. 11 on discovery+. We can't wait to tune in and see what they make!