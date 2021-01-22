If you secretly—or not so secretly—think you could take home the Bake Off crown, or if you just need some inspiration in the kitchen, then you can turn to everyone's favorite baking show, The Great British Bake Off, for free online recipes to spice up your culinary adventures. To our delight, favorite bakes from the show are available at thegreatbritishbakeoff.co.uk, as well as behind the scenes info about the bakers and the show.

The recipes are organized into categories covering signature bakes, technical challenges, and showstoppers. In addition to recipes seen on the show, the site has a big selection of recipes for every occasion, including family favorites, light lunches, quick and easy bakes, and afternoon tea. There's also a section of recipes for young bakers sourced from the junior bake off shows.

If you'd like to bake along with your favorite contestants, you can find collections of recipes from recent finalists including Series 11's Peter, Dave, Laura, Hermine, and Marc, as well as past fan favorites including Liam and Sophie from Series 8; Rahul and Briony from Series 9; and David, Steph, and Henry from Series 10. There are even recipes from the hosts, including a delicious-looking chocolate babka by none other than Paul Hollywood himself. Just be sure to convert your measurements and temperatures, because the ones used in the U.K. are different to what we typically use in the U.S. You can also find recipes from the show accompanied by more familiar measurements available at pbs.org.

