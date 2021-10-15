Whataburger Appears to be Heading to the Atlanta Metro

It may be about to get a whole lot easier to get a honey butter chicken biscuit in the Atlanta metro area. The beloved Whataburger is reportedly planning to open the doors to its first outpost in Woodstock, according to plans filed with the city that were reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. According to this report, Whataburger plans to set up shop at 9766 Highway 92 and give the neighboring Chick-Fil-A some healthy competition.