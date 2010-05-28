50 Fresh Peach Recipes to Savor This Summer

Savor sweet, juicy peaches this summer with our best peach recipes that showcase the favorite seasonal fruit. Whether sweet or savory, baked or grilled, there are so many ways to enjoy the fruit of the summer. From the classics, like peach cobbler and peach ice cream, to the unexpected, like grilled peach salads and Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls, we have a peach recipe for every craving.

If you're looking to keep cool during the summer months, there are plenty of summer peach drink recipes to try, too, like a peach milkshake or peach sangria. There's no better time than summer to whip up your favorite and most inventive peach recipes, but if you need inspiration we most certainly have you covered. Enjoy peaches all summer long with these peach recipes.