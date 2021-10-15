Whataburger Appears to be Heading to the Atlanta Metro
The state of Georgia is currently home to just one Whataburger location.
It may be about to get a whole lot easier to get a honey butter chicken biscuit in the Atlanta metro area. The beloved Whataburger is reportedly planning to open the doors to its first outpost in Woodstock, according to plans filed with the city that were reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. According to this report, Whataburger plans to set up shop at 9766 Highway 92 and give the neighboring Chick-Fil-A some healthy competition.
If Whataburger does open a restaurant in Atlanta, that means fans of the Hatch green chile-topped cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches don't have to drive out to Thomasville (where Georgia's lone Whataburger location is) let alone to Tennessee or Texas to load up on taquitos, breakfast burgers, Dr Pepper Shakes, or Whatachick'n Strips & Pancakes.
While nothing is confirmed yet, opening a restaurant in Atlanta does go with the chain's plans for expansion across the Southeast.
A Chicago-based private equity group bought a majority stake in the Texas chain back in 2019. While they claimed the chain would stay true to its Southern roots —and Whataburger's headquarters would remain in San Antonio—they did plan to bring honey butter chicken biscuits to more corners of the South. They've already announced plans to open new locations in Tennessee and Missouri, so opening a new spot in Atlanta just makes good sense.