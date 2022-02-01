Giant Pickle-Flavored Gummies are Here, and We Can't Wait to Try Them
If you're a fan of sour worms, sour straws, or any other variety of sour gummy, there's a new way to pucker up ... and it's a little unexpected. On today's list of things you didn't know you need, but now you do: a giant pickle-shaped gummy that smells and tastes like the real thing.
Pickle lovers who can't get enough of the salty, briny, sour condiment can try their favorite food in a new form with a 4-inch, 4.5-ounce gummy pickle that mimics a pickled cucumber right down to the bumps and stem. And unlike a regular pickle, which isn't exactly travel-ready, a gummy pickle is totally packable and perfect for taking with you on the go.
The candy innovation comes from April Enterprises and is sold on Amazon. Made in the U.S., the dill-flavored treat makes a fun addition to an Easter basket, or a thoughtful "just because" gift for the pickle enthusiast in your life. Pro tip: If your sweetie is burned out on chocolate, a pickle-flavored gummy is sure to bring a smile to their face this Valentine's Day.
Reviewers noted that the gummy had the sour flavor of dill pickles, but was also surprisingly sweet—bread and butter, anyone?
Get your gummy pickle, here, and hurry because they're currently on sale for just $9.99 down from $13.99.