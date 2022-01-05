Rice, whether as a crispy side dish or one-pot meal of chicken-and-wild rice casserole, is always a go-to pantry staple. However, it's not without controversy, and it all boils down to should you wash your rice prior to cooking? We tapped Ed Kernan, Manager Culinary Operations at Sur La Table and Chef Masatomo "Masa" Hamaya of O-Ku to share their take on the rice-washing debate.

Should You Wash Rice?

Both culinary experts share that washing rice depends on the type of rice as well as the dish. Kernan says that risotto, paella, and sushi each call for different types of rice. Out of the three, rice for sushi is the only one that needs to be washed. Due to the starches in risotto and paella, washing the rice would ruin the dish as starch is a big component of its success.

"If you are cooking risotto or paella, you should not wash the rice because the washed rice draws out more starch and coats the surface of the rice's surface," says Chef Hamaya. By rinsing this type of rice, the excess gelatinization process will occur, meaning, the risotto will be particularly starchy and the flavor of the ingredients will not soak into the rice.

When it comes to sushi rice, it should be covered in cold water and agitated to release the starch. Drain it and keep repeating the process until the water runs clear. After the rice has been thoroughly rinsed, set it aside to drain for a few minutes prior to cooking.

Following the cooking instructions on the rice's packaging can clue you in on whether or not to wash your rice variety. When it comes to long-grain varieties like basmati and jasmine, Kernan says whether or not to wash the rice all depends on the recipe. The same can be said of some short-grain rice types as well.

What Are the Benefits of Washing Rice?

Depending on whether or not the recipe calls for it, washing your rice can enhance your dish. Hamaya says, "The outer layer of rice is the rice bran, which contains oil. By washing white rice (where the bran has been milled), the excess starch is washed off, as well as the oxidized rice bran oil, which adds an unpleasant flavor to the cooked rice."

Does Washing Rice Change the Texture?

Something as simple as rinsing your rice does alter the state and taste of your rice. "The excess layer of starch adds a creamy texture. When the texture changes, the food exposed to the taste buds change," says Hamaya.

Kernan says you can typically expect a lighter and fluffier rice dish after the grain has been washed.

Does Washing Rice Affect Cooking Time